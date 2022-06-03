Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/29 10:15:33 pm EDT
27500.00 JPY   +5.77%
03:12aBANK OF JAPAN : (Research Paper) How Do Floods Affect the Economy? An Empirical Analysis using Japanese Flood Data
PU
03:12aBANK OF JAPAN : (Research Paper) Transmission of Flood Damage to the Real Economy and Financial Intermediation
PU
03:12aBANK OF JAPAN : (BOJchannel) 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Japan : (Research Paper) Transmission of Flood Damage to the Real Economy and Financial Intermediation

06/03/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 3, 2022
Ryuichiro Hashimoto*1
Nao Sudo*2

Abstract

This paper quantitatively assesses the indirect effect of floods on the real economy and financial intermediation in Japan by estimating a dynamic stochastic general equilibrium (DSGE) model that incorporates a mechanism through which floods cause the capital stock and the public infrastructure to depreciate exogenously, using the data on flood damage recorded in the Flood Statistics released by the Japanese government. The result of the analysis is twofold. First, flood shocks dampen GDP from the supply side by reducing the capital stock inputs. The decline in GDP then impairs the balance sheets of firms and financial intermediaries, resulting in disruptions to financial intermediation and thus dampening GDP further from the demand side. Even when the direct damage due to floods is fully covered by insurance, the downward pressure on GDP endogenously deteriorates the balance sheets of these sectors, causing the same mechanism to operate. Second, the quantitative impacts of flood shocks on GDP up to now have been minor compared to the standard structural shocks that are considered important in existing macroeconomic studies, including shocks to total factor productivity (TFP) and the subjective discount factor. According to the estimates that use the relationship between the key variables in our model together with climate change scenarios published by an external organization, the impacts of these shocks could become somewhat larger in the future.

JEL classification
E32, E37, E44, Q54

Keywords
Climate change, Natural disaster, Physical risk, Financial system, DSGE model

The authors would like to thank the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the Japan Meteorological Agency, S. Muto, Y. Sawada, C. Shimizu, J. Yoshida, and the staff of the Bank of Japan, including K. Nakamura, K. Nishizaki, I. Muto, and K. Suzuki, for their valuable comments. The views expressed in this paper are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official view of the Bank of Japan or of the Financial System and Bank Examination Department.

  1. *1Financial System and Bank Examination Department, Bank of Japan
    E-mail : ryuuichirou.hashimoto@boj.or.jp
  2. *2Financial System and Bank Examination Department, Bank of Japan
    E-mail : nao.sudou@boj.or.jp
Notice

Papers in the Bank of Japan Working Paper Series are circulated to stimulate discussion and comment. Views expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank.
If you have any comments or questions on a paper in the Working Paper Series, please contact the author(s).
When making a copy or reproduction of the content for commercial purposes, please contact the Public Relations Department (post.prd8@boj.or.jp) at the Bank in advance to request permission. When making a copy or reproduction, the Bank of Japan Working Paper Series should explicitly be credited as the source.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
03:12aBANK OF JAPAN : (Research Paper) How Do Floods Affect the Economy? An Empirical Analysis u..
PU
03:12aBANK OF JAPAN : (Research Paper) Transmission of Flood Damage to the Real Economy and Fina..
PU
03:12aBANK OF JAPAN : (BOJchannel) 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference
PU
01:12aBANK OF JAPAN : (Research Pepar) Rebasing the Corporate Goods Price Index to the Base Year..
PU
06/02BANK OF JAPAN : (Research Paper) Central Bank Communication about Climate Change
PU
06/01BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (May 31)
PU
06/01BANK OF JAPAN : Monetary Base (May)
PU
06/01BANK OF JAPAN : Bond Market Survey (May 2022) 
PU
05/31BANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Deputy Governor WAKATABE in Okayama (Japan's Economy and Monetar..
PU
05/30BANK OF JAPAN : (BOJ Review) Review of JPY LIBOR Transition and Future Initiatives
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 800 B 21 569 M 21 569 M
Net income 2022 1 325 B 10 205 M 10 205 M
Net Debt 2022 117 349 B 904 B 904 B
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27 500 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
EV / Sales 2022 41,9x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN6.22%212
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.96%381 552
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.51%295 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%239 375
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%186 564
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.88%171 172