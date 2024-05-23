BANK OF JORDAN

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: BANK OF JORDAN

ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 23-05-2024 10:15:50 AM

AM 10:15:50 2024-05-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that Mr. Nasser Mustafa M Said

ﻲﺸﻳﺮﺧ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

Khraishi purchased/sold on the 21-05-2024 shares from

ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-05-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ

company BANK OF JORDAN(10012).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10012)ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.009%

18000

4450

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

4450

18000

0.009%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Other

ﻯﺮﺧﺃ

Board ofDirectors Advisor for Strategic Initiative

ﺔﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺩﺎﺒﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺎﺸﺘﺴﻣ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﻥﺍﺯﻮﺳ

ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﻥﺍﺯﻮﺳ :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Head of Shareholders Unit

ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﺣﻭ ﻝﻭﺆﺴﻣ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Page 1 of 1

