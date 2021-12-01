Log in
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Bond Market Survey (November 2021) 

12/01/2021
Nov. 2021
Survey -15
4
77
19
Nov. 2021
Survey -15
4
77
19

Bond Market Survey

(November 2021)

December 1, 2021 Financial Markets Department, Bank of Japan

Survey period: From November 1 to November 8, 2021

Number of respondents1: 69

1 Eligible institutions for the Bank of Japan's outright purchases and sales of JGBs and major insurance companies, asset management companies, etc.

1. Bond Market FunctioningAnswer the following questions considering the secondary JGB market.

  1. The degree of bond market functioning from your company's viewpoint2

2 Answer these questions taking into account your answers to 2a. to g. as a whole.

Current situation

Aug. 2021

Nov. 2021

Number of

DI3

Survey

Survey

respondents

1. High

-27

-25

Percentage

3

1

1

3. Low

30

26

18

2. Not very high

67

72

50

3 DI Diffusion Index of "1" minus "3", %points. The same applies hereafter.

Change from three months ago

Aug. 2021

DI

1.

Has improved

Survey

-9

Percentage

1

3.

Has decreased

10

2.

Hasn't really improved

88

Nov. 2021

Number of

Survey

-2

respondents

7

5

84

58

9

6

2 Factors related to bond market functioning and liquidity

a. The bid-ask spread from your company's viewpoint

Current situation

Aug. 2021

Nov. 2021

Number of

DI

Survey

2

Survey

-6

respondents

Percentage

1.

Tight

14

7

5

3. Wide

12

13

9

2.

Not very tight

74

80

55

Change from three months ago

Aug. 2021

DI

1.

Has tightened

Survey

3

Percentage

4

3.

Has widened

1

2.

Hasn't really tightened

94

Nov. 2021

Number of

Survey

-3

respondents

3

2

91

63

6

4

b. The order quantity by market participants from your company's viewpoint, taking into account "thickness" of the trading board4

Current situation

Aug. 2021

Nov. 2021

Number of

Change from three months ago

Nov. 2021

Number of

Aug. 2021

DI

Survey

Survey

respondents

DI

Survey

-8

Survey

-5

respondents

1.

Large

-27

-22

1.

Has increased

Percentage

3

3

2

Percentage

1

4

3

3.

Small

30

25

17

3.

Has decreased

9

9

6

2.

Not very large

67

72

50

2.

Hasn't really increased

90

87

60

4 "Thickness" of the trading board refers to the order quantity for each bid and ask price.

c. The dealing frequency of your company5

Current situation

Aug. 2021

Nov. 2021

DI

Survey

Survey

1. High

-19

-15

Percentage

3

4

3. Low

22

19

2. Not very high

75

77

5 Answer dealing frequency with the same counterparty.

Number of respondents

3

53

13

Change from three months ago

Aug. 2021

DI

Survey

1.

Has increased

-11

Percentage

3

3.

Has decreased

14

2.

Hasn't really increased

83

Nov. 2021

Number of

Survey

8

respondents

14

10

80

55

6

4

d. The number of your dealing counterparties

Current situation

Aug. 2021

DI

Survey

1.

Large

-13

Percentage

7

2.

Not very large

72

3. Small

20

e. The lot size of your company

Current situation

Aug. 2021

DI

Survey

1.

Large

-13

Percentage

6

2.

Not very large

75

3. Small

19

Number of respondents

3

53

13

Number of respondents

3

53

13

Change from three months ago

Nov. 2021

Aug. 2021

Number of

DI

Survey

-4

Survey

5

respondents

Percentage

1.

Has increased

3

9

6

3. Has decreased

7

4

3

2.

Hasn't really increased

90

87

60

Change from three months ago

Aug. 2021

Survey -3

Number of

DI

Survey

1

respondents

Percentage

1.

Has increased

4

6

63

3. Has decreased

3

2.

