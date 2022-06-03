Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/29 10:15:33 pm EDT
27500.00 JPY   +5.77%
03:12aBANK OF JAPAN : (Research Paper) How Do Floods Affect the Economy? An Empirical Analysis using Japanese Flood Data
PU
03:12aBANK OF JAPAN : (Research Paper) Transmission of Flood Damage to the Real Economy and Financial Intermediation
PU
03:12aBANK OF JAPAN : (BOJchannel) 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference
PU
Bank of Japan : (BOJchannel) 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference

06/03/2022 | 03:12am EDT
June 3, 2022
Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies, Bank of Japan

The Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies (IMES) of the Bank of Japan held the 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference, titled "New Dimensions and Frontiers in Central Banking," online on May 25-27, 2022.

Below is the details of the 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
