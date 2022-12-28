Advanced search
Speech by Governor KURODA at the Meeting of Councillors of Keidanren (Toward Achieving the Price Stability Target in a Sustainable and Stable Manner, Accompanied by Wage Increases)
Measures of Underlying Inflation
Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Nov.)

12/28/2022 | 06:43am EST
Bank of Japan

Research and Statistics Department

FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.

Monday, December 26, 2022

Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for November 2022 )

The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 1.3 percent from the previous year.

CY2015 = 100, %

All items

(Ref.) All items

(excluding International transportation)

Index

Yearly

Monthly

Index

Yearly

Monthly

change

change

change

change

CY

2019

103.3

1.1

-

103.3

1.1

-

2020

104.2

0.9

-

104.3

1.0

-

2021

105.1

0.9

-

105.0

0.7

-

2021/ Oct.

105.5

1.2

0.4

105.2

0.8

0.3

Nov.

105.8

1.1

0.3

105.6

0.9

0.4

Dec.

106.1

1.2

0.3

105.9

1.0

0.3

2022/ Jan.

105.7

1.2

-0.4

105.4

1.0

-0.5

Feb.

105.7

1.1

0.0

105.4

0.8

0.0

Mar.

106.6

1.2

0.9

106.2

0.9

0.8

Apr.

106.9

1.9

0.3

106.3

1.4

0.1

May

106.8

1.9

-0.1

106.1

1.3

-0.2

June

107.1

2.1

0.3

106.2

1.3

0.1

July

107.3

2.0

0.2

106.5

1.3

0.3

Aug.

107.1

r

1.9

-0.2

106.5

1.5

0.0

Sep.

r

107.2

2.0

r

0.1

r

106.5

r

1.5

r

0.0

Oct.

107.4

1.8

r

0.2

r

106.7

r

1.4

0.2

Nov.

107.6

1.7

0.2

107.0

1.3

0.3

Preliminary Figures

Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 5 items (the same applies to the following pages) :

Notes: 1. "International air passenger transportation," "Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean tankers)," "Ocean tankers,"

Notes: 1. "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."

Notes: 2. r: revised figures

( Developments in Price Index )

120

(CY2015 = 100)

118

Services Producer Price Index
Services Producer Price Index

116

Producer Price Index

114

112

110

108

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

CY 2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Note: The base year for the Producer Price Index is the CY2020CY2020100.

1

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in November)

Monthly

Yearly change (%)

difference of

yearly changes

Oct.

Nov.

(%point)

All items

-0.1

1.8

1.7

Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in November

Monthly differences

Yearly change (%)

Major groupsSubgroups

of contribution

Items

to yearly changes

Oct.

Nov.

(%point)

:

Other services

-0.07

1.6

1.4

: Hotels

-0.05

14.8

6.2

Hotels

: Civil engineering and architectural services

-0.01

3.2

2.7

Architectural design services

: Worker dispatching services

-0.01

1.5

1.3

Dispatch of professional and engineering workers

: Motor vehicle repair and maintenance

0.01

2.0

2.3

Periodic and regular motor vehicle inspection &

general maintenance

:

Finance and insurance

-0.02

2.7

2.3

: Property and casualty insurance services

-0.01

6.9

6.0

Marine and other transportation insurance

: Financial services (commission)

-0.01

1.1

0.8

Commissions from banking services (except Money

transmission and receipt)

:

Real estate services

-0.01

1.1

0.9

: Other space rental

-0.01

0.8

0.6

Hotel rental, Sales space rental

:

Information and communications

-0.01

-0.2

-0.3

: Software development

-0.01

-0.3

-0.4

Custom software (except Embedded software)

:

Advertising services

-0.01

2.9

2.6

: Television advertising

-0.01

3.1

2.3

Television advertising (program sponsorships),

Television advertising (spot advertising)

: Other advertising services

0.01

1.7

2.5

Free newspaper and magazine advertising

Transportation and postal activities

0.00

3.0

3.1

: International air freight transportation

-0.02

48.7

36.9

International air freight transportation*

: Domestic air passenger transportation

-0.01

4.0

2.5

Domestic air passenger transportation

: Road passenger transportation

0.01

1.2

2.6

Hired car and taxi

Motor freight transportation (Mineral and chemical

: Road freight transportation

0.01

0.4

0.5

products), Motor freight transportation (Light &

miscellaneous industrial products)

:

