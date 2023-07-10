BANK OF JORDAN
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: BANK OF JORDAN
ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 10-07-2023 01:03:24 PM
PM 01:03:24 2023-07-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Disclosure of the Executive Director of the
ﺔﻴﻟﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻈﻧﻻﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Automa
Disclosure of the Executive Director of the Automated
ﺪﻟﺎﺧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﻻﺍ ﺔﻤﻈﻧﻻﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻱﺬﻴﻔﻨﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ
Systems Department, Mr. Khalid Subhi Khamis Awad,
ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﺔﻌﻧﺎﻤﻣ ﻡﺪﻋ ﺬﺧﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺽﻮﻋ ﺲﻴﻤﺧ ﻲﺤﺒﺻ
after obtaining the Central Bank of Jordan's non-objection
ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺀﺎﻨﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻦﻴﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻲﻧﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ
to the appointment, based on the instructions of the
ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺘﻠﻟ ﻻﺎﺜﺘﻣﺍﻭ ﻱﺰﻛﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ ﻙﻮﻨﺒﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﺴﺳﺆﻤﻟﺍ
corporate governance of the new banks of the Central
.ﺓﺪﻳﺪﺠﻟﺍ
Bank and in compliance with the new instructions.
05-07-2023
05-07-2023
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﻥﺍﺯﻮﺳ
ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﻥﺍﺯﻮﺳ :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
