(Research Paper) Quantitative Analysis of Haircuts: Evidence from the Japanese Repo and Securities Lending Markets

08/22/2022 | 02:06am EDT
August 22, 2022
Kazuya Suzuki*1
Kana Sasamoto*2

Abstract

Given the absence of comprehensive studies on market structure and haircuts for repo and securities lending transactions, this study provides a quantitative analysis of the subject using government bonds and equities transaction data covering most of the Japanese market. Specifically, we conducted a panel data regression analysis of government bond repo transactions, controlling for factors such as transaction entities and transaction types, and provided a detailed analysis of the haircut-setting mechanism. Accordingly, we determined that explanatory variables affecting credit risk, market risk, and liquidity risk, such as the credit quality of government bonds, the residual maturity of government bonds, and the presence of foreign exchange risk, significantly impact haircut setting. Furthermore, financial institutions closer to the center of the network, which engage in transactions with additional financial institutions, tend to set lower haircut rates through more efficient matching of borrowing and lending needs for cash and securities. Thus, the credit quality of government bonds transacted, exchange rate stability, and the presence of intermediaries important to the trading network significantly impact the degree of market functioning. The results were robust, paving the way for further discussions on trends and risk management of securities financing transactions, which are essential to financial markets.

JEL Classification
D80, E43, G10, G20, L14

Keywords
Securities Financing Transactions; Repurchase Agreement; Haircut; Network Analysis

The authors are grateful to Akira Otani, Takayuki Kambara, Teppei Nagano, Takashi Nagahata, Kenji Fujita, Daisuke Miyakawa, and colleagues at the Bank of Japan for comments and discussions. Views expressed in the paper are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank of Japan.

  1. *1Financial Markets Department (currently, Secretariat of the Policy Board)
    E-mail : kazuya.suzuki@boj.or.jp
  2. *2Financial Markets Department
    E-mail : kana.sasamoto@boj.or.jp or.jp
Notice

Papers in the Bank of Japan Working Paper Series are circulated to stimulate discussion and comment. Views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Bank.
If you have any comments or questions on a paper in the Working Paper Series, please contact the authors.
All rights reserved. Copying or reproduction of this paper without permission is prohibited.

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 06:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
