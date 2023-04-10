Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:48:19 2023-04-06 pm EDT
25000.00 JPY   +3.31%
02:16aBank Of Japan : Chairperson of the Policy Board
PU
04/09Bank Of Japan : Announcement of Cabinet Decision about the Governor of the Bank of Japan
PU
04/08Main events scheduled for Sunday, April 9
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Japan : Chairperson of the Policy Board

04/10/2023 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 10, 2023

Bank of Japan

Chairperson of the Policy Board

The Policy Board today elected Mr. UEDA Kazuo, a member of the Board, as the chairperson pursuant to Article 16, paragraph 3 of the Bank of Japan Act.

The Policy Board also designated, pursuant to Article 16, paragraph 5 of the Act, the following members of the Board and decided on the order of rank to perform the duties of the chairperson if Mr. UEDA, the Chairperson of the Policy Board, is prevented from attending to his duties.

  1. Mr. HIMINO Ryozo
  2. Mr. UCHIDA Shinichi
  3. Mr. ADACHI Seiji

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
02:16aBank Of Japan : Chairperson of the Policy Board
PU
04/09Bank Of Japan : Announcement of Cabinet Decision about the Governor of the Bank of Japan
PU
04/08Main events scheduled for Sunday, April 9
AQ
04/07Update3 : Exiting BOJ chief defends monetary easing as Japan out of deflation
AQ
04/07Update2 : Exiting BOJ chief defends monetary easing as Japan out of deflation
AQ
04/07Kyodo News Digest : April 7, 2023 -3-
AQ
04/07Update1 : BOJ chief Kuroda exits as he defends decade of monetary easing
AQ
04/07Kyodo News Digest : April 7, 2023 -2-
AQ
04/06Update1 : Gov't formalizes appointment of academic Ueda as BOJ chief
AQ
04/06Bank Of Japan : Accounts (March 31)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF JAPAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 16 707 M 16 707 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 9 233 M 9 233 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 857 B 857 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 000 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN2.88%189
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 714
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 194
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer