February 24, 2023
Bank of Japan
Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure
to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth
Overview of Rollover of Loans
(Special Rules for the U.S. Dollar Lending Arrangement)
million dollars, number of institutions
1st rollover of
2nd rollover of
3rd rollover of
Offer
39th new loan
35th new loan
31st new loan
disbursement
disbursement
disbursement
Total amount of loans to
1,022
1,093
38
be disbursed
Number of borrowers
11
10
11
The rollovers of loans are disbursed on March 3, 2023 (EST).
New loans under main rules, special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, those for small-lot investments, and those for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement have been ceased.
Reference
(Main Rules, Special Rules for Equity Investments and Asset-Based Lending, and Special Rules for Small-Lot Investments)
billion yen, number of institutions
Outstanding
Number of
balance of loans
borrowers
Major Banks
2,249.700
5
Regional Banks, etc.
2,547.441
55
Total
4,797.141
60
"Outstanding balance of loans" is broken down into 4,791.2 billion yen under main rules, 3.80 billion yen under the terminated special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, and 2.141 billion yen under those for small-lot investments. Outstanding balance of loans is as of the date of repayment and prepayment.
Outstanding balances of loans to the central organizations of financial cooperatives for their member financial institutions without a current account at the Bank are 1,173.675 billion yen.
1
million dollars, number of institutions
Outstanding
Number of
balance of loans
borrowers
Special rules for the
U.S. dollar lending
17,709
32
arrangement
* Outstanding balance of loans is as of March 3, 2023 (EST).
