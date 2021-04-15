Bank of Japan : Regional Economic Report (Summary) (Apr. 2021)

This report summarizes the reports from all regional research divisions, mainly at the Bank's branches in Japan, and is based on data and other information gathered for the meeting of general managers of the Bank's branches held today. The English translation is based on the Japanese original.

April 15, 2021

Bank of Japan

According to assessments from regions across Japan, many regions -- while noting that their economy had remained in a severe situation due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), primarily in consumption of services -- reported that, on the whole, it had been on a pick-up trend or had started to pick up.

Region Assessment in January 2021 Changes from the previous assessment1 Assessment in April 2021 Hokkaido The economy has remained in a severe situation due to the impact of COVID-19, and the pace of a pick-up has recently slowed. The economy has remained in a severe situation due to the impact of COVID-19, and has been more or less flat. Tohoku The economy has shown signs of a pick-up, although it has been in a severe situation. The economy has picked up as a trend, but the impact of a resurgence of COVID-19 appears to be growing recently, primarily in consumption of services. Hokuriku The economy has started to pick up, although it has been in a severe situation. The economy has started to pick up, although it has been in a severe situation. Kanto-Koshinetsu The economy has been picking up, although it has remained in a severe situation. However, the impact of a resurgence of COVID-19 has been seen recently, primarily in consumption of services. The economy has picked up as a trend, although it has remained in a severe situation, primarily in consumption of services. Tokai The economy has been picking up, even during the continued severe situation. The economy has been picking up, even during the continued severe situation. Kinki The economy has continued to show signs of a pick-up on the whole, although it has remained in a severe situation due to the impact of COVID-19. The economy has been picking up on the whole, although it has remained in a severe situation due to the impact of COVID-19. However, consumption of services has been facing strong downward pressure, with the implementation of priority measures to prevent the spread of disease. Chugoku The economy has continued to show signs of a pick-up, although it has remained in a severe situation due to the impact of COVID-19. The economy has continued to show signs of a pick-up, although it has remained in a severe situation due to the impact of COVID-19. Shikoku The economy has shown signs of a pick-up on the whole, although it seems to have paused in part, due to the impact of COVID-19. The economy has continued to show signs of a pick-up on the whole, although it has been weak in part, due to the impact of COVID-19. Kyushu-Okinawa The economy has started to pick up, although it has been in a severe situation. The economy has started to pick up, primarily in exports and production, although it has been in a severe situation. Comparison of Previous and Current Assessments by Region

With regard to the changes from the previous assessment, arrows pointing to the upper right or lower right indicate changes in the pace of improvement or deterioration compared with the previous assessments, respectively. For example, an acceleration in the pace of improvement or deceleration in the pace of deterioration is indicated with an arrow pointing to the upper right. A horizontal arrow pointing to the right indicates that the pace of improvement or deterioration in economic conditions is unchanged compared with the previous assessment.

