Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/29 10:15:33 pm EDT
27500.00 JPY   +5.77%
03:46aBANK OF JAPAN : (BOJ Review) Review of JPY LIBOR Transition and Future Initiatives
PU
05/27Bank of Japan Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/27BOJ's gov't bond holdings in FY 2021 fall for 1st time under Kuroda
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Japan : (BOJ Review) Review of JPY LIBOR Transition and Future Initiatives

05/30/2022 | 03:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 30, 2022

Financial Markets Department and Financial System and Bank Examination Department of the Bank of Japan
Strategy Development and Management Bureau and Supervision Bureau of the Financial Services Agency

The publication of JPY LIBOR ceased at the end of December 2021. In Japan, practical deliberations on the transition from JPY LIBOR have been carried out mainly by "Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks" established in August 2018, and on this basis, a wide range of market participants have been working on the transition. During this period, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Bank of Japan have supported market participants' efforts through surveys and monitoring of the use of JPY LIBOR by financial institutions and their progress in the transition. It is considered that smooth transition from JPY LIBOR has been achieved due to such cross-sectoral cooperation in the Japanese financial markets. Future challenges include the transition from USD LIBOR, for which the publication of some of the tenor settings will be ceased at the end of June 2023, and the development of infrastructure to facilitate the smooth use of JPY interest rate benchmarks to replace LIBOR. The FSA and the BOJ will continue to work together to support the efforts of market participants in cooperation with overseas authorities.

Notice

Bank of Japan Review is published by the Bank of Japan to explain recent economic and financial topics for a wide range of readers. This report, 2022-E-4, is a translation of the original Japanese version, 2022-J-8, published in May 2022.

If you have comments or questions, please contact the Financial Markets Department (E-mail : post.fmd33@boj.or.jp).

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 07:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
03:46aBANK OF JAPAN : (BOJ Review) Review of JPY LIBOR Transition and Future Initiatives
PU
05/27Bank of Japan Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/27BOJ's gov't bond holdings in FY 2021 fall for 1st time under Kuroda
AQ
05/27BANK OF JAPAN : (Research Paper) Market Operations under the Three-tier System -- Explanat..
PU
05/27BANK OF JAPAN : Planned Retroactive Revision to the Flow of Funds Accounts 
PU
05/27BANK OF JAPAN : International Investment Position of Japan (Calendar Year Data) (End of 20..
PU
05/26Kuroda says BOJ can achieve smooth exit from loose money policy
RE
05/25BANK OF JAPAN : Services Producer Price Index (Apr.) 
PU
05/25BANK OF JAPAN : Opening Remarks by Governor KURODA at the 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference
PU
05/25BANK OF JAPAN : Mayekawa Lecture by Kenneth Rogoff at 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 17 358 M 17 358 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 9 592 M 9 592 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 891 B 891 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 000 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN0.42%205
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.10%385 547
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.79%298 266
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%239 914
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%186 576
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.36%173 939