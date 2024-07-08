Not to be released until 2:00 p.m.
Japan Standard Time on Monday,
July 8, 2024.
July 8, 2024
Regional Economic Report
(Summary)
July 2024
Bank of Japan
This report summarizes the reports from all regional research divisions, mainly at the Bank's branches in Japan, and is based on data and other information gathered for the meeting of general managers of the Bank's branches held today. The English translation is based on the Japanese original.
I. Regional Economic Assessments (Overview)
Eight regions, excluding the Hokuriku region, reported that their respective economies had been recovering moderately, picking up, or picking up moderately, although some weakness had been seen in part. The Hokuriku region reported that its economy had shown movement toward recovery, although downward pressure had been seen in part, due to the effects of the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake (hereafter the earthquake).
Comparison of Previous and Current Assessments by Region
Changes from
Region
Assessment in April 2024
the previous
Assessment in July 2024
assessment1
The economy has been picking up,
Hokkaido
The economy has been picking up
although some weakness has been
seen in part
Tohoku
The economy has been picking up
The economy has been picking up
moderately
moderately
The economy has shown signs of a
The economy has shown
pick-up, as restoration demand and
movement toward recovery, as
normalization of production have
restoration demand and
progressed, although downward
normalization of production have
Hokuriku
pressure on private consumption
progressed, although downward
and production has been seen in
pressure has been seen in part, due
part, due to the effects of the
to the effects of the earthquake, as
earthquake, as the economy is still
the economy is still on its way to
on its way to recovery
recovery
Kanto-
The economy has been recovering
The economy has been recovering
moderately, although some
moderately, although some
Koshinetsu
weakness has been seen in part
weakness has been seen in part
The economy has been recovering
The economy has been recovering
Tokai
moderately, although some
moderately, although some
weakness has been seen in part
weakness has been seen in part
The economy has been picking up
The economy has been recovering
moderately as a trend, although
Kinki
moderately, although some
some weakness has been seen in
weakness has been seen in part
part
1 With regard to the changes from the previous assessment, arrows pointing to the upper right or lower right indicate changes in the pace of improvement or deterioration compared with the previous assessments, respectively. For example, an acceleration in the pace of improvement or deceleration in the pace of deterioration is indicated with an arrow pointing to the upper right. A horizontal arrow pointing to the right indicates that the pace of improvement or deterioration in economic conditions is unchanged compared with the previous assessment.
1
Chugoku
The economy has been on a
The economy has been on a
moderate recovery trend
moderate recovery trend
The economy has seen a
Shikoku
The economy has been picking up
slowdown in the pace of its pick-
up
Kyushu-
The economy has been recovering
The economy has been recovering
moderately, although some
moderately, although some
Okinawa
weakness has been seen in part
weakness has been seen in part
II. Assessments of Components by Region
Region
Public investment
Business fixed investment
Private consumption
Hokkaido
Has been at a high level
Increasing moderately
Has been firm, despite
being affected by price rises
Tohoku
Has been relatively weak
Increasing
Recovering moderately
Has shown movement
toward recovery due to
Increasing recently and
demand related to
expected to increase further,
restoration following the
Hokuriku
reflecting factors such as a
Increasing
earthquake and the
rise in construction orders
government's travel subsidy
related to restoration
programs, although
following the earthquake
businesses in some areas
remain forced to suspend
operations
Some weakness has been
Kanto-
Increasing moderately
Increasing
seen in part, while the pace
Koshinetsu
of increase has remained
somewhat slow
Picking up, although the
Tokai
Has been at a high level
Increasing
effects of factors such as
price rises have been
observed
2
Increasing moderately,
Kinki
Has been at a high level
Increasing
although some weakness
has been seen in part
Chugoku
Has been at a high level
Increasing
Has been on a moderate
recovery trend
Shikoku
Picking up
Increasing
Has been resilient, despite
being affected by price rises
Kyushu-
Has been firm, despite
Increasing
Has been at a high level
being affected by factors
Okinawa
such as price rises
Region
Housing investment
Production
Employment and income
Has been more or less flat,
The employment and
Hokkaido
Declining
but some weakness has been
income situation has been
seen in part
improving moderately
The pick-up has been
The employment and
Tohoku
Has been weak
income situation has been
sluggish
improving
The employment and
Has started to pick up
income situation has started
recently, although
to pick up recently, as
Declining recently, although
production levels have
suggested by the active job
Hokuriku
restoration demand is
declined in part, due to the
openings-to-applicants ratio
expected to increase
effects of the earthquake, as
and firms' stance of raising
it is still on its way to
wages, although
recovery
adjustments due to the
earthquake have been seen
Kanto-
The employment and
Has been relatively weak
Has been relatively weak
income situation has been
Koshinetsu
improving moderately
3
Has been on an increasing
The employment and
Tokai
Has been weak
trend, although it has been
income situation has been
under downward pressure
improving moderately
The employment and
Kinki
Has been more or less flat
Has been more or less flat
income situation has been
improving moderately
The employment and
Chugoku
Has been relatively weak
Has been more or less flat
income situation has been
improving moderately on
the whole
The employment and
Shikoku
Has been relatively weak
Has been more or less flat
income situation has been
improving moderately
Kyushu-
Has been relatively weak
The employment and
Weakening
income situation has been
Okinawa
recently
improving moderately
4
Appendix: Prefectures Included in Each Region
Region
Prefectures
Hokkaido
Hokkaido
Tohoku
Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Yamagata, and Fukushima
Hokuriku
Toyama, Ishikawa, and Fukui
Kanto-Koshinetsu
Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Tokyo, Kanagawa,
Niigata, Yamanashi, and Nagano
Tokai
Gifu, Shizuoka, Aichi, and Mie
Kinki
Shiga, Kyoto, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara, and Wakayama
Chugoku
Tottori, Shimane, Okayama, Hiroshima, and Yamaguchi
Shikoku
Tokushima, Kagawa, Ehime, and Kochi
Kyushu-Okinawa
Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita, Miyazaki, Kagoshima,
and Okinawa
Please contact below in advance to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of this report for commercial purposes.
Regional Research Division, Research and Statistics Department
Tel: +81-3-3277-1357
Please credit the source when reproducing or copying the content of this report.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bank of Japan published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 05:16:07 UTC.