Bank of Japan : G-7 Fundamental Elements of Ransomware and Third Party Risk

October 21, 2022
Bank of Japan
The G7 Cyber Expert Group prepared the G7 Fundamental Elements of Ransomware Resilience for the Financial Sector and revised the G7 Fundamental Elements for Third Party Cyber Risk Management in the Financial Sector. As the G7 presidency, Germany (Link to an external website) has announced them publicly.
Please see below for details.
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 06:09:02 UTC.