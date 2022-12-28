Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Nov.)
Bank of Japan
Research and Statistics Department
FOR RELEASE 8:50 A.M.
Monday, December 26, 2022
Monthly Report on the Services Producer Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for November 2022 )
The Services Producer Price Index (All items ) rose 1.3 percent from the previous year.
CY2015 = 100, %
All items
(Ref.) All items
(excluding International transportation)
Index
Yearly
Monthly
Index
Yearly
Monthly
change
change
change
change
CY
2019
103.3
1.1
-
103.3
1.1
-
2020
104.2
0.9
-
104.3
1.0
-
2021
105.1
0.9
-
105.0
0.7
-
2021/ Oct.
105.5
1.2
0.4
105.2
0.8
0.3
Nov.
105.8
1.1
0.3
105.6
0.9
0.4
Dec.
106.1
1.2
0.3
105.9
1.0
0.3
2022/ Jan.
105.7
1.2
-0.4
105.4
1.0
-0.5
Feb.
105.7
1.1
0.0
105.4
0.8
0.0
Mar.
106.6
1.2
0.9
106.2
0.9
0.8
Apr.
106.9
1.9
0.3
106.3
1.4
0.1
May
106.8
1.9
-0.1
106.1
1.3
-0.2
June
107.1
2.1
0.3
106.2
1.3
0.1
July
107.3
2.0
0.2
106.5
1.3
0.3
Aug.
107.1
r
1.9
-0.2
106.5
1.5
0.0
Sep.
r
107.2
2.0
r
0.1
r
106.5
r
1.5
r
0.0
Oct.
107.4
1.8
r
0.2
r
106.7
r
1.4
0.2
Nov.
107.6
1.7
0.2
107.0
1.3
0.3
Preliminary Figures
Notes: 1. "International transportation" consists of the following 5 items (the same applies to the following pages) :
Notes: 1. "International air passenger transportation," "Ocean freight transportation (except Ocean tankers)," "Ocean tankers,"
Notes: 1. "International air freight transportation," and "International mail services."
Notes: 2. r: revised figures
( Developments in Price Index )
120
(CY2015 = 100)
118
Services Producer Price Index
Services Producer Price Index
116
Producer Price Index
114
112
110
108
106
104
102
100
98
96
94
CY 2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Note: The base year for the Producer Price Index is the CY2020
（
CY2020
＝
100
）
.
1
(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in November)
Monthly
Yearly change (%)
difference of
yearly changes
Oct.
Nov.
(%point)
All items
-0.1
1.8
1.7
▽Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in November
Monthly differences
Yearly change (%)
Major groups
・Subgroups
of contribution
Items
to yearly changes
Oct.
Nov.
(%point)
－
:
Other services
-0.07
1.6
1.4
－: Hotels
-0.05
14.8
6.2
Hotels
－: Civil engineering and architectural services
-0.01
3.2
2.7
Architectural design services
－: Worker dispatching services
-0.01
1.5
1.3
Dispatch of professional and engineering workers
＋: Motor vehicle repair and maintenance
0.01
2.0
2.3
Periodic and regular motor vehicle inspection &
general maintenance
－
:
Finance and insurance
-0.02
2.7
2.3
－: Property and casualty insurance services
-0.01
6.9
6.0
Marine and other transportation insurance
－: Financial services (commission)
-0.01
1.1
0.8
Commissions from banking services (except Money
transmission and receipt)
－
:
Real estate services
-0.01
1.1
0.9
－: Other space rental
-0.01
0.8
0.6
Hotel rental, Sales space rental
－
:
Information and communications
-0.01
-0.2
-0.3
－: Software development
-0.01
-0.3
-0.4
Custom software (except Embedded software)
－
:
Advertising services
-0.01
2.9
2.6
－: Television advertising
-0.01
3.1
2.3
Television advertising (program sponsorships),
Television advertising (spot advertising)
＋: Other advertising services
0.01
1.7
2.5
Free newspaper and magazine advertising
Transportation and postal activities
0.00
3.0
3.1
－: International air freight transportation
-0.02
48.7
36.9
International air freight transportation*
－: Domestic air passenger transportation
-0.01
4.0
2.5
Domestic air passenger transportation
＋: Road passenger transportation
0.01
1.2
2.6
Hired car and taxi
Motor freight transportation (Mineral and chemical
＋: Road freight transportation
0.01
0.4
0.5
products), Motor freight transportation (Light &
miscellaneous industrial products)
＋
:
Leasing and rental
0.02
5.2
5.4
＋: Leasing
0.04
7.3
8.1
Leasing of computer and related equipment, Medical
equipment leasing, Communications equipment leasing
－: Rental
-0.02
0.8
-0.3
Construction machinery and equipment rental,
Temporary material rental
▽Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in November
Major groups
Contribution to
Subgroups
yearly change**
(%point)
All items
1.7
Other services
0.51
Civil engineering and architectural services, Machinery repair and
maintenance, Worker dispatching services
Transportation and postal activities
0.50
Ocean freight transportation, International air freight transportation, Coastal
and inland water freight transportation
Leasing and rental
0.41
Leasing
Advertising services
0.13
Television advertising, Internet advertising, Other advertising services
Finance and insurance
0.11
Property and casualty insurance services, Financial services (commission)
Real estate services
0.09
Real estate agency and management services, Other space rental, Office
space rental
Information and communications
-0.05
Access charges, Software development, Video picture information
production
Notes: 1. "Monthly differences of yearly changes" is obtained by subtracting yearly changes of previous month from those of present month.