Hasn't really increased

93

91

1 / 3

Nov. 2021 Survey34
41
51
7
Aug. 2021 Survey37
43
51
6
Nov. 2021 Survey30
39
52
9
Aug. 2021 Survey34
40
54
6

f. Is your company able to make dealings with expected prices? Current situation

DI

Percentage

  1. Yes
  2. Not really
  3. No

Number of respondents

27

36

6

g. Is your company able to make dealings with expected dealing lots? Current situation

DI

Percentage

  1. Yes
  2. Not really
  3. No

Number of respondents

28

35

5

2. Outlook for Long-Term Interest Rates

(1) The outlook for newly issued JGB yields at each following point

Newly issued 2-year JGB yield

End-Jun. 2022

End-Sep. 2022

End-Mar. 2023

（％）

Number of respondents67

End-Dec. 2021 End-Mar. 2022

End-Mar. 2024

Average

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.11

-0.10

-0.09

Third quartile (75th percentile)

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.07

Median

-0.11

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

First quartile (25th percentile)

-0.12

-0.12

-0.13

-0.12

-0.11

-0.10

Newly issued 5-year JGB yield

End-Jun. 2022

End-Sep. 2022

End-Mar. 2023

（％）

Number of respondents67

End-Dec. 2021 End-Mar. 2022

End-Mar. 2024

Average

-0.08

-0.08

-0.07

-0.07

-0.06

-0.03

Third quartile (75th percentile)

-0.07

-0.06

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

0.00

Median

-0.09

-0.08

-0.07

-0.07

-0.05

-0.05

First quartile (25th percentile)

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.10

-0.09

-0.07

Newly issued 10-year JGB yield

Number of respondents68

End-Dec. 2021 End-Mar. 2022

Average

0.08

0.09

Third quartile (75th percentile)

0.10

0.10

Median

0.10

0.10

First quartile (25th percentile)

0.06

0.08

End-Jun. 2022

End-Sep. 2022

End-Mar. 2023 End-Mar. 2024

（％）

0.11

0.11

0.14

0.18

0.12

0.15

0.15

0.20

0.10

0.10

0.15

0.15

0.09

0.10

0.10

0.10

Newly issued 20-year JGB yield

Number of respondents67

End-Dec. 2021 End-Mar. 2022

Average

0.48

0.49

Third quartile (75th percentile)

0.50

0.50

Median

0.47

0.49

First quartile (25th percentile)

0.45

0.45

Newly issued 30-year JGB yield

Average

0.70

0.71

Third quartile (75th percentile)

0.70

0.72

Median

0.70

0.70

First quartile (25th percentile)

0.67

0.68

End-Jun. 2022

End-Sep. 2022

End-Mar. 2023

（％）

End-Mar. 2024

0.51

0.52

0.56

0.61

0.51

0.55

0.58

0.63

0.50

0.50

0.55

0.60

0.47

0.48

0.50

0.55

（％）

0.73

0.74

0.78

0.83

0.75

0.75

0.75

0.80

0.70

0.71

0.70

0.70

0.70

.

(2) The probability distribution forecast6 of the newly issued 10-year JGB yield at end-Mar. 2023 and end-Mar. 2024

（％）

End-Mar. 2023 66 respondents

0.2

1.2

15.0

73.4

7.5

1.3

0.7

0.4

0.2

0.1

Note: The next survey's publication date is March 1, 2022

E-mail: post.fmd29@boj.or.jp

2 / 3

Degree of Bond Market Functioning

Current situation

10 (Diffusion Index of "High" minus "Low," % points)

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

-50

-60

Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug Nov

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

Change from three months ago

30

(Diffusion Index of "Has improved" minus "Has decreased," % points)

20

10

0

-10

-20

-30

-40

-50

-60

-70

-80

Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug.Nov.Feb.MayAug Nov

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

Note: The survey from February 2018 onward includes responses from major insurance companies, asset management companies, etc., in addition to those from eligible institutions for the Bank's outright purchases and sales of JGBs. Regarding the figures for February 2018, the reference data, which are based on responses only from eligible institutions for the Bank's outright purchases and sales of JGBs, are also indicated.

3 / 3

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:10:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
