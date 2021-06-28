Bank of Japan : Minutes of the Thirteenth Round of the "Bond Market Group" Meetings (June 3-4, 2021) 

In the first quarter of 2021,

The Bank exchanged views with participants on the above topics. Views provided by participants are as follows.

The Bank explained to each group (1) the results of the "Bond Market Survey," (2) liquidity in the JGB market, and (3) recent developments in the financial markets and market operations.

Persons in charge of bond market issues in financial institutions, participating in the "Bond Market Survey"

Minutes of the 13th Round of the "Bond Market Group" Meetings

range, partly because (1) the vigilance against the rise in interest rates had diminished after the Bank's Monetary Policy Meeting held in March and the release of the Monthly Schedule of Outright Purchases of Japanese Government Bonds at the end of the same month and (2) the range of fluctuations in overseas interest rates had narrowed since the beginning of April amid an increase in investors' demand.

The interest rates of the long-term JGBs continued not to increase easily, as the widening of the gap between depository institutions' loans and deposits (loan- deposit gap) was making the purchases of the long-term JGBs easier and it was expected to take a while before the effects of the vaccination would appear.

Functioning and liquidity of the Japanese bond market

The functioning and liquidity of the bond market were maintained to a considerable extent at the timing of the JGB auctions by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank's outright purchases; however, they were not at high levels during other times.

Transactions had been decreasing in the bond market after a further decline in bond market volatility. The current level of interest rate had been hardly realized based on transactions made by various investors, given the large shares of the Bank's holding of JGBs.

There had only been a small number of inter-dealer transactions for a broad range of maturities throughout the month of May, resulting in a further deterioration in market liquidity.

"fixed-rate purchase operations for consecutive days" might have been preventing fluctuations in long-term interest rates by setting a powerful upper limit on them, after the range of fluctuations was clarified at the Bank's Monetary Policy Meeting in March. There were concerns about maintaining the functioning and liquidity of the market in the medium to long term, as investors and securities companies were exiting from the bond market or reducing their operations due to a decline in

