Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Japan : Issuance Date for the New 500 Yen Coin

10/15/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 15, 2021
Bank of Japan

On October 1, 2021, the Bank of Japan announced that it had decided that the issuance date for the new 500 yen coin will be November 1, 2021. The Bank will start distributing the coins to financial institutions from that date.

The current 500 yen coins will remain valid even after the issuance of the new 500 yen coins.

For the time being, some of the current 500 yen coins collected will be recirculated, according to the demand for 500 yen coins in the market, to ensure smooth distribution.

(References)

New 500 Yen Coin

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 04:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
10/14BANK OF JAPAN : Opening Remarks by Executive Director UCHIDA at the Second Meeting of the ..
PU
10/14BANK OF JAPAN : BOJ board member says tapering stimulus not option despite recovery
AQ
10/13BANK OF JAPAN : Renewal of Bilateral Swap Arrangement between Japan and Indonesia 
PU
10/13BANK OF JAPAN : (BOJ Review) Foreign Currency Funding of Major Japanese Banks
PU
10/11BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (October 10)
PU
10/11BANK OF JAPAN : Corporate Goods Price Index (Sept.) 
PU
10/11BANK OF JAPAN : Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on Balance i..
PU
10/11BANK OF JAPAN : 87th Opinion Survey
PU
10/08BANK OF JAPAN : Amendment to "Prices of Eligible Collateral" 
PU
10/07BANK OF JAPAN : Direct Investment by Region and Industry (2nd quarter 2021)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 19 363 M 19 363 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 10 700 M 10 700 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 993 B 993 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 000 M 238 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN9.18%238
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.70%481 093
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION48.70%363 019
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%246 717
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.19.14%207 473
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY50.13%189 100