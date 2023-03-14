Bank of Japan : On-Site Examination Policy for Fiscal 2023
03/14/2023 | 03:05am EDT
March 14, 2023
Bank of Japan
On-Site Examination Policy for Fiscal 2023
1. Introduction
The Bank of Japan (hereafter, the Bank) formulates the on-site examination policy every fiscal year based on the decision of the Policy Board.1
In conducting on-site examinations and off-site monitoring, it is becoming increasingly important to assess financial institutions' soundness and risk management in a swifter and more continuous manner and to monitor changes in the financial system as a whole in a timely fashion, in light of changes in the environment surrounding the financial system and various challenges faced by financial institutions.
In fiscal 2022, the Bank worked to strengthen the integration of on-site examinations and off-site monitoring by deepening information sharing between the on-site examination section and the off-site monitoring sections at the head office and branches. In addition, based on "Initiatives for Further Strengthening Coordination between the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan" released in March 2021, the Bank deepened coordination with the Financial Services Agency (FSA) through a wide range of initiatives, including joint surveys with the FSA targeting major financial institutions, and worked on monitoring the financial system in more detail.2,3
The Bank of Japan Act stipulates that "the content of a contract concerning on-site examinations" and "important matters concerning the implementation of on-site examinations for each business year" shall be determined by the Policy Board (Article 15, paragraph 2, item v).
Topics of the joint surveys in fiscal 2022 include the following: the supervisory simultaneous stress testing based on common scenarios as well as joint surveys on foreign currency liquidity risk management and on cybersecurity management were conducted, and the results of a pilot exercise of climate scenario analysis were released (see Subsection 2. (2)). Topics will be reviewed as appropriate in consultation with the FSA in line with their importance to the financial system.
1
In the "On-Site Examination Policy for Fiscal 2023," the Bank outlines the situation of financial institutions' business management and risk management as assessed from on-site examinations and off-site monitoring in fiscal 2022. It also compiles issues key to conducting on-site examinations in fiscal 2023 and operations of on-site examinations while also taking into account recent changes in the environment.
2. On-Site Examinations in Fiscal 2022 and General Observations
(1) On-Site Examinations in Fiscal 2022
The Bank carried out on-site examinations of 61 financial institutions: 20 domestically licensed banks, 37 shinkin banks, and 4 other institutions, including securities companies as well as Japanese branches and subsidiaries of foreign banks.4 While the Bank conducted remote intensive interviews in place of on-site examinations in fiscal 2020, it has resumed examinations in fiscal 2021 using remote methods, such as web and telephone conferencing, mainly in light of the examinee institutions' operational situation regarding the provision of financing support.5 In fiscal 2022, the Bank partially resumed on-site examinations; that is, visited financial institutions' premises while continuing to use remote methods.
Number of Financial Institutions Examined
(number of entities)
Fiscal 2020
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2022
Domestically licensed banks
18
18
20
Shinkin banks
14
34
37
Other institutions
5
7
4
Total
37
59
61
Note: For fiscal 2020, the Bank conducted remote intensive interviews in place of on-site examinations.
"Securities companies" in this document refers to firms that conduct securities-related business activities among those classified as Type I Financial Instruments Business in Article 28 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
See "Guideline for Conducting On-Site Examinations in Response to COVID-19" released on June 30, 2020.
2
(2) Issues Identified through On-Site Examinations and Off-Site Monitoring
Financial institutions' business management and financial soundness, as well as their risk management examined in on-site examinations and off-site monitoring in fiscal 2022, are as follows.
Profitability and Financial Soundness
Looking at financial institutions' financial soundness, we note first that their capital levels are adequate relative to the amounts of various types of risk taken on, and they have sufficient capacity to absorb losses. The smooth functioning of financial intermediation has been maintained even under various types of stress since the outbreak of COVID-19, including supply constraints and rises in energy and raw material prices under the normalization of economic activity, the materialization of geopolitical risks, and the rise in foreign interest rates.
As for profitability, major financial institutions have increased the efficiency of their domestic deposit-taking and lending activities on the one hand, while on the other hand they have continued to expand their overseas activities, including through inorganic growth strategies involving acquisitions and investments, strengthen group-wide profitability across commercial banks, securities companies, trust banks, nonbanks, etc. belonging to the same holding company, and diversify their revenue sources.
