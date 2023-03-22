Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Bank of Japan
  News
  Summary
    8301   JP3699200006

BANK OF JAPAN

(8301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  08:00:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
24800.00 JPY    0.00%
Service Interruption Of "boj Time-series Data Search"(from 6 : 30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15)
PU
Bank Of Japan : Accounts (March 20)
PU
Bank of England -Coordinated central bank action to enhance the provision of U.S. dollar liquidity
AQ
Service Interruption of "BOJ Time-Series Data Search"(from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15)

03/22/2023 | 10:03pm EDT
March 23, 2023
Bank of Japan

"BOJ Time-Series Data Search" will undergo maintenance during the following period.

Maintenance period
Service will be interrupted from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15.

Statistics Planning and Coordination Group, Economic Statistics Division, Research and Statistics Department

E-mail : post.rsd17@boj.or.jp

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bank of Japan published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 02:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2 206 B 16 629 M 16 629 M
Net income 2021 1 219 B 9 190 M 9 190 M
Net Debt 2021 113 179 B 853 B 853 B
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 800 M 187 M 187 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,0x
EV / Sales 2021 51,3x
Nbr of Employees 4 634
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Haruhiko Kuroda Governor
Koichiro Kamata Head-Finance & Information Technology Development
Hiroshi Nakaso Deputy Governor, Head-Personnel & Operations
Nobuyasu Obata Manager-Compliance Group & Planning
Tatsuya Koizumi Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JAPAN2.06%187
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