Leasing and rental

0.02

5.2

5.4

: Leasing

0.04

7.3

8.1

Leasing of computer and related equipment, Medical

equipment leasing, Communications equipment leasing

: Rental

-0.02

0.8

-0.3

Construction machinery and equipment rental,

Temporary material rental

Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in November

Major groups

Contribution to

Subgroups

yearly change**

(%point)

All items

1.7

Other services

0.51

Civil engineering and architectural services, Machinery repair and

maintenance, Worker dispatching services

Transportation and postal activities

0.50

Ocean freight transportation, International air freight transportation, Coastal

and inland water freight transportation

Leasing and rental

0.41

Leasing

Advertising services

0.13

Television advertising, Internet advertising, Other advertising services

Finance and insurance

0.11

Property and casualty insurance services, Financial services (commission)

Real estate services

0.09

Real estate agency and management services, Other space rental, Office

space rental

Information and communications

-0.05

Access charges, Software development, Video picture information

production

Notes: 1. "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of previous month from those of present month.

Notes: 2. * : "International transportation"

Notes: 3. ** : The figure of "All items" is yearly change and not contribution to yearly change.

2

Services Producer Price Index

( Preliminary Figures for November 2022 )

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous

Yearly

Previous

Monthly

Previous

month

change

month

change

month

All items

1,000.0

107.6

107.4

1.7

1.8

0.2

r

0.2

Finance and insurance

48.3

105.8

105.9

2.3

2.7

-0.1

-0.2

Financial services (commission)

34.7

102.9

102.8

0.8

1.1

0.1

-0.6

Property and casualty insurance services

13.6

113.3

r 113.7

6.0

r

6.9

-0.4

r

0.5

Real estate services

94.5

109.3

109.3

0.9

1.1

0.0

r

0.7

Real estate agency and management services

23.9

113.4

113.4

2.2

2.3

0.0

r

0.3

Office space rental

26.5

118.1

r 118.1

0.3

r

0.5

0.0

r

0.5

Other space rental

44.1

101.8

101.8

0.6

0.8

0.0

1.1

Transportation and postal activities

158.0

111.1

111.5

3.1

3.0

-0.4

-0.1

Railroad passenger transportation

19.8

101.9

102.9

0.0

0.0

-1.0

1.0

Road passenger transportation

9.7

109.8

108.6

2.6

1.2

1.1

-0.2

Water passenger transportation

0.3

116.4

116.7

7.2

7.5

-0.3

1.7

International air passenger transportation

1.2

158.3

161.1

34.0

37.5

-1.7

3.7

Domestic air passenger transportation

6.0

101.3

100.8

2.5

4.0

0.5

-1.6

Railroad freight transportation

0.9

109.6

110.1

-0.4

-0.5

-0.5

0.2

Road freight transportation

55.0

111.5

111.2

0.5

0.4

0.3

-0.1

Ocean freight transportation

7.6

160.8

r 168.6

26.1

r

24.0

-4.6

r

-1.5

Coastal and inland water freight transportation

5.0

122.5

r 123.2

9.8

r

10.5

-0.6

r

2.4

Marine cargo handling

7.4

100.9

100.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

International air freight transportation

1.0

214.5

224.3

36.9

48.7

-4.4

-4.1

Domestic air freight transportation

0.4

116.3

120.6

-16.3

-18.4

-3.6

-4.5

Warehousing and storage

13.0

101.7

101.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Packing for freight

6.3

105.1

105.1

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.0

Toll roads

10.6

104.3

104.3

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.0

Services relating to water transport

0.4

100.5

100.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Airport & air traffic control and services relating

3.9

97.7

97.7

6.3

6.3

0.0

0.0

to air transport

Postal services and mail delivery

9.5

111.5

111.5

1.5

1.5

0.0

0.5

Information and communications

228.3

102.4

r 102.4

-0.3

r

-0.2

0.0

-0.1

Fixed telecommunications services

24.1

101.8

101.8

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.0

Mobile telecommunications services

16.5

90.8

90.8

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

-0.1

Access charges

16.2

89.8

89.8

-3.5

-3.5

0.0

0.0

Broadcasting services

2.5

100.5

100.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Software development

75.0

107.0

r 107.0

-0.4

r

-0.3

0.0

r

-0.3

Information processing and information

54.1

102.1

102.1

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

-0.1

providing services

Internet based services

19.6

103.7

103.4

1.0

1.0

0.3

r

0.3

Video picture information production

8.0

99.9

100.2

-0.5

-0.3

-0.3

0.3

Newspapers

4.5

108.6

108.6

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.0

Publishing

7.8

109.9

109.6

1.8

1.5

0.3

0.0

Note: r: revised figures

( Continued on the following page )

