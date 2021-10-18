Bank of Japan : Twenty-seventh Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks (by written resolution)

October 18, 2021

Financial Markets Department

Bank of Japan

The twenty-seventh meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks was held on October 18, 2021 (by written resolution).

The agenda of the meeting and meeting items are available on the "Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks" page of the Bank of Japan's website. The meeting minutes of the twenty-seventh meeting will be released on the same page.

E-mail : post.fmd33@boj.or.jp