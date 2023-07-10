BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BANK OF JORDAN

ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 10-07-2023 01:03:24 PM

PM 01:03:24 2023-07-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Disclosure of the Executive Director of the

ﺔﻴﻟﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻈﻧﻻﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Automa

Disclosure of the Executive Director of the Automated

ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻈﻧﻻﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ

Systems Department, Mr. Khalid Subhi Khamis Awad,

ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﻧﺎﻤﻣ ﻡﺪﻋ ﺬﺧﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺽﻮﻋ ﺲﻴﻤﺧ ﻲﺤﺒﺻ

after obtaining the Central Bank of Jordan's non-objection

ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻦﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ

to the appointment, based on the instructions of the

ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﻻﺎﺜﺘﻣﺍﻭ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ

corporate governance of the new banks of the Central

.ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ

Bank and in compliance with the new instructions.

05-07-2023

05-07-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﻥﺍﺯﻮﺳ

ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﻥﺍﺯﻮﺳ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