3

( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Leasing and rental

79.2

Leasing

54.3

Rental

24.9

Advertising services

49.2

Television advertising

19.2

Newspaper advertising

4.1

Magazine advertising

1.3

Leaflet advertising

4.1

Internet advertising

10.9

Other advertising services

9.6

Other services

342.5

Sewage disposal

9.0

Waste disposal

17.9

Motor vehicle repair and maintenance

23.3

Machinery repair and maintenance

42.9

Legal and accounting services

38.1

Other professional services

3.3

Civil engineering and architectural services

29.8

Commodity inspection, non-destructive testing

6.6

and surveyor certification services

Other technical services

19.8

Employment services

5.6

Worker dispatching services

41.1

Training and development services

4.2

Health and hygiene

6.9

Building maintenance

49.0

Security services

16.9

Call centers

4.0

Hotels

10.0

Meal supply services

6.2

Laundry services

7.9

Index

Previous

Yearly

Previous

Monthly

Previous

month

change

month

change

month

106.1

105.5

5.4

5.2

0.6

0.8

108.0

107.0

8.1

7.3

0.9

0.9

102.0

r 102.2

-0.3

r

0.8

-0.2

r

0.2

112.2

r 108.2

2.6

2.9

3.7

r

2.3

112.7

r 105.8

2.3

r

3.1

6.5

r

7.7

115.2

112.2

3.9

4.5

2.7

4.6

92.1

r

91.8

-0.4

r

2.6

0.3

r

-7.0

104.9

104.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

119.2

r 114.3

3.7

r

3.8

4.3

r

-3.3

107.8

r 108.1

2.5

r

1.7

-0.3

r

0.3

108.8

108.8

1.4

1.6

0.0

-0.2

101.9

101.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

109.0

108.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

0.0

105.7

r 105.4

2.3

r

2.0

0.3

r

0.4

104.5

r 104.5

1.8

r

1.8

0.0

r

0.8

99.9

99.9

0.8

0.8

0.0

0.0

104.5

r 104.5

0.1

r

0.1

0.0

0.0

127.5

r 127.2

2.7

r

3.2

0.2

r

-0.2

106.9

106.9

1.5

1.5

0.0

0.0

108.1

108.1

1.6

1.6

0.0

0.1

114.9

r 115.3

2.9

r

2.8

-0.3

r

1.0

118.3

r 118.2

1.3

r

1.5

0.1

r

0.3

105.2

r 105.2

1.0

r

1.0

0.0

0.4

104.4

104.4

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.0

108.4

108.4

1.1

1.1

0.0

0.0

116.7

116.7

-0.2

-0.2

0.0

0.0

106.6

106.6

0.8

0.8

0.0

0.0

77.3

r

79.0

6.2

r

14.8

-2.2

r

-11.7

108.3

108.2

2.1

2.1

0.1

0.1

107.1

107.1

3.4

3.4

0.0

0.0

Note: r: revised figures

( References and Reference Indexes )

CY2015 = 100, %

Weight

Index

Previous

Yearly

Previous

Monthly

Previous

month

change

month

change

month

All items (excluding International transportation)

989.5

107.0

r 106.7

1.3

r

1.4

0.3

0.2

Transportation and postal activities

147.5

107.4

107.4

1.0

0.9

0.0

r

0.2

(excluding International transportation)

International transportation

10.5

163.1

r 170.0

27.2

r

27.2

-4.1

r

-1.2

Intellectual properties licensing (export)

125.1

128.3

22.0

26.7

-2.5

r

1.9

Intellectual properties licensing (import)

104.5

r 106.6

13.8

r

16.8

-2.0

r

2.0

Note: r: revised figures

4

Indexes of Major Groups (Time-Series Data)

CY2015 = 100, %

All items

Finance and insurance

Real estate services

Transportation and postal

activities

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

change

Weight

1,000.0

――

48.3

――

94.5

――

158.0

――

CY

2019

103.3

1.1

101.8

0.6

104.9

1.3

104.4

1.7

2020

104.2

0.9

102.8

1.0

105.6

0.7

105.6

1.1

2021

105.1

0.9

103.2

0.4

107.3

1.6

107.0

1.3

FY

2019

103.8

1.4

102.3

1.0

105.5

1.7

105.1

1.8

2020

104.2

0.4

102.8

0.5

105.6

0.1

105.5

0.4

2021

105.5

1.2

103.5

0.7

107.7

2.0

107.6

2.0

2021/ Q4

105.8

1.1

103.3

0.9

108.4

1.5

108.1

2.6

2022/ Q1

106.0

1.1

104.6

1.4

108.1

1.5

108.5

2.6

Q2

106.9

1.9

105.5

2.5

108.6

1.6

111.5

4.7

Q3

107.2

2.0

105.8

2.4

108.7

1.2

112.1

4.4

2021/ Oct.

