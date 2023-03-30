March 30, 2023

Bank of Japan

Extension of the Bilateral Local Currency Swap Agreement with the Bank of Thailand

To enhance the financial stability of Thailand and Japan, the Bank of Japan has decided to extend the bilateral local currency swap agreement with the Bank of Thailand to March 30, 2026, allowing for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to THB 240 billion or JPY 0.8 trillion.

By utilizing the swap agreement, the Bank of Japan would be prepared to provide liquidity in

Thai Baht in the event that Japanese financial institutions face unexpected difficulties in Thai Baht settlements, and the Bank judges the liquidity provision to be necessary for ensuring the stability of Japan's financial system.