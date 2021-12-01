Bank of Japan : Bond Market Survey (November 2021)
12/01/2021 | 02:11am EST
Nov. 2021
Survey-15
4
77
19
Nov. 2021
Survey-15
4
77
19
Bond Market Survey
(November 2021)
December 1, 2021 Financial Markets Department, Bank of Japan
Survey period: From November 1 to November 8, 2021
Number of respondents1: 69
1 Eligible institutions for the Bank of Japan's outright purchases and sales of JGBs and major insurance companies, asset management companies, etc.
1. Bond Market Functioning（Answer the following questions considering the secondary JGB market.）
The degree of bond market functioning from your company's viewpoint2
2 Answer these questions taking into account your answers to （2）a. to g. as a whole.
（ Current situation）
Aug. 2021
Nov. 2021
Number of
DI3
Survey
Survey
respondents
1. High
-27
-25
Percentage
3
1
1
3. Low
30
26
18
2. Not very high
67
72
50
3 DI： Diffusion Index of "1" minus "3", %points. The same applies hereafter.
（Change from three months ago）
Aug. 2021
DI
1.
Has improved
Survey
-9
Percentage
1
3.
Has decreased
10
2.
Hasn't really improved
88
Nov. 2021
Number of
Survey
-2
respondents
7
5
84
58
9
6
（2） Factors related to bond market functioning and liquidity
a. The bid-ask spread from your company's viewpoint
（Current situation）
Aug. 2021
Nov. 2021
Number of
DI
Survey
2
Survey
-6
respondents
Percentage
1.
Tight
14
7
5
3. Wide
12
13
9
2.
Not very tight
74
80
55
（Change from three months ago）
Aug. 2021
DI
1.
Has tightened
Survey
3
Percentage
4
3.
Has widened
1
2.
Hasn't really tightened
94
Nov. 2021
Number of
Survey
-3
respondents
3
2
91
63
6
4
b. The order quantity by market participants from your company's viewpoint, taking into account "thickness" of the trading board4
（Current situation）
Aug. 2021
Nov. 2021
Number of
（Change from three months ago）
Nov. 2021
Number of
Aug. 2021
DI
Survey
Survey
respondents
DI
Survey
-8
Survey
-5
respondents
1.
Large
-27
-22
1.
Has increased
Percentage
3
3
2
Percentage
1
4
3
3.
Small
30
25
17
3.
Has decreased
9
9
6
2.
Not very large
67
72
50
2.
Hasn't really increased
90
87
60
4 "Thickness" of the trading board refers to the order quantity for each bid and ask price.
c. The dealing frequency of your company5
（Current situation）
Aug. 2021
Nov. 2021
DI
Survey
Survey
1. High
-19
-15
Percentage
3
4
3. Low
22
19
2. Not very high
75
77
5 Answer dealing frequency with the same counterparty.
Number of respondents
3
53
13
（Change from three months ago）
Aug. 2021
DI
Survey
1.
Has increased
-11
Percentage
3
3.
Has decreased
14
2.
Hasn't really increased
83
Nov. 2021
Number of
Survey
8
respondents
14
10
80
55
6
4
d. The number of your dealing counterparties
（Current situation）
Aug. 2021
DI
Survey
1.
Large
-13
Percentage
7
2.
Not very large
72
3. Small
20
e. The lot size of your company
（Current situation）
Aug. 2021
DI
Survey
1.
Large
-13
Percentage
6
2.
Not very large
75
3. Small
19
Number of respondents
3
53
13
Number of respondents
3
53
13
（Change from three months ago）
Nov. 2021
Aug. 2021
Number of
DI
Survey
-4
Survey
5
respondents
Percentage
1.
Has increased
3
9
6
3. Has decreased
7
4
3
2.
Hasn't really increased
90
87
60
（Change from three months ago）
Aug. 2021
Survey -3
Number of
DI
Survey
1
respondents
Percentage
1.
Has increased
4
6
63
3. Has decreased
3
2.
