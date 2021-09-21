Bank of Japan : (Reference) Outline of Climate Response Financing Operations 

(Reference) September 22, 2021 Bank of Japan

Outline of Climate Response Financing Operations

・ To provide funds to financial institutions within the amount

Purpose outstanding of their investment or loans that contribute to Japan's

actions to address climate change, with a view to supporting

private sector efforts on climate change

・ Financial institutions that disclose information on (1) and (2)

Eligible below concerning their efforts to address climate change:

(1) Four thematic areas (governance, strategy, risk management,

Counterparties

and metrics and targets) in the TCFD recommendations

(2) Targets and actual results for their investment or loans

Duration ・ One year in principle (counterparties may receive long-term

financing by using the operations successively)

・ The interest rate is 0 percent per annum.

・ In the Interest Scheme to Promote Lending, the operations fall

Interest Rate, under Category III, for which the applied interest rate is 0 percent.

etc. ・ Twice as much as the amount outstanding of funds

counterparties receive is added to the Macro Add-on Balances in

their current accounts at the Bank.

(1) The investment or loans that comply with international standards

Investment or or the Japanese government's guidelines

Loans to -- Counterparties are required to disclose which standards or

Contribute to guidelines they used as criteria.

Addressing (2) The investment or loans that are substantially equivalent to those

Climate prescribed in (1)

Change -- Counterparties are required to disclose the contents of their own

criteria they established.

Implementation ・ Through March 31, 2031, unless the smooth conduct of market

Period operations is interfered with

・ The Bank starts accepting applications for the operations today.

Schedule ・ The first loan disbursement is planned to take place in late

December. Thereafter, loans will be offered biannually in