July 8, 2024

Regional Economic Report

(Summary)

July 2024

Bank of Japan

This report summarizes the reports from all regional research divisions, mainly at the Bank's branches in Japan, and is based on data and other information gathered for the meeting of general managers of the Bank's branches held today. The English translation is based on the Japanese original.

I. Regional Economic Assessments (Overview)

Eight regions, excluding the Hokuriku region, reported that their respective economies had been recovering moderately, picking up, or picking up moderately, although some weakness had been seen in part. The Hokuriku region reported that its economy had shown movement toward recovery, although downward pressure had been seen in part, due to the effects of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake (hereafter the earthquake).

Comparison of Previous and Current Assessments by Region

Changes from

Region

Assessment in April 2024

the previous

Assessment in July 2024

assessment1

The economy has been picking up,

Hokkaido

The economy has been picking up

although some weakness has been

seen in part

Tohoku

The economy has been picking up

The economy has been picking up

moderately

moderately

The economy has shown signs of a

The economy has shown

pick-up, as restoration demand and

movement toward recovery, as

normalization of production have

restoration demand and

progressed, although downward

normalization of production have

Hokuriku

pressure on private consumption

progressed, although downward

and production has been seen in

pressure has been seen in part, due

part, due to the effects of the

to the effects of the earthquake, as

earthquake, as the economy is still

the economy is still on its way to

on its way to recovery

recovery

Kanto-

The economy has been recovering

The economy has been recovering

moderately, although some

moderately, although some

Koshinetsu

weakness has been seen in part

weakness has been seen in part

The economy has been recovering

The economy has been recovering

Tokai

moderately, although some

moderately, although some

weakness has been seen in part

weakness has been seen in part

The economy has been picking up

The economy has been recovering

moderately as a trend, although

Kinki

moderately, although some

some weakness has been seen in

weakness has been seen in part

part

1 With regard to the changes from the previous assessment, arrows pointing to the upper right or lower right indicate changes in the pace of improvement or deterioration compared with the previous assessments, respectively. For example, an acceleration in the pace of improvement or deceleration in the pace of deterioration is indicated with an arrow pointing to the upper right. A horizontal arrow pointing to the right indicates that the pace of improvement or deterioration in economic conditions is unchanged compared with the previous assessment.

1

Chugoku

The economy has been on a

The economy has been on a

moderate recovery trend

moderate recovery trend

The economy has seen a

Shikoku

The economy has been picking up

slowdown in the pace of its pick-

up

Kyushu-

The economy has been recovering

The economy has been recovering

moderately, although some

moderately, although some

Okinawa

weakness has been seen in part

weakness has been seen in part

II. Assessments of Components by Region

Region

Public investment

Business fixed investment

Private consumption

Hokkaido

Has been at a high level

Increasing moderately

Has been firm, despite

being affected by price rises

Tohoku

Has been relatively weak

Increasing

Recovering moderately

Has shown movement

toward recovery due to

Increasing recently and

demand related to

expected to increase further,

restoration following the

Hokuriku

reflecting factors such as a

Increasing

earthquake and the

rise in construction orders

government's travel subsidy

related to restoration

programs, although

following the earthquake

businesses in some areas

remain forced to suspend

operations

Some weakness has been

Kanto-

Increasing moderately

Increasing

seen in part, while the pace

Koshinetsu

of increase has remained

somewhat slow

Picking up, although the

Tokai

Has been at a high level

Increasing

effects of factors such as

price rises have been

observed

2

Increasing moderately,

Kinki

Has been at a high level

Increasing

although some weakness

has been seen in part

Chugoku

Has been at a high level

Increasing

Has been on a moderate

recovery trend

Shikoku

Picking up

Increasing

Has been resilient, despite

being affected by price rises

Kyushu-

Has been firm, despite

Increasing

Has been at a high level

being affected by factors

Okinawa

such as price rises

Region

Housing investment

Production

Employment and income

Has been more or less flat,

The employment and

Hokkaido

Declining

but some weakness has been

income situation has been

seen in part

improving moderately

The pick-up has been

The employment and

Tohoku

Has been weak

income situation has been

sluggish

improving

The employment and

Has started to pick up

income situation has started

recently, although

to pick up recently, as

Declining recently, although

production levels have

suggested by the active job

Hokuriku

restoration demand is

declined in part, due to the

openings-to-applicants ratio

expected to increase

effects of the earthquake, as

and firms' stance of raising

it is still on its way to

wages, although

recovery

adjustments due to the

earthquake have been seen

Kanto-

The employment and

Has been relatively weak

Has been relatively weak

income situation has been

Koshinetsu

improving moderately

3

Has been on an increasing

The employment and

Tokai

Has been weak

trend, although it has been

income situation has been

under downward pressure

improving moderately

The employment and

Kinki

Has been more or less flat

Has been more or less flat

income situation has been

improving moderately

The employment and

Chugoku

Has been relatively weak

Has been more or less flat

income situation has been

improving moderately on

the whole

The employment and

Shikoku

Has been relatively weak

Has been more or less flat

income situation has been

improving moderately

Kyushu-

Has been relatively weak

The employment and

Weakening

income situation has been

Okinawa

recently

improving moderately

4

Appendix: Prefectures Included in Each Region

Region

Prefectures

Hokkaido

Hokkaido

Tohoku

Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata, and Fukushima

Hokuriku

Toyama, Ishikawa, and Fukui

Kanto-Koshinetsu

Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa,

Niigata, Yamanashi, and Nagano

Tokai

Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, and Mie

Kinki

Shiga, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara, and Wakayama

Chugoku

Tottori, Shimane, Okayama, Hiroshima, and Yamaguchi

Shikoku

Tokushima, Kagawa, Ehime, and Kochi

Kyushu-Okinawa

Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki, Kagoshima,

and Okinawa