Hasn't really increased
93
91
1 / 3
Nov. 2021 Survey34
41
51
7
Aug. 2021 Survey37
43
51
6
Nov. 2021 Survey30
39
52
9
Aug. 2021 Survey34
40
54
6
f. Is your company able to make dealings with expected prices? （Current situation）
DI
Percentage
Yes
Not really
No
Number of respondents
27
36
6
g. Is your company able to make dealings with expected dealing lots? （Current situation）
DI
Percentage
Yes
Not really
No
Number of respondents
28
35
5
2. Outlook for Long-Term Interest Rates
(1) The outlook for newly issued JGB yields at each following point
（Newly issued 2-year JGB yield）
End-Jun. 2022
End-Sep. 2022
End-Mar. 2023
（％）
＜Number of respondents：67＞
End-Dec. 2021 End-Mar. 2022
End-Mar. 2024
Average
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.11
-0.10
-0.09
Third quartile (75th percentile)
-0.10
-0.10
-0.10
-0.10
-0.10
-0.07
Median
-0.11
-0.10
-0.10
-0.10
-0.10
-0.10
First quartile (25th percentile)
-0.12
-0.12
-0.13
-0.12
-0.11
-0.10
（Newly issued 5-year JGB yield）
End-Jun. 2022
End-Sep. 2022
End-Mar. 2023
（％）
＜Number of respondents：67＞
End-Dec. 2021 End-Mar. 2022
End-Mar. 2024
Average
-0.08
-0.08
-0.07
-0.07
-0.06
-0.03
Third quartile (75th percentile)
-0.07
-0.06
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
0.00
Median
-0.09
-0.08
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
-0.05
First quartile (25th percentile)
-0.10
-0.10
-0.10
-0.10
-0.09
-0.07
（Newly issued 10-year JGB yield）
＜Number of respondents：68＞
End-Dec. 2021 End-Mar. 2022
Average
0.08
0.09
Third quartile (75th percentile)
0.10
0.10
Median
0.10
0.10
First quartile (25th percentile)
0.06
0.08
End-Jun. 2022
End-Sep. 2022
End-Mar. 2023 End-Mar. 2024
（％）
0.11
0.11
0.14
0.18
0.12
0.15
0.15
0.20
0.10
0.10
0.15
0.15
0.09
0.10
0.10
0.10
（Newly issued 20-year JGB yield）
＜Number of respondents：67＞
End-Dec. 2021 End-Mar. 2022
Average
0.48
0.49
Third quartile (75th percentile)
0.50
0.50
Median
0.47
0.49
First quartile (25th percentile)
0.45
0.45
（Newly issued 30-year JGB yield）
Average
0.70
0.71
＜
：
＞
Third quartile (75th percentile)
0.70
0.72
Median
0.70
0.70
First quartile (25th percentile)
0.67
0.68
End-Jun. 2022
End-Sep. 2022
End-Mar. 2023
（％）
End-Mar. 2024
0.51
0.52
0.56
0.61
0.51
0.55
0.58
0.63
0.50
0.50
0.55
0.60
0.47
0.48
0.50
0.55
（％）
0.73
0.74
0.78
0.83
0.75
0.75
0.75
0.80
0.70
0.71
0.70
0.70
0.70
.
(2) The probability distribution forecast6 of the newly issued 10-year JGB yield at end-Mar. 2023 and end-Mar. 2024
（％）
End-Mar. 2023 〈66 respondents〉
≦
0.2
～ 1.2
～ 15.0
～ 73.4
～ 7.5
～ 1.3
～ 0.7
～ 0.4
～ 0.2
≦0.1
〈
〉
Note: The next survey's publication date is March 1, 2022
E-mail: post.fmd29@boj.or.jp
2 / 3
Degree of Bond Market Functioning
Current situation
10 (Diffusion Index of "High" minus "Low," % points)
0
-10
-20
-30
-40
-50
-60
Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug Nov
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Change from three months ago
30
(Diffusion Index of "Has improved" minus "Has decreased," % points)
20
10
0
-10
-20
-30
-40
-50
-60
-70
-80
Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug Nov
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Note: The survey from February 2018 onward includes responses from major insurance companies, asset management companies, etc., in addition to those from eligible institutions for the Bank's outright purchases and sales of JGBs. Regarding the figures for February 2018, the reference data, which are based on responses only from eligible institutions for the Bank's outright purchases and sales of JGBs, are also indicated.
Bank of Japan published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:10:20 UTC.