    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Thirtieth Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks

01/11/2022 | 04:18am EST
January 11, 2022
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan

The thirtieth meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks was held on January 11, 2022.

The agenda of the meeting and meeting items are available on the "Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks" page of the Bank of Japan's website. The meeting minutes of the thirtieth meeting will be released on the same page.

Inquiries Market Infrastructure Division, Financial Markets Department

E-mail : post.fmd33@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 09:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
