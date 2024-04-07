BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BANK OF JORDAN

ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 07-04-2024 09:34:29 AM

AM 09:34:29 2024-04-07 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Appointment of Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ -:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that the Board of Directors of BANK

ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺭﺮﻗ ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

OF JORDAN has appointed Mr./Mrs. AL LOLOUA FOR

ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻌﻛ AL LOLOUA FOR GENERAL INVESTMENTS

GENERAL INVESTMENTS as board member.

. ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ

Attached for your reference is a copy of the Appointment

ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﺽﺮﻋ ﻢﺘﻴﺳ ﻪﻧﺎﺑ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ،ﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻮﻀﻌﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻖﻓﺮﻣ

Letter of the new director whose appointment shall be

ﻝﻼﺧ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻞﺒﻗ ﻦﻣ ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻠﻟ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ

presented for endorsement by the shareholders at the

.ﻡﺩﺎﻘﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

next Annual General Assembly meeting

Date of Appointment: 28-03-2024

2024-03-28 :ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻱﻭﺎﻤﺳ ﻯﻭﺭﺃ

ﻱﻭﺎﻤﺳ ﻯﻭﺭﺃ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

