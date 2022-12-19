December 20, 2022

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Increase in the Amounts of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds and Other Market Operation Measures

In accordance with the guidelines for market operations and asset purchases decided at the Monetary Policy Meeting today, the Bank of Japan has decided to implement following measures in its conduct of market operations.

1. Increase in the amounts of outright purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (competitive auction method)

(1) Purchases from January through March 2023

From January through March 2023, the Bank will increase the amount of purchases to about 9 trillion yen per month, as shown in "Quarterly Schedule of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (Competitive Auction Method) (January-March 2023)" published on December 20, 2022. The purchase size per auction will be set in a flexible manner, taking account of market conditions.

(2) Purchases through the end of December 2022

With regard to the purchases on December 26, 2022, indicated in "Quarterly Schedule of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (Competitive Auction Method) (October-December 2022) " published on November 29, the Bank will conduct the purchases in approximately the same size as the size per auction from January through March 2023, as defined in (1). The Bank will also conduct additional purchases on December 22, 2022, the amounts of which will be decided based on market conditions.

(3) Other ad hoc purchases

In addition to (1) and (2), the Bank will make nimble responses for each maturity by increasing the amount of purchases even more and conducting fixed-rate purchase operations when deemed necessary.

