December 20, 2022

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities

The Bank of Japan decided to conduct the outright purchases of Japanese government securities as follows, effective from December 20, 2022.

Regarding outright purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), the Bank will announce the schedule separately in "Quarterly Schedule of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (Competitive Auction Method)" at the end of March, June, September, and December.

(Note)

1. Outright purchases of JGBs

(1) Bonds to be purchased

JGBs with coupons (2-year bonds, 5-year bonds, 10-year bonds, 20-year bonds, 30-year bonds, 40-year bonds, floating-rate bonds, and inflation-indexed bonds).

(2) Schedule of purchases

The Bank, in principle, will release the schedule of purchases for the following month in advance on the last business day of each month.

(3) Amount to be purchased

In the schedule of purchases for the following quarter, the amount of purchases per type of JGBs / residual maturity will be announced in a range form. The Bank, in principle, will conduct purchase within the range in a flexible manner, taking account of market conditions.

(4) Method for auctions

A multiple-price competitive auction.

JGBs with coupons (excluding floating-rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds): Counterparties bid their "desired yield spreads," which are calculated by subtracting "benchmark yields" from the yields at which counterparties seek to sell to the Bank.

Floating-rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds: Counterparties bid their "desired price spreads," which are calculated by subtracting "benchmark prices" from the prices

