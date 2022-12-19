Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:16 2022-12-19 pm EST
25000.00 JPY   +3.31%
12/19Urgent : Yen gains, Nikkei drops as BOJ decision seen by market as tightening
AQ
12/19Urgent : BOJ expands trading range for long-term Japan gov't bond yields
AQ
12/19Bank Of Japan : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Japan : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities

12/19/2022 | 10:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 20, 2022

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities

The Bank of Japan decided to conduct the outright purchases of Japanese government securities as follows, effective from December 20, 2022.

Regarding outright purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs), the Bank will announce the schedule separately in "Quarterly Schedule of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds (Competitive Auction Method)" at the end of March, June, September, and December.

1. Outright purchases of JGBs (Note)

(1) Bonds to be purchased

JGBs with coupons (2-year bonds, 5-year bonds, 10-year bonds, 20-year bonds, 30-year bonds, 40-year bonds, floating-rate bonds, and inflation-indexed bonds).

(2) Schedule of purchases

The Bank, in principle, will release the schedule of purchases for the following month in advance on the last business day of each month.

(3) Amount to be purchased

In the schedule of purchases for the following quarter, the amount of purchases per type of JGBs / residual maturity will be announced in a range form. The Bank, in principle, will conduct purchase within the range in a flexible manner, taking account of market conditions.

(4) Method for auctions

A multiple-price competitive auction.

JGBs with coupons (excluding floating-rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds): Counterparties bid their "desired yield spreads," which are calculated by subtracting "benchmark yields" from the yields at which counterparties seek to sell to the Bank.

Floating-rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds: Counterparties bid their "desired price spreads," which are calculated by subtracting "benchmark prices" from the prices

1

at which counterparties seek to sell to the Bank.

With regard to the outright purchases of JGBs with coupons (excluding inflation- indexed bonds and floating-rate bonds), the Bank may set a lower limit on the yield spreads for purchasing yields, taking account of market conditions.

(5) Other ad hoc purchases

Notwithstanding (2) and (3), the Bank will make nimble responses for each maturity by conducting an additional outright purchase of JGBs and increasing the amount of purchases even more when deemed necessary.

2. Outright purchases of JGBs <> method> (Note)

Please also refer to "Increase in the Amounts of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds and Other Market Operation Measures" published on December 20, 2022.

(1) Bonds to be purchased

Among JGBs with coupons (2-year bonds, 5-year bonds, 10-year bonds, 20-year bonds, 30-year bonds, and 40-year bonds), mainly on-the-run issues.

(2) Schedule of purchases

In addition to the fixed-rate purchase operations for consecutive days described in (5), the Bank will conduct the auctions as needed.

(3) Amount to be purchased

Depending on market conditions, the Bank may set the purchase size per auction to a fixed amount or to an unlimited amount.

(4) Method for auctions

Purchasing yields will be set per auction, by indicating the yield spreads from the benchmark yields which the Bank determines separately.

(5) Fixed-rate purchase operations for consecutive days

The conduct of fixed-rate purchase operations for consecutive days will be announced as needed before conducting these operations. The Bank, in principle, will release the information regarding bonds to be purchased, schedule of the

2

purchases, purchase size per auction and the fixed rate applied in the auctions on its website.

3. Outright purchases of treasury discount bills (T-Bills)(Note)

Regarding purchases of T-Bills, conducted as part of money market operations, the Bank will decide the purchase size per auction considering the effects on financial markets.

Note: Bidding at the auctions assuming the use of Securities Lending Facility (SLF) is not permitted. In case the Bank deems it appropriate, the Bank will not accept either all or a part of the bids at the auctions for its outright purchases of JGBs, T- Bills, and SLF.

3

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 03:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
12/19Urgent : Yen gains, Nikkei drops as BOJ decision seen by market as tightening
AQ
12/19Urgent : BOJ expands trading range for long-term Japan gov't bond yields
AQ
12/19Bank Of Japan : Outline of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Securities
PU
12/19Bank Of Japan : Increase in the Amounts of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds..
PU
12/19Bank Of Japan : Each Category's Amount Outstanding of the Interest Scheme to Promote Lendi..
PU
12/18Bank Of Japan : Flow of Funds Accounts (3rd Quarter 2022, Preliminary Figures)
PU
12/17Main events scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19
AQ
12/16Bank Of Japan : Semiannual Report on Currency and Monetary Control (Summary)
PU
12/15Tankan (dec.) : Comprehensive Data Set
PU
12/15Bank Of Japan : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF JAPAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 16 104 M 16 104 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 8 899 M 8 899 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 826 B 826 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 200 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-6.14%178
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.35%379 234
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.75%254 311
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%208 725
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%156 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%152 921