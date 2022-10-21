Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Bank of Japan
  News
  Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  08:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
25000.00 JPY    0.00%
02:10aBank Of Japan : Financial System Report (Oct. 2022)
PU
02:10aBank Of Japan : G-7 Fundamental Elements of Ransomware and Third Party Risk
PU
10/20Update1 : Japan core consumer prices hit 3.0% in Sept.: gov't
AQ
Bank of Japan : G-7 Fundamental Elements of Ransomware and Third Party Risk

10/21/2022 | 02:10am EDT
October 21, 2022
Bank of Japan

The G7 Cyber Expert Group prepared the G7 Fundamental Elements of Ransomware Resilience for the Financial Sector and revised the G7 Fundamental Elements for Third Party Cyber Risk Management in the Financial Sector. As the G7 presidency, Germany (Link to an external website) has announced them publicly.

Please see below for details.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 06:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2 206 B - -
Net income 2021 1 219 B - -
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 000 M 167 M -
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-3.44%167
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.42%341 747
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.25%272 189
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%202 471
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.02%165 557
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.59%143 575