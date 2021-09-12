Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  Bank of Jordan
  News
  Summary
    BOJX   JO1102211017

BANK OF JORDAN

(BOJX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Bank of Jordan : Launches “School Bag” Initiative

09/12/2021 | 05:52am EDT
Date: 12/09/2021

Coinciding with the beginning of the new school year, after halting face-to-face learning for over a year, Bank of Jordan launched the 'School Bag' initiative in cooperation with Steps Organization, where 1,000 bags were distributed to underprivileged students across the different governorates of Jordan.

This initiative comes in line with the Bank's strategies that aim to empower the local community and support the education sector, where Bank of Jordan's employees took part in distributing bags containingessential school stationery, creating a fun and joyful atmosphere.

It is noteworthy that Steps Organization praised the Bank's efforts in carrying out this initiative, which aims to ease the burdens borne by disadvantaged families to provide their children with a constructive educational environment amid the difficult circumstances experienced due to the pandemic.

Disclaimer

Bank of Jordan Co. PSC published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 09:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2020 35,8 M 50,6 M 50,6 M
Net cash 2020 463 M 654 M 654 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 6,22%
Capitalization 400 M 564 M 565 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,76x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 818
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart BANK OF JORDAN
Duration : Period :
Bank of Jordan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Saleh Rajab Olyan Hammad Chief Executive Officer
Shaker Tawfiq Shaker Fakhouri Chairman
Nasser Mustafa Mohamed Saad Khraishi Chief Operating Officer
Lana Fayez Yehya Al-Bareshi Compliance Manager
Hussam Rashed Rashad Rashad Manaa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANK OF JORDAN3.63%564
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.28%470 216
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION32.86%338 868
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.13%250 282
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.14%214 061
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.04%187 678