January 27, 2023
Bank of Japan
Loan Disbursement under the Funds-Supplying Operations
to Support Financing for Climate Change Responses
Overview
|
Auction announcement
|
January 27, 2023
|
9:30
|
|
|
|
Loan disbursement date
|
January 30, 2023
|
|
|
Maturity date
|
January 30, 2024
|
|
Total amount of loans to be disbursed
billion yen
|
Total amount of loans to be disbursed
|
|
2,826.1
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Outstanding balance of loans
|
|
4,421.4
|
|
|
|
* Outstanding balance of loans is as of January 30, 2023.
|
For further information, please contact the Bank of Japan at the following e-mail address. Market Operations Division at the Financial Markets Department:
post.fmd26@boj.or.jp
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 07:14:10 UTC.