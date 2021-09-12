Bank of Jordan : Launches “School Bag” Initiative

Date: 12/09/2021

Coinciding with the beginning of the new school year, after halting face-to-face learning for over a year, Bank of Jordan launched the 'School Bag' initiative in cooperation with Steps Organization, where 1,000 bags were distributed to underprivileged students across the different governorates of Jordan.

This initiative comes in line with the Bank's strategies that aim to empower the local community and support the education sector, where Bank of Jordan's employees took part in distributing bags containingessential school stationery, creating a fun and joyful atmosphere.

It is noteworthy that Steps Organization praised the Bank's efforts in carrying out this initiative, which aims to ease the burdens borne by disadvantaged families to provide their children with a constructive educational environment amid the difficult circumstances experienced due to the pandemic.