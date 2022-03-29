March 29, 2022

Bank of Japan

On-Site Examination Policy for Fiscal 2022

1. Introduction

The Bank of Japan (hereafter, the Bank) formulates the on-site examination policy every fiscal year based on the decision of the Policy Board.1

In recent years, the risk profiles of financial institutions have become increasingly complex, mainly against the backdrop of further financial and economic globalization, and the environment surrounding the financial system has changed substantially due in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened geopolitical risks. Furthermore, financial institutions are facing new challenges, such as the need to decarbonize our society and the economy and adapt to digitalization. Under these circumstances, it has become essential to assess financial institutions' soundness and risk management in a swifter and more continuous manner, and it has also become increasingly important to monitor changes in the financial system as a whole in a timely fashion.

In March 2021, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Bank released "Efforts toward Further Strengthening Coordination between the FSA and the Bank."2 The aim of these efforts is to conduct higher-quality monitoring while reducing the burden on financial institutions by coordinating inspection and supervisory activities by the FSA with on-site examinations and off-site monitoring by the Bank.

Specifically, the Bank is working to strengthen the integration of on-site examinations and off-site monitoring by further deepening information sharing between the on-site examination section and the off-site monitoring sections at the head office and branches.

In addition, the Bank is expanding joint surveys with the FSA targeting major financial

1 The Bank of Japan Act stipulates that "the content of a contract concerning on-site examinations" and "important matters concerning the implementation of on-site examinations for each business year" shall be determined by the Policy Board (Article 15, paragraph 2, item v).

2 Seehttps://www.boj.or.jp/announcements/release_2021/rel210322c.htm/ (available only in Japanese).

institutions. The joint surveys are conducted separately from regular on-site examinations and consist of simultaneous surveys of some major financial institutions on important topics related to the financial system, making it possible to examine financial institutions by comparing them with each other.3

In light of the above-mentioned changes in the environment surrounding the on-site examinations, the "On-Site Examination Policy for Fiscal 2022" has been expanded to include descriptions of initiatives linked with off-site monitoring, such as the joint surveys, while bearing in mind the organic coordination between on-site examinations and off-site monitoring.

2. On-Site Examinations in Fiscal 2021 and General Observations

(1) On-Site Examinations in Fiscal 2021

The Bank carried out on-site examinations of 59 financial institutions: 18 domestically licensed banks, 34 shinkin banks, and 7 other institutions, including securities companies as well as Japanese branches and subsidiaries of foreign banks.4 While the Bank conducted remote intensive interviews in place of on-site examinations in fiscal 2020, it has resumed on-site examinations in fiscal 2021 using remote methods, such as web and telephone conferencing, mainly in light of the examinee institutions' operational situation regarding the provision of financing support.5

3 Topics of the joint surveys include the following: in addition to the existing supervisory simultaneous stress testing based on common scenarios, in fiscal 2021, joint surveys on foreign currency liquidity risk management and on cybersecurity management were newly conducted, and pilot exercises of climate scenario analysis were conducted. Topics will be reviewed as appropriate in consultation with the FSA in line with their importance to the financial system.

4 "Securities companies" in this document refers to firms that conduct securities-related business activities among those classified as Type I Financial Instruments Business in Article 28 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

5 See "Guideline for Conducting On-Site Examinations in Response to COVID-19" released on June 30, 2020.

Number of Financial Institutions Examined

(number of entities)

Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 Domestically licensed banks 34 18 18 Shinkin banks 43 14 34 Other institutions 8 5 7 Total 85 37 59

Note: For fiscal 2020, the Bank conducted remote intensive interviews in place of on-site examinations.

(2) Issues Identified through On-Site Examinations and Off-Site Monitoring

Financial institutions' business management and financial soundness, as well as their risk management examined in on-site examinations and off-site monitoring in fiscal 2021, are as follows.

