    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/29 10:15:33 pm EDT
27500.00 JPY   +5.77%
01:12aBANK OF JAPAN : (Research Pepar) Rebasing the Corporate Goods Price Index to the Base Year 2020
PU
06/02BANK OF JAPAN : (Research Paper) Central Bank Communication about Climate Change
PU
06/01BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (May 31)
PU
Bank of Japan : (Research Pepar) Rebasing the Corporate Goods Price Index to the Base Year 2020

06/03/2022 | 01:12am EDT
June 3, 2022
Research and Statistics Department
Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan has conducted the rebasing of the Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI) in accordance with the Final Draft (available only in Japanese) published in December 2021. The Bank plans to begin monthly releases of the 2020 base CGPI from June 10, when preliminary figures for May 2022 are to be published. This paper explains, with respect to the CGPI with the new base, an overview of the number of commodities and weights, trends of newly added and revised commodity indexes, an analysis of changes in the index for "All commodities", and trends of the newly introduced FD-ID price indexes.

The 2020 base indexes during the period from January 2020 to April 2022 and Linked indexes of All commodities and higher-order classifications are available on BOJ Time-Series Data Search from today*1*2.

  1. *1Since preliminary figures are subject to revision in each of the subsequent three months as additional information becomes available, the index for February 2022 through April 2022 may be revised when the release of the preliminary figures for May (June 10, 2022).
  2. *2Other linked indexes will be released on the website once the preparations are ready.
In addition, the newly introduced FD-ID price indexes during the period from January 2015 to April 2022 (special series since January 1970) is available from today on " Final Demand-Intermediate Demand price indexes (FD-ID price indexes)". Notice

Please contact below in advance to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of this paper for commercial purposes.
Please credit the source when reproducing or copying the content of this paper.

Inquiries Price Statistics Division, Research and Statistics Department

E-mail : post.rsd3@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 05:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
