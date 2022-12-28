Bank of Japan : Services Producer Price Index (Nov.)

(All items and the details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in November)

Monthly Yearly change (%) difference of yearly changes Oct. Nov. (%point) All items -0.1 1.8 1.7

▽Details contributing to the monthly differences of yearly changes in November

Monthly differences Yearly change (%) Major groups・Subgroups of contribution Items to yearly changes Oct. Nov. (%point) －: Other services -0.07 1.6 1.4 －: Hotels -0.05 14.8 6.2 Hotels －: Civil engineering and architectural services -0.01 3.2 2.7 Architectural design services －: Worker dispatching services -0.01 1.5 1.3 Dispatch of professional and engineering workers ＋: Motor vehicle repair and maintenance 0.01 2.0 2.3 Periodic and regular motor vehicle inspection & general maintenance －: Finance and insurance -0.02 2.7 2.3 －: Property and casualty insurance services -0.01 6.9 6.0 Marine and other transportation insurance －: Financial services (commission) -0.01 1.1 0.8 Commissions from banking services (except Money transmission and receipt) －: Real estate services -0.01 1.1 0.9 －: Other space rental -0.01 0.8 0.6 Hotel rental, Sales space rental －: Information and communications -0.01 -0.2 -0.3 －: Software development -0.01 -0.3 -0.4 Custom software (except Embedded software) －: Advertising services -0.01 2.9 2.6 －: Television advertising -0.01 3.1 2.3 Television advertising (program sponsorships), Television advertising (spot advertising) ＋: Other advertising services 0.01 1.7 2.5 Free newspaper and magazine advertising Transportation and postal activities 0.00 3.0 3.1 －: International air freight transportation -0.02 48.7 36.9 International air freight transportation* －: Domestic air passenger transportation -0.01 4.0 2.5 Domestic air passenger transportation ＋: Road passenger transportation 0.01 1.2 2.6 Hired car and taxi Motor freight transportation (Mineral and chemical ＋: Road freight transportation 0.01 0.4 0.5 products), Motor freight transportation (Light & miscellaneous industrial products) ＋: Leasing and rental 0.02 5.2 5.4 ＋: Leasing 0.04 7.3 8.1 Leasing of computer and related equipment, Medical equipment leasing, Communications equipment leasing －: Rental -0.02 0.8 -0.3 Construction machinery and equipment rental, Temporary material rental

▽Contribution of each Major group to the yearly change in November