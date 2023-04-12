Bank of Japan : Results of the 93rd Opinion Survey on the General Public's Views and Behavior

April 12, 2023
Public Relations Department
Bank of Japan
Survey Outline
Survey period : From February 3 to March 1, 2023.
Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
Sample size : 4,000 people (1,981 people [i.e., 49.5 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
Survey methodology : Mail survey method (responses collected by mail or via the internet).
|
90th survey
(Jun 2022)
|
91st survey
(Sep 2022)
|
92nd survey
(Dec 2022)
|
93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
|
Have improved (A)
|
5.3
|
4.8
|
5.2
|
6.8
|
Have remained the same
|
38.2
|
31.4
|
27.1
|
28.8
|
Have worsened (B)
|
56.0
|
63.2
|
67.0
|
63.9
|
D.I. (A) minus (B)
|
-50.7
|
-58.4
|
-61.8
|
-57.1
|
90th survey
(Jun 2022)
|
91st survey
(Sep 2022)
|
92nd survey
(Dec 2022)
|
93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
|
Will improve (A)
|
13.5
|
10.5
|
9.1
|
13.1
|
Will remain the same
|
43.8
|
46.0
|
44.4
|
45.9
|
Will worsen (B)
|
42.2
|
42.9
|
46.2
|
40.3
|
D.I. (A) minus (B)
|
-28.7
|
-32.4
|
-37.1
|
-27.2
|
90th survey
(Jun 2022)
|
91st survey
(Sep 2022)
|
92nd survey
(Dec 2022)
|
93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
|
Have become better off (A)
|
3.7
|
4.0
|
3.7
|
3.8
|
Difficult to say
|
52.3
|
44.4
|
42.4
|
39.7
|
Have become worse off (B)
|
43.2
|
50.7
|
53.0
|
56.0
|
D.I. (A) minus (B)
|
-39.5
|
-46.7
|
-49.3
|
-52.2
|
90th survey
(Jun 2022)
|
91st survey
(Sep 2022)
|
92nd survey
(Dec 2022)
|
93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
|
Have gone up significantly
|
30.6
|
46.4
|
52.7
|
62.8
|
Have gone up slightly
|
58.4
|
45.4
|
41.6
|
31.7
|
Have remained almost unchanged
|
7.9
|
5.9
|
3.6
|
3.2
|
Have gone down slightly
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
Have gone down significantly
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
90th survey
(Jun 2022)
|
91st survey
(Sep 2022)
|
92nd survey
(Dec 2022)
|
93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
|
Will go up significantly
|
29.4
|
28.9
|
32.5
|
33.1
|
Will go up slightly
|
57.7
|
56.8
|
52.5
|
52.6
|
Will remain almost unchanged
|
9.7
|
11.0
|
11.9
|
10.9
|
Will go down slightly
|
1.1
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
Will go down significantly
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
90th survey
(Jun 2022)
|
91st survey
(Sep 2022)
|
92nd survey
(Dec 2022)
|
93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
|
Know about it
|
30.5
|
|
30.7
|
|
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
|
44.3
|
|
45.4
|
|
Have never heard of it
|
24.9
|
|
23.2
|
|
90th survey
(Jun 2022)
|
91st survey
(Sep 2022)
|
92nd survey
(Dec 2022)
|
93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
|
Know about it
|
22.4
|
24.9
|
25.6
|
26.0
|
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
|
32.5
|
29.3
|
32.8
|
30.1
|
Have never heard of it
|
44.7
|
44.9
|
41.0
|
43.0
|
90th survey
(Jun 2022)
|
91st survey
(Sep 2022)
|
92nd survey
(Dec 2022)
|
93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
|
Know about it
|
33.9
|
28.7
|
41.8
|
32.4
|
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
|
42.0
|
34.2
|
37.4
|
34.2
|
Have never heard of it
|
23.7
|
36.2
|
20.1
|
32.6
|
90th survey
(Jun 2022)
|
91st survey
(Sep 2022)
|
92nd survey
(Dec 2022)
|
93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
|
Know about it
|
20.1
|
16.7
|
22.9
|
16.7
|
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it
|
35.6
|
29.2
|
36.1
|
32.0
|
Have never heard of it
|
43.9
|
53.3
|
40.6
|
50.4
|
90th survey
(Jun 2022)
|
91st survey
(Sep 2022)
|
92nd survey
(Dec 2022)
|
93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
|
Confident
|
13.7
|
|
10.8
|
|
Somewhat confident
|
31.7
|
|
28.7
|
|
Difficult to say
|
44.9
|
|
48.0
|
|
Not particularly confident
|
5.8
|
|
7.6
|
|
Not confident
|
3.2
|
|
3.9
|
