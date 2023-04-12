Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:14:47 2023-04-11 am EDT
24500.00 JPY   -2.00%
12:40aBank Of Japan : Results of the 93rd Opinion Survey on the General Public's Views and Behavior
PU
04/11Bank Of Japan : Accounts (April 10)
PU
04/11Bank Of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (Mar.)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Japan : Results of the 93rd Opinion Survey on the General Public's Views and Behavior

04/12/2023 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 12, 2023
Public Relations Department
Bank of Japan

Survey Outline

  • Survey period : From February 3 to March 1, 2023.
  • Population of the Survey : Individuals living in Japan who are at least 20 years of age.
  • Sample size : 4,000 people (1,981 people [i.e., 49.5 percent of the overall sample size] provided valid responses to questions).
  • Sampling method : Stratified two-stage random sampling method.
  • Survey methodology : Mail survey method (responses collected by mail or via the internet).
90th survey
(Jun 2022) 		91st survey
(Sep 2022) 		92nd survey
(Dec 2022) 		93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
Have improved (A) 5.3 4.8 5.2 6.8
Have remained the same 38.2 31.4 27.1 28.8
Have worsened (B) 56.0 63.2 67.0 63.9
D.I. (A) minus (B) -50.7 -58.4 -61.8 -57.1
90th survey
(Jun 2022) 		91st survey
(Sep 2022) 		92nd survey
(Dec 2022) 		93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
Will improve (A) 13.5 10.5 9.1 13.1
Will remain the same 43.8 46.0 44.4 45.9
Will worsen (B) 42.2 42.9 46.2 40.3
D.I. (A) minus (B) -28.7 -32.4 -37.1 -27.2
90th survey
(Jun 2022) 		91st survey
(Sep 2022) 		92nd survey
(Dec 2022) 		93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
Have become better off (A) 3.7 4.0 3.7 3.8
Difficult to say 52.3 44.4 42.4 39.7
Have become worse off (B) 43.2 50.7 53.0 56.0
D.I. (A) minus (B) -39.5 -46.7 -49.3 -52.2
90th survey
(Jun 2022) 		91st survey
(Sep 2022) 		92nd survey
(Dec 2022) 		93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
Have gone up significantly 30.6 46.4 52.7 62.8
Have gone up slightly 58.4 45.4 41.6 31.7
Have remained almost unchanged 7.9 5.9 3.6 3.2
Have gone down slightly 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.6
Have gone down significantly 0.7 0.4 0.7 0.7
90th survey
(Jun 2022) 		91st survey
(Sep 2022) 		92nd survey
(Dec 2022) 		93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
Will go up significantly 29.4 28.9 32.5 33.1
Will go up slightly 57.7 56.8 52.5 52.6
Will remain almost unchanged 9.7 11.0 11.9 10.9
Will go down slightly 1.1 1.8 2.0 2.1
Will go down significantly 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.5
90th survey
(Jun 2022) 		91st survey
(Sep 2022) 		92nd survey
(Dec 2022) 		93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
Know about it 30.5 - 30.7 -
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 44.3 - 45.4 -
Have never heard of it 24.9 - 23.2 -
90th survey
(Jun 2022) 		91st survey
(Sep 2022) 		92nd survey
(Dec 2022) 		93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
Know about it 22.4 24.9 25.6 26.0
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 32.5 29.3 32.8 30.1
Have never heard of it 44.7 44.9 41.0 43.0
90th survey
(Jun 2022) 		91st survey
(Sep 2022) 		92nd survey
(Dec 2022) 		93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
Know about it 33.9 28.7 41.8 32.4
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 42.0 34.2 37.4 34.2
Have never heard of it 23.7 36.2 20.1 32.6
90th survey
(Jun 2022) 		91st survey
(Sep 2022) 		92nd survey
(Dec 2022) 		93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
Know about it 20.1 16.7 22.9 16.7
Have read or heard of it, but do not know much about it 35.6 29.2 36.1 32.0
Have never heard of it 43.9 53.3 40.6 50.4
90th survey
(Jun 2022) 		91st survey
(Sep 2022) 		92nd survey
(Dec 2022) 		93rd survey
(Mar 2023)
Confident 13.7 - 10.8 -
Somewhat confident 31.7 - 28.7 -
Difficult to say 44.9 - 48.0 -
Not particularly confident 5.8 - 7.6 -
Not confident 3.2 - 3.9 -

Inquiries

Planning and Analysis Group, Public Relations Department

E-mail : prdmail(at)boj.or.jp
*Please change (at) to @.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 04:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
12:40aBank Of Japan : Results of the 93rd Opinion Survey on the General Public's Views and Behav..
PU
04/11Bank Of Japan : Accounts (April 10)
PU
04/11Bank Of Japan : Corporate Goods Price Index (Mar.)
PU
04/11Tokyo stocks extend gains as exporters rise after BOJ comments
AQ
04/10Tokyo stocks rise in morning as yen's drop boosts auto, chip sectors
AQ
04/10Japan Fiscal Policy Will Not Rely On : finance chief
AQ
04/10Update3 : New BOJ chief backs current easing framework, aware of side effects
AQ
04/10Live Stock Market Blog : European stock markets remain closed today; Wall Street opens in ..
AQ
04/10No Revolution At Bank Of Japan : new governor sticks to accommodative monetary policy
AQ
04/10Bank Of Japan : Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on Balance i..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANK OF JAPAN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 16 511 M 16 511 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 9 124 M 9 124 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 847 B 847 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 500 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN0.82%183
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.16%376 426
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%224 171
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%223 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.65%145 909
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer