Bank of Japan : Business continuity at the Bank of Japan at declaration of emergency state by the Government of Japan

April 26, 2021
Bank of Japan
On April 23, the Government of Japan declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) based on the Act on Special Measures for Pandemic Influenza and New Infectious Diseases Preparedness and Response. The Bank of Japan, as a designated public institution under the Act, is required to take necessary measures to ensure the stability of people's daily lives and economic activities even in times of emergency.
The Bank, in cooperation with relevant parties such as the national and local governments as well as financial institutions, will continue providing essential central banking services while taking measures against COVID-19 based on the Basic Policies for Novel Coronavirus Disease Control by the Government of Japan.