Profitability and Financial Soundness

Looking at financial institutions' financial soundness, we note first that their capital levels are adequate relative to the amounts of various types of risk taken on, and they have sufficient capacity to absorb losses. Despite the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on economic and financial conditions at home and abroad, the smooth functioning of financial intermediation has been maintained on the back of the positive effects of large-scale fiscal and monetary policy measures.

As for profitability, major financial institutions have increased the efficiency of their domestic deposit-taking and lending activities on the one hand, while on the other hand they have continued to expand their overseas activities, including through inorganic growth strategies involving acquisitions and investments, strengthen group-wide profitability across commercial banks, securities companies, trust banks, nonbanks, etc. belonging to the same holding company, and diversify their revenue sources.

A growing number of regional financial institutions have been working to enhance profitability by increasing business efficiency through, for example, consolidation of their branch networks (including so-called "branch-in-branch" consolidation) and reviews of their ATM networks and staff allocation, as well as by improving financial services, in asituation where their core profitability has followed a downtrend due to structural factors such as a declining population and the prolonged low interest rate environment. There have also been capital and business alliances among financial institutions and with firms from other industries in order to further strengthen business foundations. On the other hand, amid the continued decline in profitability, some regional financial institutions have not sufficiently planned and implemented countermeasures.

Meanwhile, on the back of digitalization including the use of open application programming interfaces (APIs) and cloud computing, an increasing number of financial institutions have been improving the efficiency of their operations and enhancing non-face-to-face services for customers. Moreover, there has been growing interest in climate change in terms of finance, as seen in the increase in the number of not only major financial institutions but also regional ones that agree with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Credit Risk

Financial institutions are continuing to actively provide financing support to firms and households. Some major financial institutions have been focusing on financing for institutional investors, including investment funds, and hybrid loans, whereas some regional financial institutions are focusing on "cross-border" lending and lending to middle-risk firms. While credit costs increased in fiscal 2020 against this background, partly due to the rise in loan-loss provisions for industries heavily affected by the pandemic, they leveled out in fiscal 2021. There is uncertainty over the business prospects of borrowers and credit costs, however, as the future course of the pandemic and economic developments in Japan and abroad remain unclear. Whereas a wide range of financial institutions were reviewing their write-offs and loan-loss provisions as part of their credit management in line with borrower firms' financial conditions and future prospects, there were also some cases where financial institutions had problems in understanding borrower firms' financial and funding conditions, analyzing their repayment capacity, and providing effective support for low-performing firms to improve their business conditions, as well as in credit screening and monitoring of loans in areas on which regional financial institutions have focused (such as "cross-border" lending and lending to middle-risk firms).

Market Risk

Under the prolonged low interest rate environment, both major and regional financial institutions in Japan have been actively taking on market risk, particularly for overseas credit products and investment trusts, to search for yield. In this situation, some major financial institutions have diversified investment in overseas credit products such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and bank loan funds, or increased alternative investments including private equity (PE) funds and hedge funds. Moreover, some institutions have incurred a fair amount of losses in prime brokerage business for institutional investors.

Meanwhile, given large-scale redemptions of bonds with higher coupon rates than those of recently issued bonds and a rise in demand for investment purposes due to the retention of deposits such as pandemic-related subsidies, regional financial institutions have continued to purchase such products as corporate bonds, foreign bonds, privately placed real estate investment trusts (REITs), and multi-asset investment trusts. As a result, the diversity of risk factors inherent in their securities portfolios has further increased. Under these circumstances, the establishment of a market risk management framework commensurate with changes in risk profiles, such as accurately ascertaining risk factors and examining risk tolerance, is considered a challenge at many financial institutions.

Liquidity Risk

As they expand their overseas business, major financial institutions are facing the challenges of achieving stable foreign currency funding based on appropriate foreign currency liquidity risk management, and they are working to diversify their funding instruments, such as increasing long-term market funding and attracting transaction account deposits, to refine their stress tests, and to develop data systems. While many regional financial institutions have sufficient liquidity in yen assets and have no problems in managing them, some that are actively making foreign currency investments in illiquid assets face challenges in the establishment and management of stable foreign-currency investment and funding structures.