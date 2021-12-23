December 23, 2021
Bank of Japan
Loan Disbursement under the Funds-Supplying Operations
to Support Financing for Climate Change Responses
Overview
Auction announcement
December 23, 2021
9:30
Loan disbursement date
December 24, 2021
Maturity date
January 30, 2023
Total amount of loans to be disbursed
|
billion yen
Total amount of loans to be disbursed
|
2,048.3
For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail address. Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department:
post.fmd26@boj.or.jp
