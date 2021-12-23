Log in
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Loan Disbursement under the Funds-Supplying Operations to Support Financing for Climate Change Responses 

12/23/2021 | 02:17am EST
December 23, 2021

Bank of Japan

Loan Disbursement under the Funds-Supplying Operations

to Support Financing for Climate Change Responses

Overview

Auction announcement

December 23, 2021

9:30

Loan disbursement date

December 24, 2021

Maturity date

January 30, 2023

Total amount of loans to be disbursed

billion yen

Total amount of loans to be disbursed

2,048.3

For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail address. Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department:

post.fmd26@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
