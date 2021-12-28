Log in
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Measures of Underlying Inflation

12/28/2021 | 12:07am EST
Measures of underlying inflation (the so-called core inflation measures) -- obtained by removing transitory disturbances from the actual movements observed in the consumer prices -- are frequently used for inflation analysis. Instead of focusing on a specific core inflation measure, a comprehensive examination of various core inflation measures enables us to identify the trends of price movements in a more accurate manner.

The Bank of Japan's Research and Statistics Department releases the following four estimates in line with the monthly release of the official CPI for Japan: the diffusion index of increasing/decreasing items; the trimmed mean; the mode; and the weighted median.

These estimates are, in principle, released at 2:00 p.m., two business days after the release of the official CPI for Japan.

For more information on the estimation procedures and characteristics of these core inflation measures, please see the Bank of Japan Review Series below.

Research Data Table : Research Data
Date Title Data
Dec. 28, 2021 Charts [PDF 18KB]
Dec. 28, 2021 Data [XLSX 52KB]
Explanation and Related Materials Bank of Japan Review Series Adjustment for Changes in the Consumption Tax Rate

The consumption tax adjusted CPI is released as reference data by the Statistics Bureau of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on the following external links.

Notices of Changes Feb. 9, 2017Changes in the Data Series and Release Schedule of the Research Data "Measures of Underlying Inflation" Notice

Charts and data available here are provided to inform some of the Bank of Japan's research and analysis to a wide range of users with interests in economic and financial developments.
Please note that these charts and data are subject to unscheduled changes, revisions, and terminations.
Please contact the Bank of Japan's Research and Statistics Department to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of these charts and data for commercial purposes.
Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the content of these charts and data.

Inquiries Economic Assessment and Projection Group,
Economic Research Division, Research and Statistics Department

Tel : +81-3-3279-1111

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 05:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 19 199 M 19 199 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 10 610 M 10 610 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 985 B 985 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 300 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
BANK OF JAPAN
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN2.30%224
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.76%464 745
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.55%363 537
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%245 626
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.24%197 817
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.24%192 823