  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Bank of Japan
  News
  Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Thirty-first Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks (by written resolution)

01/31/2022 | 02:39am EST
January 31, 2022
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan

The thirty-first meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks was held on January 31, 2022 (by written resolution).

The agenda of the meeting and meeting items are available on the "Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks" page of the Bank of Japan's website. The meeting minutes of the thirty-first meeting will be released on the same page.

Inquiries Market Infrastructure Division, Financial Markets Department

E-mail : post.fmd33@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 19 102 M 19 102 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 10 556 M 10 556 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 980 B 980 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 000 M 234 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN4.29%234
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.41%431 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.10%370 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%249 637
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.94%210 572
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 910