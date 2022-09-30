Advanced search
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:14 2022-09-30 am EDT
25160.00 JPY   -0.20%
03:04aBank Of Japan : Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets (August)
PU
01:58aMain events scheduled for Oct. 3-9
AQ
09/28Bank Of Japan : (Research Paper) Market Operations in Fiscal 2021
PU
Bank of Japan : Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets (August)

09/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT
September 30, 2022

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Liquidity Indicators in the JGB Markets

JGB Futures Market

Chart 1: Transaction Volume and Bid-ask Spreads

Chart 2: Market Depth and Resiliency

JGB Cash Market

Chart 3: Dealer-to-client Transaction Volume

Chart 4: Inter-dealer Transaction Volume

Chart 5: Bid-ask Spreads of Dealer-to-client Transactions

Chart 6: Bid-ask Spreads of Inter-dealer Transactions

Chart 7: Total Observation Time of Bid-ask Spreads of Inter-dealer Transactions

Chart 8: Market Depth

Chart 9: Ratio of Issues by Total Observation Time of the Best-bid(Best-ask) Price of Inter-dealer Transactions

SC Repo Market

Chart 10: Scarcity of Specific Issues

  • As for the definition of each indicator, refer to

Kurosaki, Kumano, Okabe, and Nagano [2015] "Liquidity in JGB Markets: An Evaluation from Transaction Data," Bank of Japan Working Paper Series, No.15-E-2, May 2015,

Sakiyama and Kobayashi [2018] "Liquidity in the JGB Cash Market: An Evaluation from Detailed Transaction Data," Bank of Japan Research Papers, March 2018.

InquiriesFinancial Markets Analysis Group, Coordination and Market Analysis Division,

Financial Markets Department TEL+81-3-3277-1262

Chart 1

JGB Futures Market:

Transaction Volume and Bid-ask Spreads

(1) Transaction Volume

10

tril. yen

100 mil. yen

15

Transaction volume (lhs)

Trade size per transaction (rhs)

8

12

6

9

4

6

2

3

0

0

CY2012

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

  1. Bid-askSpreads

2.5 JPY cents

Lower liquidity

Daily average

Average of the widest 10 percent

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

CY2012

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Notes: 1. "Daily average" in (2) is the average of bid-ask spreads with a 1-minute frequency. "Average of the widest 10 percent" in (2) is the average of the widest 10 percent of the bid-ask spread with a 1-minute frequency.

2. 10-day backward moving average. Latest data as at end-August 2022.

Sources: QUICK; Osaka Exchange, Inc.; Nikkei Inc., "NEEDS."

Chart 2

JGB Futures Market:

Market Depth and Resiliency

(1) Volume of Orders at the Best-ask Price

unit

350

Lower liquidity

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

CY2012

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

(2) Price Impact

1,800

CY 2012=100

Lower liquidity

Price impact

Daily price range to transaction volume ratio

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

CY2012

Notes: 1. (1) is calculated by taking the median of the volume of orders at the best-ask price with a 1-minute frequency.

  1. "Price impact" in (2) is the average price impact with a 5-minute frequency. "Daily price range to transaction volume ratio" in (2) is daily price range (difference between the highest and the lowest prices) divided by transaction volume.
  2. 10-daybackward moving average. Latest data as at end-August 2022.

Sources: Nikkei Inc., "NEEDS;" QUICK; Osaka Exchange, Inc.

Chart 3

JGB Cash Market:

Dealer-to-client Transaction Volume

(1) Monthly Transaction Volume (Gross Amount Purchased by Clients)

50

tril. yen

Super-long-term JGBs

45

Long-term JGBs

Medium-term JGBs (foreign investors)

40

Medium-term JGBs (domestic investors)

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

CY2005

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

(2) Monthly Transaction Volume by Clients (Gross Amount Purchased by Clients)

25

tril. yen

City banks

Regional financial institutions

Investors

20

Foreigners

15

10

5

0

CY2005

06

07

08

09

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Notes: 1. Treasury Discount Bills, etc. are excluded from the transaction volume.

2. "Clients" include city banks, regional financial institutions, investors, and foreigners. Other institutions (government, Bank of Japan, Japan Post Bank, Japan Post Insurance, business corporations, other financial institutions, etc.) are excluded from "clients."

3. Latest data as at July-August 2022. Source: Japan Securities Dealers Association.

0
CY2012

Chart 4

JGB Cash Market:

Inter-dealer Transaction Volume

(1) Daily Transaction Volume

100 mil. yen

%

12,000

70

A: On-the-run bonds (lhs)

B: Other (lhs)

10,000

A/(A+B): Ratio of on-the-run bonds (rhs)

60

8,000

50

6,000

40

4,000

30

2,000

20

0

10

CY2012

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

(2) Daily Transaction Volume of On-the-run Bonds by Maturity

2,500

100 mil. yen

5-year

10-year

20-year

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22

Notes: 1. Daily transaction volume in (1) is the sum of 2-year,5-year,10-year,20-year,30-year, and 40-year JGBs via Japan Bond Trading.

2. Latest data as at August 2022. Sources: QUICK; Japan Bond Trading.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