Notes: 2. * : "International transportation"
Notes: 3. ** : The figure of "All items" is yearly change and not contribution to yearly change.
Services Producer Price Index
( Preliminary Figures for November 2022 )
( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )
CY2015 = 100, %
Weight
Index
Previous
Yearly
Previous
Monthly
Previous
month
change
month
change
month
All items
1,000.0
107.6
107.4
1.7
1.8
0.2
r
0.2
Finance and insurance
48.3
105.8
105.9
2.3
2.7
-0.1
-0.2
Financial services (commission)
34.7
102.9
102.8
0.8
1.1
0.1
-0.6
Property and casualty insurance services
13.6
113.3
r 113.7
6.0
r
6.9
-0.4
r
0.5
Real estate services
94.5
109.3
109.3
0.9
1.1
0.0
r
0.7
Real estate agency and management services
23.9
113.4
113.4
2.2
2.3
0.0
r
0.3
Office space rental
26.5
118.1
r 118.1
0.3
r
0.5
0.0
r
0.5
Other space rental
44.1
101.8
101.8
0.6
0.8
0.0
1.1
Transportation and postal activities
158.0
111.1
111.5
3.1
3.0
-0.4
-0.1
Railroad passenger transportation
19.8
101.9
102.9
0.0
0.0
-1.0
1.0
Road passenger transportation
9.7
109.8
108.6
2.6
1.2
1.1
-0.2
Water passenger transportation
0.3
116.4
116.7
7.2
7.5
-0.3
1.7
International air passenger transportation
1.2
158.3
161.1
34.0
37.5
-1.7
3.7
Domestic air passenger transportation
6.0
101.3
100.8
2.5
4.0
0.5
-1.6
Railroad freight transportation
0.9
109.6
110.1
-0.4
-0.5
-0.5
0.2
Road freight transportation
55.0
111.5
111.2
0.5
0.4
0.3
-0.1
Ocean freight transportation
7.6
160.8
r 168.6
26.1
r
24.0
-4.6
r
-1.5
Coastal and inland water freight transportation
5.0
122.5
r 123.2
9.8
r
10.5
-0.6
r
2.4
Marine cargo handling
7.4
100.9
100.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
International air freight transportation
1.0
214.5
224.3
36.9
48.7
-4.4
-4.1
Domestic air freight transportation
0.4
116.3
120.6
-16.3
-18.4
-3.6
-4.5
Warehousing and storage
13.0
101.7
101.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Packing for freight
6.3
105.1
105.1
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.0
Toll roads
10.6
104.3
104.3
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.0
Services relating to water transport
0.4
100.5
100.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Airport & air traffic control and services relating
3.9
97.7
97.7
6.3
6.3
0.0
0.0
to air transport
Postal services and mail delivery
9.5
111.5
111.5
1.5
1.5
0.0
0.5
Information and communications
228.3
102.4
r 102.4
-0.3
r
-0.2
0.0
-0.1
Fixed telecommunications services
24.1
101.8
101.8
-0.1
-0.1
0.0
0.0
Mobile telecommunications services
16.5
90.8
90.8
-0.1
-0.1
0.0
-0.1
Access charges
16.2
89.8
89.8
-3.5
-3.5
0.0
0.0
Broadcasting services
2.5
100.5
100.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
Software development
75.0
107.0
r 107.0
-0.4
r
-0.3
0.0
r
-0.3
Information processing and information
54.1
102.1
102.1
-0.1
-0.1
0.0
-0.1
providing services
Internet based services
19.6
103.7
103.4
1.0
1.0
0.3
r
0.3
Video picture information production
8.0
99.9
100.2
-0.5
-0.3
-0.3
0.3
Newspapers
4.5
108.6
108.6
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.0
Publishing
7.8
109.9
109.6
1.8
1.5
0.3
0.0
Note: r: revised figures
( Continued on the following page )
( Indexes of Major Groups and Subgroups )
CY2015 = 100, %
Weight
Leasing and rental
79.2
Leasing
54.3
Rental
24.9
