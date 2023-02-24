Advanced search
BANK OF JAPAN

Bank of Japan : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth

02/24/2023 | 02:17am EST
February 24, 2023

Bank of Japan

Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure

to Support Strengthening the Foundations for Economic Growth

Overview of Rollover of Loans

(Special Rules for the U.S. Dollar Lending Arrangement)

million dollars, number of institutions

1st rollover of

2nd rollover of

3rd rollover of

Offer

39th new loan

35th new loan

31st new loan

disbursement

disbursement

disbursement

Total amount of loans to

1,022

1,093

38

be disbursed

Number of borrowers

11

10

11

  • The rollovers of loans are disbursed on March 3, 2023 (EST).
  • New loans under main rules, special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, those for small-lot investments, and those for the U.S. dollar lending arrangement have been ceased.

Reference

(Main Rules, Special Rules for Equity Investments and Asset-Based Lending, and Special Rules for Small-Lot Investments)

billion yen, number of institutions

Outstanding

Number of

balance of loans

borrowers

Major Banks

2,249.700

5

Regional Banks, etc.

2,547.441

55

Total

4,797.141

60

  • "Outstanding balance of loans" is broken down into 4,791.2 billion yen under main rules, 3.80 billion yen under the terminated special rules for equity investments and asset-based lending, and 2.141 billion yen under those for small-lot investments. Outstanding balance of loans is as of the date of repayment and prepayment.
  • Outstanding balances of loans to the central organizations of financial cooperatives for their member financial institutions without a current account at the Bank are 1,173.675 billion yen.

1

million dollars, number of institutions

Outstanding

Number of

balance of loans

borrowers

Special rules for the

U.S. dollar lending

17,709

32

arrangement

* Outstanding balance of loans is as of March 3, 2023 (EST).

For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail address.

Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department:

post.fmd11@boj.or.jp

2

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
