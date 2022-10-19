Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Bank of Japan
  News
  Summary
Bank Of Japan : Meeting on the Market Functioning Survey concerning Climate Change
PU
10/17Urgent : Yen falls to 149 zone vs. U.S. dollar, hits fresh 32-year low
AQ
10/16Urgent Headline News
AQ
Bank of Japan : Meeting on the Market Functioning Survey concerning Climate Change

10/19/2022 | 05:13am EDT
October 19, 2022
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan

The meeting on the results of the first Market Functioning Survey concerning Climate Change was held on October 19, 2022. For the agenda and items of the meeting, please see below.

Outline of the Meeting Date and Time: October 19, 2022 (16:00-17:15)Form of the Meeting: Via conference callParticipants: Issuers, investors, financial institutions, rating agencies, other financial associations and organizations (approximately 150 entities) Agenda
  1. Opening remarks
  2. Results of the first Market Functioning Survey concerning Climate Change
  3. Q&A and exchanging opinions
  4. AOB
Items

Results of the First Market Functioning Survey concerning Climate Change

Inquiries Market Infrastructure Division, Financial Markets Department

E-mail : post.fmd37@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 09:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
