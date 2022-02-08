February 8, 2022
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on
Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan
The Bank of Japan decided to review the Benchmark Ratio (Note) used to calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a zero interest rate is applied, as follows.
Note: The Benchmark Ratio stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the "Principal Terms and Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility."
During the February 2022 reserve maintenance period: 4.0%
The Policy-Rate Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a negative interest rate is applied, will be about 5 trillion yen if arbitrage transactions take place in full among financial institutions.
The Benchmark Ratio during the March 2022 reserve maintenance period will be announced on March 9, 2022 at 5 p.m.
