Bank of Japan : Minutes of the Fourteenth Round of the "Bond Market Group" Meetings (December 7, 2021) 

December 27, 2021
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
Minutes of the 14th Round of the "Bond Market Group" Meetings
1. Outline
Date
Commercial banks/Securities firms group
December 7 at 3:45 pm
Buy-side group
December 7 at 5:30 pm
Form of the Meeting
Via conference call
(3) Participants
Persons in charge of bond market issues in financial institutions, participating in the "Bond Market Survey"
Director-Generalof the Financial Markets Department, Head of Coordination and Market Analysis Division, Head of Market Operations Division, Head of Market Infrastructure Division
Introduction by the Bank of Japan
The Bank explained to each group (1) the results of the "Bond Market Survey," (2) liquidity in the JGB market, and (3) recent developments in the financial markets and market operations.
Views provided by participants
The Bank exchanged views with participants on the above topics. Views provided by participants are as follows.
Recent trends in the Japanese bond market
Long-termJGB yields declined until the beginning of August 2021 and approached 0 percent as overseas interest rates declined, but they turned to an increase when overseas interest rates increased from the latter half of August through September. In October, long-term JGB yields temporarily rose to around 0.10 percent as investors strengthened their wait-and-see stance ahead of domestic political events and overseas interest rates rose mainly due to growing inflation concerns. Thereafter, they declined to around 0.05 percent, reflecting
downward trends in overseas interest rates.
JGB yields are basically linked to U.S. interest rates. Volatility of JGB yields has been at a lower level than that of U.S. interest rates under yield curve control, but it has been more volatile than in the past.
Yields on super-long-term JGBs have been stable, supported by demand for investment from the life insurance companies.
Functioning and liquidity of the Japanese bond market
Since the release of the Bank's "assessment" in March, JGB yields have tended to fluctuate in tandem with overseas interest rates, and it can be assessed that the degree of functioning has recovered somewhat. Changes in the Bank's operational management may have also contributed to the recovery in market functioning and liquidity.
Functioning and liquidity of the Japanese bond market have generally remained at low levels. As Japan remains under yield curve control, the price range in the market has been narrower compared to those in the U.S. and European bond markets.
The variety and the depth of market participants have continued to be insufficient in the bond market. Trading by specific investors has been conspicuous and the overall trading has continued to be not very active.
The Bank's operations and others
With regard to the release of the schedule of the Bank's outright purchases of long-term JGBs, the Bank started to indicate in advance the amount of each offer in a specific amount instead of a conventional range from the schedule for April and changed the frequency of announcements from monthly to quarterly from that for July. We assess them appropriate as measures for improving the degree of functioning in the bond market.
We would like to ask the Bank to continue reducing its involvement in the market by, for example, reducing its outright purchases, thereby restoring market liquidity and the price formation mechanism.
With regard to the purchases of T-bills, we expect the Bank to continue conducting market operations based on changes in the issuance amounts,
collateral demand from market participants, and market liquidity.
As the depth of market participants has been decreasing in the super-long-term zone, securing liquidity through the Bank's outright purchases is important for market stability.
Views and risks on the outlook for the Japanese bond market
JGB yields are expected to continue fluctuating in tandem with overseas interest rates on the back of global inflationary pressure and the monetary policy stances in the United States and Europe. In particular, we are paying attention to monetary policy developments in the United States, such as the pace of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases and the number of its interest rate hikes during 2022.
While prices have been rising globally, some indicators in Japan have also shown price increases. If such condition persists, it may lead to a rise in volatility in the Japanese market.
The spread of COVID-19 in Japan has remained in a lull. However, the possibility of a resurgence of the infection cannot be ruled out in light of the situations in other countries and it continues to warrant attention.
