Bank of Japan : Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (April 2022, full text) 

Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices

April 2022

(English translation prepared by the Bank's staff based on the Japanese original)

Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (April 2022)

The Bank's View1

Summary

 Japan's economy is likely to recover, with the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and supply-side constraints waning and with support from an increase in external demand, accommodative financial conditions, and the government's economic measures, although it is expected to be under downward pressure stemming from a rise in commodity prices due to factors such as the situation surrounding Ukraine. Thereafter, as the negative impact of high commodity prices wanes and a virtuous cycle from income to spending intensifies gradually, Japan's economy is projected to continue growing, albeit more slowly, at a pace above its potential growth rate.

 The year-on-year rate of change in the consumer price index (CPI, all items less fresh food) is likely to increase temporarily to around 2 percent -- due to the impact of a significant rise in energy prices -- in fiscal 2022, when the effects of a reduction in mobile phone charges dissipate. Thereafter, however, the rate of increase is expected to decelerate because the positive contribution of the rise in energy prices to the CPI is likely to wane. Meanwhile, in terms of inflation excluding energy, for which prices fluctuate significantly, the year-on-year rate of change in the CPI (all items less fresh food and energy) is expected to moderately increase in positive territory on the back of improvement in the output gap and rises in medium- to long-term inflation expectations and wage inflation, and partly also of a pass-through of raw material cost increases to food in particular.

 Comparing the projections through fiscal 2023 with those presented in the previous Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices (Outlook Report), the projected growth rates for fiscal 2021 and 2022 are lower due to the effects of such factors as a resurgence of COVID-19, the rise in commodity prices, and a slowdown in overseas economies. However, the projected growth rate for fiscal 2023 is higher, partly owing to a rebound from the lower projection in the previous year. The projected rate of increase in the CPI for fiscal 2022 is significantly higher, mainly reflecting the impact of the rise in energy prices.

 Concerning risks to the outlook, the course of COVID-19, including variants, and its impact on domestic and overseas economies continue to warrant attention. In addition, there are extremely high uncertainties over developments in the situation surrounding Ukraine and the associated developments in commodity prices, global financial and capital markets, and overseas economies.

 With regard to the risk balance, risks to economic activity are skewed to the downside for the time being, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 and the situation surrounding Ukraine, but are generally balanced thereafter. Risks to prices are skewed to the upside for the time being, mainly reflecting uncertainties over energy prices, but are generally balanced thereafter.

1 "The Bank's View" was decided by the Policy Board at the Monetary Policy Meeting held on April 27 and 28, 2022.

I. Current Situation of Economic Activity and Prices in Japan

Japan's economy has picked up as a trend, although some weakness has been seen in part, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 and the rise in commodity prices. Overseas economies have recovered on the whole, albeit with variation across countries and regions. In this situation, exports and industrial production have continued to increase as a trend, despite the remaining effects of supply-side constraints. Corporate profits have improved on the whole, but business sentiment has seen a pause in its improvement recently, mainly due to the impact of COVID-19 and the rise in commodity prices. Business fixed investment has picked up, although weakness has been seen in some industries. The employment and income situation has remained relatively weak on the whole, although improvement has been seen in some parts. Private consumption has started picking up again, with downward pressure stemming from COVID-19, particularly on services consumption, waning. Housing investment has been more or less flat. Public investment has been relatively weak, albeit at a high level. Financial conditions have been accommodative on the whole, although weakness in firms' financial positions has remained in some segments. On the price front, the year-on-year rate of change in the CPI (all items less fresh food), despite being affected by the reduction in mobile phone charges, has been in the range of 0.5-1.0 percent, reflecting price rises in energy and other items. Meanwhile, inflation expectations, particularly short-term ones, have risen.

II. Baseline Scenario of the Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices in Japan

A. Baseline Scenario of the Outlook for Economic Activity

From the beginning to the middle of the projection period, Japan's economy is likely to recover, with the impact of COVID-19 and supply-side constraints waning and with support from an increase in external demand, accommodative financial conditions, and the government's economic measures, although it is expected to be under downward pressure stemming from the rise in commodity prices.

Prices of commodities, such as crude oil, natural gas, and coal, and prices of grains, such as wheat, have seen a significant rise recently, mainly reflecting heightened supply concerns as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Since Japan relies on imports for most of these commodities, rises in these prices bring about an outflow of income from Japan (i.e., trading losses), and put downward pressure on households' real income and corporate profits through rises in energy and food prices. That said, the government's measures against oil price hikes and the accumulation of household savings that has resulted from pandemic-related restrictions are expected to mitigate downward pressure on income and the consequent negative impact on spending. In addition, a self-sustaining increase in demand, including pent-up demand, is projected to continue in both the household and corporate sectors with the impact of COVID-19 and supply-sideconstraints waning. For these reasons, the economy is likely to continue recovering.

Specifically, in the household sector, private consumption is projected to recover, particularly led by the materialization of pent-up demand, as the situation with COVID-19 improves and as the resumption of consumption activities progresses while public health is being protected, mainly due to the widespread vaccinations and the rollout of antiviral medicines. In the corporate sector, exports and production are likely to increase, mainly for automobile-related goods, for which the effects of supply-side constraints are expected to wane, and for digital-related goods, which have seen an expansion in global demand.

This is based on the projection that overseas economies will continue recovering on the whole, despite downward pressure from the situation surrounding Ukraine. Although raw material cost increases are projected to exert downward pressure, corporate profits are likely to remain at high levels on the whole, albeit with variation across industries and firm sizes, on the back of an increase in domestic and external demand and partly also of the

yen's depreciation. In this situation, an uptrend in business fixed investment is expected to become clear as accommodative financial conditions provide support and supply-side constraints wane, although weakness is projected to remain for the time being in investment by the face-to-face services sector. Meanwhile, government spending is expected to be at a high level on the whole since it is projected that expenditure related to COVID-19 will continue, reflecting the government's past economic measures.

From the middle of the projection period, Japan's economy is projected to continue growing at a pace above its potential growth rate, as the negative impact of high commodity prices wanes and a virtuous cycle from income to spending intensifies gradually in the overall economy. That said, the pace of growth is highly likely to decelerate because the positive contribution of the materialization of pent-up demand is projected to wane.

In the household sector, employee income is likely to continue increasing moderately on the back of a rise in the number of non-regular employees associated with a recovery in the face-to-face services sector and of an increase in wage inflation that mainly reflects tightening labor market conditions and price rises. Due to this increase in employee income and a decline in downward pressure from rises in energy and food prices on real income, private consumption is expected to keep increasing steadily, although the materialization of pent-up demand is likely to slow. In the corporate sector, exports and production are likely to continue increasing moderately because it is projected that the growth in overseas economies, albeit decelerating, will stay at around the long-term average and that the effects of supply-side constraints, such as on semiconductors, will dissipate. Corporate profits are likely to return to an improving trend since domestic and external demand is expected to keep increasing and downward pressure stemming from raw material cost increases is likely to wane gradually. In this situation, with support from accommodative financial conditions, business fixed investment is expected to continue