Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:16 2022-12-19 pm EST
25000.00 JPY   +3.31%
12/19Urgent : Yen gains, Nikkei drops as BOJ decision seen by market as tightening
AQ
12/19Urgent : BOJ expands trading range for long-term Japan gov't bond yields
AQ
12/19Bank Of Japan : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Japan : Increase in the Amounts of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds and Other Market Operation Measures

12/19/2022 | 10:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 20, 2022

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Increase in the Amounts of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds and Other Market Operation Measures

In accordance with the guidelines for market operations and asset purchases decided at the Monetary Policy Meeting today, the Bank of Japan has decided to implement following measures in its conduct of market operations.

1. Increase in the amounts of outright purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (competitive auction method)

(1) Purchases from January through March 2023

From January through March 2023, the Bank will increase the amount of purchases to about 9 trillion yen per month, as shown in "Quarterly Schedule of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (Competitive Auction Method) (January-March 2023)" published on December 20, 2022. The purchase size per auction will be set in a flexible manner, taking account of market conditions.

(2) Purchases through the end of December 2022

With regard to the purchases on December 26, 2022, indicated in "Quarterly Schedule of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (Competitive Auction Method) (October-December 2022) " published on November 29, the Bank will conduct the purchases in approximately the same size as the size per auction from January through March 2023, as defined in (1). The Bank will also conduct additional purchases on December 22, 2022, the amounts of which will be decided based on market conditions.

(3) Other ad hoc purchases

In addition to (1) and (2), the Bank will make nimble responses for each maturity by increasing the amount of purchases even more and conducting fixed-rate purchase operations when deemed necessary.

1

2. Conduct of fixed-rate purchase operations for consecutive days

(1) Fixed-Rate Purchase Operations of three on-the-run issues of 10-year JGBs

From now on,1 in the auction announcement for fixed-rate purchase operations of three on-the-run issues of 10-year JGBs which the Bank will make on every business day, unless it is highly likely that no bids will be submitted, the Bank will set a fixed rate to be applied in the auctions at 0.50 percent. In principle, the bonds with the highest yield between three on-the-run issues will be purchased at the fixed rate of 0.50 percent.

  1. Fixed-RatePurchase Operations of the Cheapest-to-Deliver Issue for Consecutive Days

From now on,1 in the auction announcement for fixed-rate purchase operations of the 10-year JGBs #358 for consecutive days which the Bank will make for an extended period of time, the Bank will set a fixed rate to be applied in the auctions at 0.50 percent.2, 3

Notes: 1. From the fixed-rate purchase operations in the afternoon on December 20, 2022.

  1. The fixed-rate purchase operations of the 10-year JGBs #357 will be conducted in the afternoon on December 20, 2022, in the same manner.
  2. "Relaxation of the Terms and Conditions for the Securities Lending Facility for the Cheapest-to-Deliver Issues" published on November 29, 2022, will remain effective.

3. Conduct of Outright Purchases of Corporate Bonds

With respect to the outright purchases of corporate bonds, the Bank has decided the maximum amounts outstanding of a single issuer's corporate bonds to be purchased based on paragraph 4. of the Supplementary Provision of "Principal Terms and Conditions for Outright Purchases of CP and Corporate Bonds," in the period to September 2023, to be 200 billion yen and the ratio to the total amount outstanding of issuance to be 30 percent. The Bank will set the purchase size per auction with due consideration to issuance conditions for corporate bonds.

2

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 03:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
12/19Urgent : Yen gains, Nikkei drops as BOJ decision seen by market as tightening
AQ
12/19Urgent : BOJ expands trading range for long-term Japan gov't bond yields
AQ
12/19Bank Of Japan : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities
PU
12/19Bank Of Japan : Increase in the Amounts of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds..
PU
12/19Bank Of Japan : Each Category's Amount Outstanding of the Interest Scheme to Promote Lendi..
PU
12/18Bank Of Japan : Flow of Funds Accounts (3rd Quarter 2022, Preliminary Figures)
PU
12/17Main events scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19
AQ
12/16Bank Of Japan : Semiannual Report on Currency and Monetary Control (Summary)
PU
12/15Tankan (dec.) : Comprehensive Data Set
PU
12/15Bank Of Japan : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF JAPAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 16 104 M 16 104 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 8 899 M 8 899 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 826 B 826 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 200 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-6.14%178
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%379 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 311
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%208 725
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%156 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%152 921