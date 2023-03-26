Advanced search
    BOJX   JO1102211017

BANK OF JORDAN

(BOJX)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  21/03/2023
2.330 JOD   -0.43%
Bank Of Jordan : holds a meeting of the General Assembly It approves distributing 18% cash dividends to shareholders, amounting to 36 million dinars
Bank Of Jordan : Declaration of dividends Bank of Jordan
03/23Bank Of Jordan : Assembly Decision-(BOJX)-2023-03-23
Bank of Jordan : Declaration of dividends Bank of Jordan

03/26/2023 | 08:38am BST
Date: 26/03/2023

The Bank of Jordan would like to announce its decision to its honorable shareholders, which it took during the bank's general assembly meeting, held on 03/23/2023, to distribute profits for the year 2022 at a rate of 18% of the nominal value for registered shareholders in the bank's records as of 03/22/2023.

The bank will also start distributing its cash dividends to shareholders who are maintaining bank accounts within the Bank of Jordan and/or have authorized the payment of their profits to their external accounts in other banks starting from 03/27/2023.

Regarding the shareholders who wish to receive their profits by cheque, we will start delivering these payments starting from Thursday, 04/27/2023.

Mr. Shaker Tawfiq Fakhouri

Chairman of the Board

Bank of Jordan Co. PSC published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 07:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 141 M 199 M 163 M
Net income 2022 40,1 M 56,6 M 46,3 M
Net cash 2022 664 M 936 M 765 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 8,33%
Capitalization 466 M 657 M 537 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,30x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 818
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart BANK OF JORDAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Jordan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Saleh Rajab Olyan Hammad Chief Executive Officer
Shaker Tawfiq Shaker Fakhouri Chairman
Lana Fayez Yehya Al-Bareshi Compliance Manager
Ayman Ahmad Abdul Karim Al-Oqaily Manager-Treasury & Investment Department
Walid Rafiq Raghib Anabtawi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JORDAN7.87%657
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%367 655
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.06%217 101
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%200 534
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%162 297
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%136 844
