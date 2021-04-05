Log in
Bank of Japan : Output Gap and Potential Growth Rate

04/05/2021 | 01:10am EDT
The 'output gap' -- which serves as an indicator for the level of economic activity, and, consequently, for the pressure for price change -- and the 'potential growth rate' -- which reflects the growth capacity of Japan's economy from a longer-term perspective -- are useful concepts for judging economic and price conditions. It should be noted, however, that as these cannot be observed as objective data, they have to be estimated by some means.

The Bank of Japan's Research and Statistics Department prepares these data on a regular basis for assessing the state of Japan's economic activity and prices, and it also releases the estimation results on the Bank's website on a quarterly basis. These estimates are, in principle, released on the third business day in January, April, July, and October.

For estimation methods, see the following paper:
Kawamoto et al. 'Methodology for Estimating Output Gap and Potential Growth Rate: An Update,' Bank of Japan Research Paper, May 2017.

Please keep in mind that the data need to be viewed with some latitude as the output gap and potential growth rate estimates may differ considerably depending on the estimation methods and also as they are subject to estimation errors.

Research Data Table : Research Data
Date Title Data
Apr. 5, 2021 Data [XLSX 33KB]
Apr. 5, 2021 Chart [PDF 49KB]
Explanation and Related Materials Notice

Charts and data available here are provided to inform some of the Bank of Japan's research and analysis to a wide range of users with interests in economic and financial developments.
Please note that these charts and data are subject to unscheduled changes, revisions, and terminations.
Please contact the Bank of Japan's Research and Statistics Department to request permission when reproducing or copying the content of these charts and data for commercial purposes.
Please credit the source when quoting, reproducing, or copying the content of these charts and data.

Inquiries Economic Assessment and Projection Group,
Economic Research Division, Research and Statistics Department

Tel : +81-3-3279-1111

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 05:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
