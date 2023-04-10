Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:48:19 2023-04-06 pm EDT
25000.00 JPY   +3.31%
Bank of Japan : Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan

04/10/2023 | 04:16am EDT
April 10, 2023

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on

Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan

The Bank of Japan decided to review the Benchmark Ratio (Note) used to calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a zero interest rate is applied, as follows.

Note: The Benchmark Ratio stipulated in Paragraph 4. (3) (a) of the "Principal Terms and Conditions of Complementary Deposit Facility."

During the April 2023 reserve maintenance period: 71.5%

The Policy-Rate Balance in financial institutions' current account balances at the Bank, to which a negative interest rate is applied, will be about 5 trillion yen if arbitrage transactions take place in full among financial institutions.

The Benchmark Ratio during the May 2023 reserve maintenance period will be announced on May 10, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 08:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
