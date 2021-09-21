Bank of Japan : (Reference) Outline of Climate Response Financing Operations 

|
・ To provide funds to financial institutions within the amount
Purpose
outstanding of their investment or loans that contribute to Japan's
actions to address climate change, with a view to supporting
private sector efforts on climate change
・ Financial institutions that disclose information on (1) and (2)
Eligible
below concerning their efforts to address climate change:
(1) Four thematic areas (governance, strategy, risk management,
Counterparties
and metrics and targets) in the TCFD recommendations
(2) Targets and actual results for their investment or loans
Duration
・ One year in principle (counterparties may receive long-term
financing by using the operations successively)
・ The interest rate is 0 percent per annum.
・ In the Interest Scheme to Promote Lending, the operations fall
Interest Rate,
under Category III, for which the applied interest rate is 0 percent.
etc.
・ Twice as much as the amount outstanding of funds
counterparties receive is added to the Macro Add-on Balances in
their current accounts at the Bank.
(1) The investment or loans that comply with international standards
Investment or
or the Japanese government's guidelines
Loans to
-- Counterparties are required to disclose which standards or
Contribute to
guidelines they used as criteria.
Addressing
(2) The investment or loans that are substantially equivalent to those
Climate
prescribed in (1)
Change
-- Counterparties are required to disclose the contents of their own
criteria they established.
Implementation
・ Through March 31, 2031, unless the smooth conduct of market
Period
operations is interfered with
・ The Bank starts accepting applications for the operations today.
Schedule
・ The first loan disbursement is planned to take place in late
December. Thereafter, loans will be offered biannually in
principle.
