BANK OF JORDAN
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BANK OF JORDAN
ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 07-04-2024 09:34:29 AM
AM 09:34:29 2024-04-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Appointment of Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of BANK
ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
OF JORDAN has appointed Mr./Mrs. AL LOLOUA FOR
ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ AL LOLOUA FOR GENERAL INVESTMENTS
GENERAL INVESTMENTS as board member.
. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ
Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment
ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ
Letter of the new director whose appointment shall be
ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ
presented for endorsement by the shareholders at the
.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
next Annual General Assembly meeting
Date of Appointment: 28-03-2024
2024-03-28 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻱﻭﺎﻤﺳ ﻯﻭﺭﺃ
ﻱﻭﺎﻤﺳ ﻯﻭﺭﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bank of Jordan Co. PSC published this content on 07 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2024 07:15:05 UTC.