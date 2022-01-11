Bank of Japan : Thirtieth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks

January 11, 2022
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
The thirtieth meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks was held on January 11, 2022.
The agenda of the meeting and meeting items are available on the "Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks" page of the Bank of Japan's website. The meeting minutes of the thirtieth meeting will be released on the same page.
