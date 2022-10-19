Bank of Japan : Meeting on the Market Functioning Survey concerning Climate Change

October 19, 2022
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
The meeting on the results of the first Market Functioning Survey concerning Climate Change was held on October 19, 2022. For the agenda and items of the meeting, please see below.
Outline of the Meeting
Date and Time: October 19, 2022 (16:00-17:15)Form of the Meeting: Via conference callParticipants: Issuers, investors, financial institutions, rating agencies, other financial associations and organizations (approximately 150 entities)
Agenda
Items
-
Opening remarks
-
Results of the first Market Functioning Survey concerning Climate Change
-
Q&A and exchanging opinions
-
AOB
Results of the First Market Functioning Survey concerning Climate Change
