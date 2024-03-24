Bank of Jordan PLC is an Jordan-based bank, which provides banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The Bank offers its services through four segments: The Retail segment includes Individual customer deposits, loans and credit cards, among others; the Corporate segment includes deposits, credit facilities and other banking services for corporate customers; the Treasury segment provides treasury and trading services, as well as the Bank's money management, and the Financial Brokerage services segment covers share purchase and sale services, investment and financial advisory services, investment trusteeship, safe custodianship, and Initial Public Offerings (IPO). The Bank has various distribution channels that include branches, offices and automated teller machines (ATMs) in Jordan and Palestine.

