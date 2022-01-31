Bank of Japan : Thirty-first Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks (by written resolution)

January 31, 2022

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

The thirty-first meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks was held on January 31, 2022 (by written resolution).

The agenda of the meeting and meeting items are available on the "Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks" page of the Bank of Japan's website. The meeting minutes of the thirty-first meeting will be released on the same page.

E-mail : post.fmd33@boj.or.jp