Annual Report

Chairman's Letter

Dear valued shareholders,

This is our sixty-third annual report, and it gives me pleasure to assure you that your bank is still a healthy and growing institution with a solid financial and operational footing.

Though the geopolitical challenges overcasting the region do persist, with the region experiencing the continuing war on Gaza and the logistical challenges in the Red Sea, it is our belief that our approach to risk management has thus far allowed us to continue to grow without being overexposed to such risks.

Our financial strength indicators have been kept at elevated levels. Our legal liquidity stands at 156%, and our Liquidity Coverage Ratio is 347.4%. Our Capital Adequacy is 21.4%, well above the regulatory and Basel II requirements. As such, we maintain high confidence that the bank can withstand fiscal and financial shocks within the region, given the overshadowing regional issues and the regional risks of the war on Gaza and its ramifications.

Further, despite such challenges, our expansion in the region is still on track. Bank of Jordan's branch in Baghdad, Iraq, has been operational for almost a year and is growing, with competent regional management at the helm. The plans to expand into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are still on track. Despite the issues affecting our branches in Gaza, our operations in Palestine are still ongoing, with our branches continuing to offer full services to our corporate and retail customers.

The restructuring of our operating model has witnessed the creation of a CIB division entrusted with managing relationships with the SME, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Financial Institutions sectors and across the different geographies in which we operate. Along this path, our transactional banking offering to CIB customers is now fully functional and has witnessed wide adaptation and appreciation by our corporate clients, as it allowed our clients to achieve high-levelself-service using a fully functional and secure web offering.

The treasury department restructuring is now complete. The division was restructured to accommodate the varied offerings required by our CIB customers and meet the challenges of the evolving investment market.

Our digitization journey has, during the year, witnessed the completion of the upgrade of our technical infrastructure to take advantage of the best of a mixed on-premises/cloudstate-of-the-art combination. It also included upgrading the application connectivity layers to a fully functional and customizable middleware offering.

Most importantly, the bank has taken a deep dive into data analytics by creating a division for data management, which includes specialized units for data analytics, reporting, governance, and quality control. Further, to ensure the institutionalization of data science, we have introduced data partners, analysts, and agents into the operational and business divisions, supported by the centralized data management team. Over time, this structure will ensure proper data utilization in everyday business practices and customer relationship management.