Bank of Japan : Twenty-seventh Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks (by written resolution)

October 18, 2021
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan
The twenty-seventh meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks was held on October 18, 2021 (by written resolution).
The agenda of the meeting and meeting items are available on the "Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks" page of the Bank of Japan's website. The meeting minutes of the twenty-seventh meeting will be released on the same page.
