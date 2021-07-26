Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Bank of Japan
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bank of Japan : Transition of Quoting Conventions in the JPY interest rate swaps market ("TONA First") 

07/26/2021 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Tentative translation)

July 26, 2021

Transition of Quoting Conventions in the JPY interest rate swaps market ("TONA First")

The Sub-Group for the Development of Term Reference Rates has reached a consensus on "TONA First," an initiative to recommend liquidity providers -- including cases in which trading takes place via interdealer brokers -- to change the quoting conventions from Japanese yen (JPY) LIBOR to TONA in the JPY interest rate swaps market as follows. It is encouraging market participants to proceed with necessary preparations in accordance with the consensus below.1

  1. Quoting conventions* of the following JPY interest rate swaps (linear products), carried out in the interbank market via voice brokers, shall be ceased altogether immediately after the close of the market on July 30, 2021.
    • Including trade execution. The same shall apply hereinafter.
    • JPY LIBOR Outright Swaps (JPY LIBOR vs. fixed rate)
    • JPY LIBOR Interest Rate Swap Curve Trades
    • JPY LIBOR Interest Rate Swap Butterfly Trades
    • JPY LIBOR vs. TIBOR Basis Swaps
    • JPY LIBOR Asset Swaps (JPY LIBOR Interest Rate Swaps vs. yields on Cash JGBs)
  3. The initiative laid out in 1. is designed for dealer-to-dealer transactions in the interbank market via voice brokers. Other transactions (including dealer-to-client transactions) are not expected to follow the initiative.
  4. Each voice broker publishing the quoting conventions of the transactions listed in 1. is expected to make appropriate preparations as soon as practicable, taking into account the impact on end users including those arising from the cessation of the brokers' screen.
  5. Discussions will continue to be held with regard to the cessation date of quoting conventions of JPY LIBOR swaps (non-linear products) in the interbank market via voice brokers with reference to the initiatives for JPY LIBOR swaps (linear products).

1 This statement is intended to present the specific matters of the "Preparations for the discontinuation of LIBOR in the JPY interest rate swaps market" (published on March 26, 2021), which indicated that new quoting conventions for the JPY interest rate swaps market based on TONA, instead of LIBOR, should be adopted by no later than the end of July 2021.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 07:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BANK OF JAPAN
03:38aBANK OF JAPAN : Transition of Quoting Conventions in the JPY interest rate swaps..
PU
02:19aBOJ appoints PhD economist to head policy planning division
RE
01:08aBANK OF JAPAN : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
07/25BANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (July 20)
PU
07/25BANK OF JAPAN : Renewal of Bilateral Swap Arrangement between Japan and Thailand..
PU
07/23UPDATE : Street Color: Global Calendar For Week Ending July 30 (Including Earnin..
MT
07/23STREET COLOR : Global Calendar For Week Ending July 30
MT
07/23BANK OF JAPAN : BSP-Banks' Cautious Lending Stance Continue in Q2 2021
AQ
07/21DJ INDUSTRIAL : US Dollar Rebounds into Wednesday, Lifted by Stock Prices, COVID..
MT
07/21DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX : Daiwa Notes Bank of Japan Released Analysis of Exp..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 19 998 M 19 998 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 11 051 M 11 051 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 1 026 B 1 026 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 500 M 267 M 267 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 626
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN19.29%280
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.38%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.13%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.88%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.30%202 066