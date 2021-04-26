Log in
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Bank of Japan : Business continuity at the Bank of Japan at declaration of emergency state by the Government of Japan

04/26/2021 | 02:04am EDT
April 26, 2021
Bank of Japan

  1. On April 23, the Government of Japan declared a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) based on the Act on Special Measures for Pandemic Influenza and New Infectious Diseases Preparedness and Response. The Bank of Japan, as a designated public institution under the Act, is required to take necessary measures to ensure the stability of people's daily lives and economic activities even in times of emergency.
  2. The Bank, in cooperation with relevant parties such as the national and local governments as well as financial institutions, will continue providing essential central banking services while taking measures against COVID-19 based on the Basic Policies for Novel Coronavirus Disease Control by the Government of Japan.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 059 B 19 109 M 19 109 M
Net income 2020 1 295 B 12 021 M 12 021 M
Net Debt 2020 131 804 B 1 223 B 1 223 B
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32 550 M 301 M 302 M
EV / Sales 2019 47,8x
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 626
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Tomohisa Takeda Executive Director & Head-Personnel
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN0.00%301
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.19%455 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.26%336 546
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%280 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%213 068
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.27%206 731
