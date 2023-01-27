January 27, 2023

Bank of Japan

Loan Disbursement under the Funds-Supplying Operations

to Support Financing for Climate Change Responses

Overview

Auction announcement January 27, 2023 9:30 Loan disbursement date January 30, 2023 Maturity date January 30, 2024

Total amount of loans to be disbursed

billion yen

Total amount of loans to be disbursed 2,826.1 (Reference) Outstanding balance of loans 4,421.4 * Outstanding balance of loans is as of January 30, 2023.

For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail address. Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department:

post.fmd26@boj.or.jp