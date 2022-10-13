Advanced search
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-12 pm EDT
25000.00 JPY    0.00%
10/13(research Paper) Imes Dps : Why Aging Induces Deflation and Secular Stagnation
PU
10/13Bank Of Japan : Summary of the "Meeting on Market Operations" (October 2022)
PU
10/13Bank Of Japan : 91st Opinion Survey
PU
(Research Paper) IMES DPS: Why Aging Induces Deflation and Secular Stagnation

10/13/2022 | 10:12pm EDT
IMES Discussion Paper Series (DPS) is circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed in Discussion Paper Series are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan or the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies.

Click the title to obtain an abstract of the thesis

IMES Discussion Paper Series
No./Main Category Author(s) Title/Keywords Date Full Text (PDF)
2022-E-15/Economics R. Anton Braun, Daisuke Ikeda Why Aging Induces Deflation and Secular Stagnation
/Aging; Deflation; Lifecycle; Monetary policy; Portfolio choice; Secular stagnation; Tobin effect 		Oct. 14, 2022 [PDF 2,513KB]
2022-E-14/Economics Toshitaka Sekine, Frank Packer, Shunichi Yoneyama Individual Trend Inflation
/Inflation forecast; Disagreement; Unobserved components model; Noisy information; Inflation target; Quantitative and qualitative monetary easing; Bank of Japan 		Aug. 15, 2022 [PDF 443KB]
2022-E-13/Economics Takuji Fueki, Yutaka Soejima, Shunichi Yoneyama New Dimensions and Frontiers in Central Banking Summary of the 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference Aug. 15, 2022 [PDF 449KB]
2022-E-12/Economics Carl E. Walsh Inflation Surges and Monetary Policy
/Inflation; Monetary policy; COVID-19 		July 26, 2022 [PDF 723KB]
2022-E-11/Economics Raphael Abiry, Marien Ferdinandusse, Alexander Ludwig, Carolin Nerlich Climate Change Mitigation: How Effective is Green Quantitative Easing?
/Climate Change; Integrated Assessment Model; 2-Sector Model; Green Quantitative Easing; Carbon Taxation 		July 26, 2022 [PDF 1,290KB]
2022-E-10/Economics Daisuke Ikeda Digital Money as a Medium of Exchange and Monetary Policy in Open Economies
/Cryptocurrency; Monetary policy autonomy; Currency counterfeiting; Government transaction policy 		July 26, 2022 [PDF 486KB]
2022-E-9/Economics Kenneth S. Rogoff Institutional Innovation and Central Bank Independence 2.0 July 26, 2022 [PDF 707KB]
2022-E-8/Finance Kensuke Fukunaga, Daisuke Miyakawa Supply Chain Network and Credit Supply
/Credit supply; supply chain network; cluster detection 		May 20, 2022 [PDF 665KB]
2022-E-7/Finance Yojiro Ito, Daisuke Miyakawa Performance of Exiting Firms in Japan: An Empirical Analysis Using Exit Mode Data
/Productivity dynamics; Exit effects; Mergers 		May 20, 2022 [PDF 500KB]
2022-E-6/Economics Taisuke Nakata, Takeki Sunakawa Credible Forward Guidance
/Average Inflation Targeting; Effective Lower Bound; Forward Guidance; Sustainable Plan; Time-Consistency 		Apr. 20, 2022 [PDF 2,947KB]
2022-E-5/Economics Reona Hagiwara Welfare Effects of Health Insurance Reform: The Role of Elastic Medical Demand
/Copayment Increase; Price Elasticity of Medical Demand; Welfare Effects; Overlapping Generations 		Apr. 20, 2022 [PDF 1,092KB]
2022-E-4/Accounting Tatsuya Kato The Effects of Corporate Governance on ESG-related Information Disclosure: Evidence from Japanese Firms
/ESG; Corporate Governance; GRI Standards; Disclosure; Machine Learning; GA2M 		Apr. 20, 2022 [PDF 2,101KB]
2022-E-3/Economics Robert S. Chirinko What Went Wrong? The Puerto Rican Debt Crisis, the "Treasury Put," and the Failure of Market Discipline
/Puerto Rican debt crisis; Implicit government guarantees; Failure of market discipline 		Mar. 23, 2022 [PDF 1,010KB]
2022-E-2/Economics Robert S. Chirinko, Debdulal Mallick The Return on Private Capital: Rising and Diverging
/Return on private capital; International capital allocations 		Mar. 23, 2022 [PDF 884KB]
2022-E-1/Finance Ryo Aruga, Keiichi Goshima, Takashi Chiba CO2 Emissions and Corporate Performance: Japan's Evidence with Double Machine Learning
/CO2 Emissions; Corporate Performance; Double Machine Learning 		Feb. 4, 2022 [PDF 684KB]

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 02:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2 206 B - -
Net income 2021 1 219 B - -
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 000 M 170 M -
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Chart BANK OF JAPAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Japan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN-3.44%170
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%304 752
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.88%239 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%205 489
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.67%153 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 002