March 14, 2023 Bank of Japan On-Site Examination Policy for Fiscal 2023 1. Introduction The Bank of Japan (hereafter, the Bank) formulates the on-site examination policy every fiscal year based on the decision of the Policy Board.1 In conducting on-site examinations and off-site monitoring, it is becoming increasingly important to assess financial institutions' soundness and risk management in a swifter and more continuous manner and to monitor changes in the financial system as a whole in a timely fashion, in light of changes in the environment surrounding the financial system and various challenges faced by financial institutions. In fiscal 2022, the Bank worked to strengthen the integration of on-site examinations and off-site monitoring by deepening information sharing between the on-site examination section and the off-site monitoring sections at the head office and branches. In addition, based on "Initiatives for Further Strengthening Coordination between the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan" released in March 2021, the Bank deepened coordination with the Financial Services Agency (FSA) through a wide range of initiatives, including joint surveys with the FSA targeting major financial institutions, and worked on monitoring the financial system in more detail.2,3 The Bank of Japan Act stipulates that "the content of a contract concerning on-site examinations" and "important matters concerning the implementation of on-site examinations for each business year" shall be determined by the Policy Board (Article 15, paragraph 2, item v). See "Initiatives for Further Strengthening Coordination between the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan" (March 22, 2021) at https://www.boj.or.jp/en/finsys/cofsa/rel210322c.pdf and "Progress in Initiatives for Further Strengthening Coordination between the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan" (June 17, 2022) at https://www.boj.or.jp/en/finsys/cofsa/rel220617a.pdf Topics of the joint surveys in fiscal 2022 include the following: the supervisory simultaneous stress testing based on common scenarios as well as joint surveys on foreign currency liquidity risk management and on cybersecurity management were conducted, and the results of a pilot exercise of climate scenario analysis were released (see Subsection 2. (2)). Topics will be reviewed as appropriate in consultation with the FSA in line with their importance to the financial system. 1

In the "On-Site Examination Policy for Fiscal 2023," the Bank outlines the situation of financial institutions' business management and risk management as assessed from on-site examinations and off-site monitoring in fiscal 2022. It also compiles issues key to conducting on-site examinations in fiscal 2023 and operations of on-site examinations while also taking into account recent changes in the environment. 2. On-Site Examinations in Fiscal 2022 and General Observations (1) On-Site Examinations in Fiscal 2022 The Bank carried out on-site examinations of 61 financial institutions: 20 domestically licensed banks, 37 shinkin banks, and 4 other institutions, including securities companies as well as Japanese branches and subsidiaries of foreign banks.4 While the Bank conducted remote intensive interviews in place of on-site examinations in fiscal 2020, it has resumed examinations in fiscal 2021 using remote methods, such as web and telephone conferencing, mainly in light of the examinee institutions' operational situation regarding the provision of financing support.5 In fiscal 2022, the Bank partially resumed on-site examinations; that is, visited financial institutions' premises while continuing to use remote methods. Number of Financial Institutions Examined (number of entities) Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 Domestically licensed banks 18 18 20 Shinkin banks 14 34 37 Other institutions 5 7 4 Total 37 59 61 Note: For fiscal 2020, the Bank conducted remote intensive interviews in place of on-site examinations. "Securities companies" in this document refers to firms that conduct securities-related business activities among those classified as Type I Financial Instruments Business in Article 28 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. See "Guideline for Conducting On-Site Examinations in Response to COVID-19" released on June 30, 2020. 2

(2) Issues Identified through On-Site Examinations and Off-Site Monitoring Financial institutions' business management and financial soundness, as well as their risk management examined in on-site examinations and off-site monitoring in fiscal 2022, are as follows. Profitability and Financial Soundness Looking at financial institutions' financial soundness, we note first that their capital levels are adequate relative to the amounts of various types of risk taken on, and they have sufficient capacity to absorb losses. The smooth functioning of financial intermediation has been maintained even under various types of stress since the outbreak of COVID-19, including supply constraints and rises in energy and raw material prices under the normalization of economic activity, the materialization of geopolitical risks, and the rise in foreign interest rates. As for profitability, major financial institutions have increased the efficiency of their domestic deposit-taking and lending activities on the one hand, while on the other hand they have continued to expand their overseas activities, including through inorganic growth strategies involving acquisitions and investments, strengthen group-wide profitability across commercial banks, securities companies, trust banks, nonbanks, etc. belonging to the same holding company, and diversify their revenue sources. A growing number of regional financial institutions have been working to enhance profitability by increasing business efficiency through, for example, consolidation of their branch networks (including so-called"branch-in-branch" consolidation) and reviews of their ATM networks and staff allocation, as well as by improving financial services such as non-interest services, in a situation where their core profitability has been pushed down due to structural factors such as a declining population and the prolonged low interest rate environment in Japan. In this situation, some regional financial institutions have not sufficiently ascertained the impact that repayment of principal for effectively interest-free and fully guaranteed loans, which have increased substantially since the outbreak of COVID-19, will have on their future profitability. Moreover, some regional financial institutions have found it difficult to sufficiently take necessary measures in their business management and risk management due to staff shortages amid moves to curb expenses. 3

Furthermore, while some have entered into capital and business alliances with other financial institutions or with firms from other industries in order to strengthen their business foundations, there were some cases where regional financial institutions struggled with examining specific measures to stabilize profits or ensuring their risk communication with alliance partners. Meanwhile, on the back of digitalization/digital transformation (DX), including the use of open application programming interfaces (APIs) and cloud computing, an increasing number of financial institutions have been improving the efficiency of their operations and enhancing non-face-to-face services for customers. Against this background, the Bank, together with the FSA, implemented a self-assessment survey for regional financial institutions to encourage them to make their own efforts to strengthen cybersecurity measures, returned the aggregated results to financial institutions, and exchanged views with the relevant industry associations. Moreover, with regard to climate-related financial risks, the Bank, in cooperation with the FSA, conducted a pilot exercise of climate scenario analysis targeting some major financial institutions, and the two entities jointly released the "Pilot Scenario Analysis Exercise on Climate-Related Risks Based on Common Scenarios." Many regional financial institutions are also working on raising awareness among small and medium-sized firms. Some regional financial institutions have begun to support efforts by their corporate customers to measure greenhouse gas emissions, while others are working on enhancing products and services such as sustainability-linked loans and green loans or conducting quantitative assessments and disclosures of transition and physical risks. Credit Risk Since the outbreak of COVID-19, financial institutions have continued to actively provide financing support to firms and households, including effectively interest-free and fully guaranteed loans. Some major financial institutions have been focusing on financing for institutional investors, including investment funds, M&A financing, and real estate-related lending, whereas some regional financial institutions are focusing on "cross-border" lending and real estate-related lending. Against this background, credit costs have leveled out since fiscal 2021, partly due to the rise in loan-loss provisions for industries heavily affected by the pandemic in fiscal 2020. However, there were some cases where financial 4