    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:30:00 2023-03-29 pm EDT
24200.00 JPY   -1.22%
Bank of Japan : Extension of the Bilateral Local Currency Swap Agreement with the Bank of Thailand

03/30/2023 | 02:11am EDT
March 30, 2023

Bank of Japan

Extension of the Bilateral Local Currency Swap Agreement with the Bank of Thailand

To enhance the financial stability of Thailand and Japan, the Bank of Japan has decided to extend the bilateral local currency swap agreement with the Bank of Thailand to March 30, 2026, allowing for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks of up to THB 240 billion or JPY 0.8 trillion.

By utilizing the swap agreement, the Bank of Japan would be prepared to provide liquidity in

Thai Baht in the event that Japanese financial institutions face unexpected difficulties in Thai Baht settlements, and the Bank judges the liquidity provision to be necessary for ensuring the stability of Japan's financial system.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 06:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
