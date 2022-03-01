Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Japan : Regular Revision of the Tankan Sample Enterprises

03/01/2022 | 12:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 1, 2022
Research and Statistics Department
Bank of Japan

Outline

The Bank of Japan conducts the Tankan, or "Tanki Keizai Kansoku Chousa (Short-Term Economic Survey of Enterprises in Japan)," which consists of the Tankan itself and three supplemental surveys: the Survey of Financial Institutions; the Survey of Business Consultants & Pure Holding Companies; and the Survey on Overseas Business Activities. These four surveys use a sample survey framework where sample enterprises are selected from a survey population. The private enterprises which comprise the survey population of the Tankan are those in Japan with capital of 20 million yen or more (excluding "financial institutions" and "business consultants & pure holding companies").

In order to capture economic conditions accurately, in principle, the Bank revises the Tankan sample enterprises once every two or three years. The three supplemental surveys above are also revised at the same time as the Tankan.

Reference Inquiries Business Survey Group, Economic Statistics Division, Research and Statistics Department

E-mail : post.rsd5@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 05:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
12:08aBANK OF JAPAN : Regular Revision of the Tankan Sample Enterprises
PU
02/25BANK OF JAPAN : Maximum Amounts Outstanding of a Single Issuer's CP and Corporate Bonds to..
PU
02/24BANK OF JAPAN : Loan Disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Support Strengthe..
PU
02/17BANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
02/16BANK OF JAPAN : Thirty-second Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Inte..
PU
02/15BANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Board Member NAKAMURA in Yamanashi on Feb. 9, 2022 (Economic Act..
PU
02/15BANK OF JAPAN : Relocation of the Representative Office in Frankfurt
PU
02/14BOJ chief says fixed-rate bond buying operation had desired effect
AQ
02/14BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (February 10)
PU
02/14Japan's central bank offers bond purchases to keep rates low
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 19 138 M 19 138 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 10 576 M 10 576 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 982 B 982 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 120 M 235 M 235 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN4.75%235
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.56%436 927
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.19%363 302
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%250 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.78%206 406
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.24%200 747