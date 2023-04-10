April 10, 2023
Bank of Japan
Chairperson of the Policy Board
The Policy Board today elected Mr. UEDA Kazuo, a member of the Board, as the chairperson pursuant to Article 16, paragraph 3 of the Bank of Japan Act.
The Policy Board also designated, pursuant to Article 16, paragraph 5 of the Act, the following members of the Board and decided on the order of rank to perform the duties of the chairperson if Mr. UEDA, the Chairperson of the Policy Board, is prevented from attending to his duties.
Mr. HIMINO Ryozo
Mr. UCHIDA Shinichi
Mr. ADACHI Seiji
