Bank of Japan : Minutes of the Fourteenth Round of the "Bond Market Group" Meetings (December 7, 2021) 

downward trends in overseas interest rates.

JGB yields are basically linked to U.S. interest rates. Volatility of JGB yields has been at a lower level than that of U.S. interest rates under yield curve control, but it has been more volatile than in the past.

Functioning and liquidity of the Japanese bond market

Since the release of the Bank's "assessment" in March, JGB yields have tended to fluctuate in tandem with overseas interest rates, and it can be assessed that the degree of functioning has recovered somewhat. Changes in the Bank's operational management may have also contributed to the recovery in market functioning and liquidity.

Functioning and liquidity of the Japanese bond market have generally remained at low levels. As Japan remains under yield curve control, the price range in the market has been narrower compared to those in the U.S. and European bond markets.