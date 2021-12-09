Log in
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan 

12/09/2021 | 03:12am EST
December 9, 2021

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on

Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan decided to review the Benchmark Ratio (Note) used to calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a zero interest rate is applied, as follows.

Note: The Benchmark Ratio stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the "Principal Terms and Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility."

During the December 2021 reserve maintenance period: 10.0%

The Policy-Rate Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a negative interest rate is applied, will be about 5 trillion yen if arbitrage transactions take place in full among financial institutions.

The Benchmark Ratio during the January 2022 reserve maintenance period will be announced on January 7, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
