This report summarizes the reports from all regional research divisions, mainly at the Bank's branches in Japan, and is based on data and other information gathered for the meeting of general managers of the Bank's branches held today. The English translation is based on the Japanese original.

I. Regional Economic Assessments (Overview)

Eight regions, excluding the Hokuriku region, reported that their respective economies had been recovering moderately, picking up, or picking up moderately, although some weakness had been seen in part. The Hokuriku region reported that its economy had shown movement toward recovery, although downward pressure had been seen in part, due to the effects of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake (hereafter the earthquake).

Comparison of Previous and Current Assessments by Region Changes from Region Assessment in April 2024 the previous Assessment in July 2024 assessment1 The economy has been picking up, Hokkaido The economy has been picking up although some weakness has been seen in part Tohoku The economy has been picking up The economy has been picking up moderately moderately The economy has shown signs of a The economy has shown pick-up, as restoration demand and movement toward recovery, as normalization of production have restoration demand and progressed, although downward normalization of production have Hokuriku pressure on private consumption progressed, although downward and production has been seen in pressure has been seen in part, due part, due to the effects of the to the effects of the earthquake, as earthquake, as the economy is still the economy is still on its way to on its way to recovery recovery Kanto- The economy has been recovering The economy has been recovering moderately, although some moderately, although some Koshinetsu weakness has been seen in part weakness has been seen in part The economy has been recovering The economy has been recovering Tokai moderately, although some moderately, although some weakness has been seen in part weakness has been seen in part The economy has been picking up The economy has been recovering moderately as a trend, although Kinki moderately, although some some weakness has been seen in weakness has been seen in part part

1 With regard to the changes from the previous assessment, arrows pointing to the upper right or lower right indicate changes in the pace of improvement or deterioration compared with the previous assessments, respectively. For example, an acceleration in the pace of improvement or deceleration in the pace of deterioration is indicated with an arrow pointing to the upper right. A horizontal arrow pointing to the right indicates that the pace of improvement or deterioration in economic conditions is unchanged compared with the previous assessment.

