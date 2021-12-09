December 9, 2021

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on

Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan decided to review the Benchmark Ratio (Note) used to calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a zero interest rate is applied, as follows.

Note: The Benchmark Ratio stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the "Principal Terms and Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility."

During the December 2021 reserve maintenance period: 10.0%

The Policy-Rate Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a negative interest rate is applied, will be about 5 trillion yen if arbitrage transactions take place in full among financial institutions.

The Benchmark Ratio during the January 2022 reserve maintenance period will be announced on January 7, 2022 at 5 p.m.