Advertising services
49.2
Television advertising
19.2
Newspaper advertising
4.1
Magazine advertising
1.3
Leaflet advertising
4.1
Internet advertising
10.9
Other advertising services
9.6
Other services
342.5
Sewage disposal
9.0
Waste disposal
17.9
Motor vehicle repair and maintenance
23.3
Machinery repair and maintenance
42.9
Legal and accounting services
38.1
Other professional services
3.3
Civil engineering and architectural services
29.8
Commodity inspection, non-destructive testing
6.6
and surveyor certification services
Other technical services
19.8
Employment services
5.6
Worker dispatching services
41.1
Training and development services
4.2
Health and hygiene
6.9
Building maintenance
49.0
Security services
16.9
Call centers
4.0
Hotels
10.0
Meal supply services
6.2
Laundry services
7.9
Index
Previous
Yearly
Previous
Monthly
Previous
month
change
month
change
month
106.1
105.5
5.4
5.2
0.6
0.8
108.0
107.0
8.1
7.3
0.9
0.9
102.0
r 102.2
-0.3
r
0.8
-0.2
r
0.2
112.2
r 108.2
2.6
2.9
3.7
r
2.3
112.7
r 105.8
2.3
r
3.1
6.5
r
7.7
115.2
112.2
3.9
4.5
2.7
4.6
92.1
r
91.8
-0.4
r
2.6
0.3
r
-7.0
104.9
104.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
119.2
r 114.3
3.7
r
3.8
4.3
r
-3.3
107.8
r 108.1
2.5
r
1.7
-0.3
r
0.3
108.8
108.8
1.4
1.6
0.0
-0.2
101.9
101.9
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
109.0
108.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.0
105.7
r 105.4
2.3
r
2.0
0.3
r
0.4
104.5
r 104.5
1.8
r
1.8
0.0
r
0.8
99.9
99.9
0.8
0.8
0.0
0.0
104.5
r 104.5
0.1
r
0.1
0.0
0.0
127.5
r 127.2
2.7
r
3.2
0.2
r
-0.2
106.9
106.9
1.5
1.5
0.0
0.0
108.1
108.1
1.6
1.6
0.0
0.1
114.9
r 115.3
2.9
r
2.8
-0.3
r
1.0
118.3
r 118.2
1.3
r
1.5
0.1
r
0.3
105.2
r 105.2
1.0
r
1.0
0.0
0.4
104.4
104.4
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.0
108.4
108.4
1.1
1.1
0.0
0.0
116.7
116.7
-0.2
-0.2
0.0
0.0
106.6
106.6
0.8
0.8
0.0
0.0
77.3
r
79.0
6.2
r
14.8
-2.2
r
-11.7
108.3
108.2
2.1
2.1
0.1
0.1
107.1
107.1
3.4
3.4
0.0
0.0
Note: r: revised figures
( References and Reference Indexes )
CY2015 = 100, %
Weight
Index
Previous
Yearly
Previous
Monthly
Previous
month
change
month
change
month
All items (excluding International transportation)
989.5
107.0
r 106.7
1.3
r
1.4
0.3
0.2
Transportation and postal activities
147.5
107.4
107.4
1.0
0.9
0.0
r
0.2
(excluding International transportation)
International transportation
10.5
163.1
r 170.0
27.2
r
27.2
-4.1
r
-1.2
Intellectual properties licensing (export)
125.1
128.3
22.0
26.7
-2.5
r
1.9
Intellectual properties licensing (import)
104.5
r 106.6
13.8
r
16.8
-2.0
r
2.0
Note: r: revised figures
Indexes of Major Groups (Time-Series Data)
CY2015 = 100, %
All items
Finance and insurance
Real estate services
Transportation and postal
activities
Yearly
Yearly
Yearly
Yearly
change
change
change
change
Weight
1,000.0
――
48.3
――
94.5
――
158.0
――
CY
2019
103.3
1.1
101.8
0.6
104.9
1.3
104.4
1.7
2020
104.2
0.9
102.8
1.0
105.6
0.7
105.6
1.1
2021
105.1
0.9
103.2
0.4
107.3
1.6
107.0
1.3
FY
2019
103.8
1.4
102.3
1.0
105.5
1.7
105.1
1.8
2020
104.2
0.4
102.8
0.5
105.6
0.1
105.5
0.4
2021
105.5
1.2
103.5
0.7
107.7
2.0
107.6
2.0
2021/ Q4
105.8
1.1
103.3
0.9
108.4
1.5
108.1
2.6
2022/ Q1
106.0
1.1
104.6
1.4
108.1
1.5
108.5
2.6
Q2
106.9
1.9
105.5
2.5
108.6
1.6
111.5
4.7
Q3
107.2
2.0
105.8
2.4
108.7
1.2
112.1
4.4
2021/ Oct.
