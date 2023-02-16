February 17, 2023

Bank of Japan

Commencement of Central Bank Digital Currency Experiments: Pilot Program

In line with "The Bank of Japan's Approach to Central Bank Digital Currency" released in October 2020, the Bank of Japan has been conducting experiments on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) since April 2021.

The Bank will complete the Proof of Concepts (PoCs), through which it has been confirming the technical feasibility of the basic functions of a CBDC, in March 2023, as initially scheduled. Following this, in April 2023, the Bank will launch a pilot program.

In the pilot program, the Bank will develop a system for experiments, in which a central system, intermediary network systems, intermediary systems, and endpoint devices are configured in an integrated manner. The Bank will, for example, test the end-to-end process flow while exploring the measures and potential challenges for connecting the experimental system with external ones. At present, actual transactions are not assumed to take place among retailers and consumers in the program.

With a view to proceeding with institutional arrangements for CBDC in an appropriate manner, the Bank will establish a CBDC Forum to discuss and explore a wide range of topics with private businesses related to retail payments. The Bank plans to hold information sessions in March to explain the selection process and requirements for participating in the CBDC Forum.

Whether to issue a CBDC should be decided by discussions among the Japanese public. With a view to facilitating such discussions, the Bank will continue to make thorough preparations to respond to changes in circumstances in an appropriate manner.