Bank of Jordan Launches “Green Car Loans” Campaign

Date: 31/10/2021

Bank of Jordan (BOJ) has announced the launch of its "Green Car Loans" campaign, a first of its kind program in Jordan, that aims to finance individuals that are interested in buying electric and hybrid cars, offering unmatched advantages and generous concessional terms.

Through this campaign, Bank of Jordan offers customers highly competitive interest rates for obtaining environmentally friendly cars. Multiple financing options are available within hours through quick and easy procedures. Options include financing for up to 100% of the car's value and a 96-month flexible repayment plan. Furthermore, approved loan applicants will be exempted from auto loan processing fees and from paying the first installment, which is an unprecedented step to assist borrowers to finance environmentally friendly choices.

The "Green Car Loans" campaign is an integral part of Bank of Jordan's environmental sustainability strategy and a continuation of the bank's efforts to preserve natural resources and raise awareness about the environment. For instance, BOJ offers banking and financial services which stimulate environmentally friendly customer behavior in their everyday life, in addition to granting exceptional privileges for those making efficient and sustainable choices regarding energy use, of which the "Green Car Loan" campaign is the latest example.