105.5
1.2
103.1
0.7
108.1
1.5
108.2
2.8
Nov.
105.8
1.1
103.4
1.0
108.3
1.5
107.8
2.5
Dec.
106.1
1.2
103.5
1.1
108.9
1.6
108.4
2.6
2022/ Jan.
105.7
1.2
104.4
1.3
108.4
1.9
107.8
2.3
Feb.
105.7
1.1
104.5
1.3
107.6
1.1
108.0
2.3
Mar.
106.6
1.2
104.8
1.5
108.4
1.6
109.8
3.2
Apr.
106.9
1.9
105.5
2.7
108.3
1.1
110.8
4.0
May
106.8
1.9
105.4
2.4
108.6
2.0
111.7
4.8
June
107.1
2.1
105.6
2.5
108.8
1.6
112.1
5.3
July
107.3
2.0
105.2
1.8
108.9
1.3
112.4
4.8
Aug.
107.1
1.9
106.0
2.6
108.8
1.3
112.2
4.2
Sep.
107.2
2.0
106.1
2.6
108.5
1.1
111.6
4.2
Oct.
107.4
1.8
105.9
2.7
109.3
1.1
111.5
3.0
Nov.
107.6
1.7
105.8
2.3
109.3
0.9
111.1
3.1
Information and
Leasing and rental
Advertising services
Other services
communications
Yearly
Yearly
Yearly
Yearly
change
change
change
change
Weight
228.3
――
79.2
――
49.2
――
342.5
――
CY
2019
101.3
0.4
99.5
0.3
103.6
0.7
104.7
1.6
2020
102.5
1.2
100.4
0.9
97.3
-6.1
106.4
1.6
2021
102.7
0.2
100.2
-0.2
104.0
6.9
106.9
0.5
FY
2019
101.7
0.8
99.9
0.7
102.9
-0.5
105.3
1.8
2020
102.6
0.9
100.3
0.4
97.4
-5.3
106.5
1.1
2021
102.7
0.1
100.7
0.4
104.9
7.7
107.1
0.6
2021/ Q4
102.7
0.2
100.7
0.4
108.4
6.5
107.3
0.7
2022/ Q1
102.6
-0.2
102.1
1.8
107.2
3.4
107.4
0.8
Q2
102.5
-0.1
102.4
2.5
107.4
4.5
108.4
1.5
Q3
102.5
-0.3
104.8
4.7
104.6
3.4
108.9
1.8
2021/ Oct.
102.6
0.2
100.3
0.0
105.2
6.0
107.1
0.5
Nov.
102.7
0.3
100.7
0.3
109.4
6.9
107.3
0.6
Dec.
102.8
0.0
101.1
0.9
110.6
6.6
107.4
0.8
2022/ Jan.
102.7
-0.2
102.0
1.8
102.6
5.1
107.4
1.0
Feb.
102.6
-0.2
102.1
1.8
104.9
3.2
107.3
0.8
Mar.
102.5
-0.3
102.2
1.9
114.1
2.0
107.6
0.9
Apr.
102.5
0.0
102.1
2.3
110.1
6.0
108.4
1.5
May
102.5
-0.2
102.2
2.2
105.5
4.5
108.4
1.3
June
102.6
-0.1
102.9
3.1
106.7
3.2
108.4
1.6
July
102.5
-0.4
104.6
4.5
107.2
5.0
108.7
1.6
Aug.
102.5
-0.3
105.0
4.9
100.8
1.6
109.0
1.8
Sep.
102.5
-0.1
104.7
4.6
105.8
3.3
109.0
2.0
Oct.
102.4
-0.2
105.5
5.2
108.2
2.9
108.8
1.6
Nov.
102.4
-0.3
106.1
5.4
112.2
2.6
108.8
1.4
Note: "Q1" = January to March, "Q2" = April to June, "Q3" = July to September, and "Q4" = October to December
The next monthly report will be released on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
