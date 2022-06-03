Bank of Japan : (BOJchannel) 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference

June 3, 2022
Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies, Bank of Japan
The Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies (IMES) of the Bank of Japan held the 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference, titled "New Dimensions and Frontiers in Central Banking," online on May 25-27, 2022.
Below is the details of the 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference.
