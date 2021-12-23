December 23, 2021

Bank of Japan

Loan Disbursement under the Funds-Supplying Operations

to Support Financing for Climate Change Responses

Overview

Auction announcement December 23, 2021 9:30 Loan disbursement date December 24, 2021 Maturity date January 30, 2023

Total amount of loans to be disbursed billion yen Total amount of loans to be disbursed 2,048.3

For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail address. Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department:

post.fmd26@boj.or.jp