Bank of Japan : Issuance Date for the New 500 Yen Coin

October 15, 2021

Bank of Japan

On October 1, 2021, the Bank of Japan announced that it had decided that the issuance date for the new 500 yen coin will be November 1, 2021. The Bank will start distributing the coins to financial institutions from that date.

The current 500 yen coins will remain valid even after the issuance of the new 500 yen coins.

For the time being, some of the current 500 yen coins collected will be recirculated, according to the demand for 500 yen coins in the market, to ensure smooth distribution.

