(Research Paper) IMES DPS: Why Aging Induces Deflation and Secular Stagnation
IMES Discussion Paper Series (DPS) is circulated in order to stimulate discussion and comments. Views expressed in Discussion Paper Series are those of authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan or the Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies.
2022-E-15/Economics
R. Anton Braun, Daisuke Ikeda
Why Aging Induces Deflation and Secular Stagnation
/Aging; Deflation; Lifecycle; Monetary policy; Portfolio choice; Secular stagnation; Tobin effect
Oct. 14, 2022
[PDF 2,513KB]
2022-E-14/Economics
Toshitaka Sekine, Frank Packer, Shunichi Yoneyama
Individual Trend Inflation
/Inflation forecast; Disagreement; Unobserved components model; Noisy information; Inflation target; Quantitative and qualitative monetary easing; Bank of Japan
Aug. 15, 2022
[PDF 443KB]
2022-E-13/Economics
Takuji Fueki, Yutaka Soejima, Shunichi Yoneyama
New Dimensions and Frontiers in Central Banking Summary of the 2022 BOJ-IMES Conference
Aug. 15, 2022
[PDF 449KB]
2022-E-12/Economics
Carl E. Walsh
Inflation Surges and Monetary Policy
/Inflation; Monetary policy; COVID-19
July 26, 2022
[PDF 723KB]
2022-E-11/Economics
Raphael Abiry, Marien Ferdinandusse, Alexander Ludwig, Carolin Nerlich
Climate Change Mitigation: How Effective is Green Quantitative Easing?
/Climate Change; Integrated Assessment Model; 2-Sector Model; Green Quantitative Easing; Carbon Taxation
July 26, 2022
[PDF 1,290KB]
2022-E-10/Economics
Daisuke Ikeda
Digital Money as a Medium of Exchange and Monetary Policy in Open Economies
/Cryptocurrency; Monetary policy autonomy; Currency counterfeiting; Government transaction policy
July 26, 2022
[PDF 486KB]
2022-E-9/Economics
Kenneth S. Rogoff
Institutional Innovation and Central Bank Independence 2.0
July 26, 2022
[PDF 707KB]
2022-E-8/Finance
Kensuke Fukunaga, Daisuke Miyakawa
Supply Chain Network and Credit Supply
/Credit supply; supply chain network; cluster detection
May 20, 2022
[PDF 665KB]
2022-E-7/Finance
Yojiro Ito, Daisuke Miyakawa
Performance of Exiting Firms in Japan: An Empirical Analysis Using Exit Mode Data
/Productivity dynamics; Exit effects; Mergers
May 20, 2022
[PDF 500KB]
2022-E-6/Economics
Taisuke Nakata, Takeki Sunakawa
Credible Forward Guidance
/Average Inflation Targeting; Effective Lower Bound; Forward Guidance; Sustainable Plan; Time-Consistency
Apr. 20, 2022
[PDF 2,947KB]
2022-E-5/Economics
Reona Hagiwara
Welfare Effects of Health Insurance Reform: The Role of Elastic Medical Demand
/Copayment Increase; Price Elasticity of Medical Demand; Welfare Effects; Overlapping Generations
Apr. 20, 2022
[PDF 1,092KB]
2022-E-4/Accounting
Tatsuya Kato
The Effects of Corporate Governance on ESG-related Information Disclosure: Evidence from Japanese Firms
/ESG; Corporate Governance; GRI Standards; Disclosure; Machine Learning; GA2M
Apr. 20, 2022
[PDF 2,101KB]
2022-E-3/Economics
Robert S. Chirinko
What Went Wrong? The Puerto Rican Debt Crisis, the "Treasury Put," and the Failure of Market Discipline
/Puerto Rican debt crisis; Implicit government guarantees; Failure of market discipline
Mar. 23, 2022
[PDF 1,010KB]
2022-E-2/Economics
Robert S. Chirinko, Debdulal Mallick
The Return on Private Capital: Rising and Diverging
/Return on private capital; International capital allocations
Mar. 23, 2022
[PDF 884KB]
2022-E-1/Finance
Ryo Aruga, Keiichi Goshima, Takashi Chiba
CO2 Emissions and Corporate Performance: Japan's Evidence with Double Machine Learning
/CO2 Emissions; Corporate Performance; Double Machine Learning
Feb. 4, 2022
[PDF 684KB]