105.5

1.2

103.1

0.7

108.1

1.5

108.2

2.8

Nov.

105.8

1.1

103.4

1.0

108.3

1.5

107.8

2.5

Dec.

106.1

1.2

103.5

1.1

108.9

1.6

108.4

2.6

2022/ Jan.

105.7

1.2

104.4

1.3

108.4

1.9

107.8

2.3

Feb.

105.7

1.1

104.5

1.3

107.6

1.1

108.0

2.3

Mar.

106.6

1.2

104.8

1.5

108.4

1.6

109.8

3.2

Apr.

106.9

1.9

105.5

2.7

108.3

1.1

110.8

4.0

May

106.8

1.9

105.4

2.4

108.6

2.0

111.7

4.8

June

107.1

2.1

105.6

2.5

108.8

1.6

112.1

5.3

July

107.3

2.0

105.2

1.8

108.9

1.3

112.4

4.8

Aug.

107.1

1.9

106.0

2.6

108.8

1.3

112.2

4.2

Sep.

107.2

2.0

106.1

2.6

108.5

1.1

111.6

4.2

Oct.

107.4

1.8

105.9

2.7

109.3

1.1

111.5

3.0

Nov.

107.6

1.7

105.8

2.3

109.3

0.9

111.1

3.1

Information and

Leasing and rental

Advertising services

Other services

communications

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

Yearly

change

change

change

change

Weight

228.3

――

79.2

――

49.2

――

342.5

――

CY

2019

101.3

0.4

99.5

0.3

103.6

0.7

104.7

1.6

2020

102.5

1.2

100.4

0.9

97.3

-6.1

106.4

1.6

2021

102.7

0.2

100.2

-0.2

104.0

6.9

106.9

0.5

FY

2019

101.7

0.8

99.9

0.7

102.9

-0.5

105.3

1.8

2020

102.6

0.9

100.3

0.4

97.4

-5.3

106.5

1.1

2021

102.7

0.1

100.7

0.4

104.9

7.7

107.1

0.6

2021/ Q4

102.7

0.2

100.7

0.4

108.4

6.5

107.3

0.7

2022/ Q1

102.6

-0.2

102.1

1.8

107.2

3.4

107.4

0.8

Q2

102.5

-0.1

102.4

2.5

107.4

4.5

108.4

1.5

Q3

102.5

-0.3

104.8

4.7

104.6

3.4

108.9

1.8

2021/ Oct.

102.6

0.2

100.3

0.0

105.2

6.0

107.1

0.5

Nov.

102.7

0.3

100.7

0.3

109.4

6.9

107.3

0.6

Dec.

102.8

0.0

101.1

0.9

110.6

6.6

107.4

0.8

2022/ Jan.

102.7

-0.2

102.0

1.8

102.6

5.1

107.4

1.0

Feb.

102.6

-0.2

102.1

1.8

104.9

3.2

107.3

0.8

Mar.

102.5

-0.3

102.2

1.9

114.1

2.0

107.6

0.9

Apr.

102.5

0.0

102.1

2.3

110.1

6.0

108.4

1.5

May

102.5

-0.2

102.2

2.2

105.5

4.5

108.4

1.3

June

102.6

-0.1

102.9

3.1

106.7

3.2

108.4

1.6

July

102.5

-0.4

104.6

4.5

107.2

5.0

108.7

1.6

Aug.

102.5

-0.3

105.0

4.9

100.8

1.6

109.0

1.8

Sep.

102.5

-0.1

104.7

4.6

105.8

3.3

109.0

2.0

Oct.

102.4

-0.2

105.5

5.2

108.2

2.9

108.8

1.6

Nov.

102.4

-0.3

106.1

5.4

112.2

2.6

108.8

1.4

Note: "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December

The next monthly report will be released on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

5

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 26 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 11:20:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
