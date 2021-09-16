Bank of Japan : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports

In order to assess the developments in exports and imports consistently with real GDP, it is useful to look at those developments on a real-value basis, after excluding the effects of price fluctuations. Moreover, as for real exports, data broken down by region and by goods enable a more multi-faceted analysis on the developments in Japan's real exports.

From this viewpoint, the Research and Statistics Department of the Bank of Japan (1) prepares data on real exports and real imports(main series) and (2) calculates real exports broken down by region and by goods(reference series). These data are released on the website on a regular basis.

As for the release schedule, (1) will, in principle, be released at 2:00 p.m. on the same day as the release of the Ministry of Finance's 'Trade Statistics (Provisional)' and (2) will, in principle, be released at 2:00 p.m., three business days after the release of 'Trade Statistics (Provisional).' These release schedules are subject to change.

Please note that these data may be revised retroactively due to revisions to the statistics used for calculation, changes in the base years, annual revisions, etc. and that the compilation method may change for the purpose of economic assessment by the Bank of Japan.

For details on the compilation methodology, please refer to Explanation of 'Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports' and the following research paper.