A growing number of regional financial institutions have been working to enhance profitability by increasing business efficiency through, for example, consolidation of their branch networks (including so-called"branch-in-branch" consolidation) and reviews of their ATM networks and staff allocation, as well as by improving financial services such as non-interest services, in a situation where their core profitability has been pushed down due to structural factors such as a declining population and the prolonged low interest rate environment in Japan. In this situation, some regional financial institutions have not sufficiently ascertained the impact that repayment of principal for effectively interest-free and fully guaranteed loans, which have increased substantially since the outbreak of COVID-19, will have on their future profitability. Moreover, some regional financial institutions have found it difficult to sufficiently take necessary measures in their business management and risk management due to staff shortages amid moves to curb expenses.
3
Furthermore, while some have entered into capital and business alliances with other financial institutions or with firms from other industries in order to strengthen their business foundations, there were some cases where regional financial institutions struggled with examining specific measures to stabilize profits or ensuring their risk communication with alliance partners.
Meanwhile, on the back of digitalization/digital transformation (DX), including the use of open application programming interfaces (APIs) and cloud computing, an increasing number of financial institutions have been improving the efficiency of their operations and enhancing non-face-to-face services for customers. Against this background, the Bank, together with the FSA, implemented a self-assessment survey for regional financial institutions to encourage them to make their own efforts to strengthen cybersecurity measures, returned the aggregated results to financial institutions, and exchanged views with the relevant industry associations. Moreover, with regard to climate-related financial risks, the Bank, in cooperation with the FSA, conducted a pilot exercise of climate scenario analysis targeting some major financial institutions, and the two entities jointly released the "Pilot Scenario Analysis Exercise on Climate-Related Risks Based on Common Scenarios." Many regional financial institutions are also working on raising awareness among small and medium-sized firms. Some regional financial institutions have begun to support efforts by their corporate customers to measure greenhouse gas emissions, while others are working on enhancing products and services such as sustainability-linked loans and green loans or conducting quantitative assessments and disclosures of transition and physical risks.
Credit Risk
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, financial institutions have continued to actively provide financing support to firms and households, including effectively interest-free and fully guaranteed loans. Some major financial institutions have been focusing on financing for institutional investors, including investment funds, M&A financing, and real estate-related lending, whereas some regional financial institutions are focusing on "cross-border" lending and real estate-related lending. Against this background, credit costs have leveled out since fiscal 2021, partly due to the rise in loan-loss provisions for industries heavily affected by the pandemic in fiscal 2020. However, there were some cases where financial
4
institutions had problems in understanding borrower firms' financial and funding conditions, analyzing their repayment capacity, and providing effective support for low- performing firms to improve their business conditions, as well as in credit screening and monitoring of loans in areas on which financial institutions have focused. Moreover, with regard to large borrowers having unfavorable business conditions since before the pandemic, some financial institutions experienced risks building up as they continued to provide loans without making efforts toward devising more drastic solutions to address management challenges and the loan-loss provision ratio was low relative to the amount of uncovered loans.
Market Risk
Although both major and regional financial institutions have been actively taking on market risk in recent years under the prolonged low interest rate environment, they have been somewhat cautious in light of changes in market conditions such as the rises in interest rates and volatility.
Against this background, some regional financial institutions have suffered a substantial increase in valuation losses due to inadequate responses to the breach of loss limits when prices of foreign bonds declined due in part to rising foreign interest rates, while others have failed to adequately examine their risk tolerance including the impact on their distributable profits. Moreover, there were also some regional financial institutions that did not sufficiently ascertain the impact on their future earnings of the risk of declining interest and dividend income or redemption losses due to falling prices of foreign bond investment trusts. Thus, many regional financial institutions were found to have issues in terms of the effectiveness of their risk management, such as the examination of their risk tolerance, including the analysis of downside scenarios, and the formulation of policies in the event of sudden changes in the market.
Liquidity Risk
As they expand their overseas business, major financial institutions are facing the challenge of achieving stable foreign currency funding based on appropriate foreign currency liquidity risk management. In addition to efforts to secure foreign currency deposits, the stickiness of which is relatively high, in the face of rising foreign interest rates, they are