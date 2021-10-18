Log in
Bank of Japan : Twenty-seventh Meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks (by written resolution)

10/18/2021 | 03:42am EDT
October 18, 2021
Financial Markets Department
Bank of Japan

The twenty-seventh meeting of the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks was held on October 18, 2021 (by written resolution).

The agenda of the meeting and meeting items are available on the "Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks" page of the Bank of Japan's website. The meeting minutes of the twenty-seventh meeting will be released on the same page.

Inquiries Market Infrastructure Division, Financial Markets Department

E-mail : post.fmd33@boj.or.jp

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
