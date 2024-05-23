BANK OF JORDAN
Company's Name: BANK OF JORDAN
ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 23-05-2024 10:15:50 AM
AM 10:15:50 2024-05-23 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Mr. Nasser Mustafa M Said
ﻲﺸﻳﺮﺧ ﺪﻴﻌﺳ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﻰﻔﻄﺼﻣ ﺮﺻﺎﻧ ﺪﻴﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
Khraishi purchased/sold on the 21-05-2024 shares from
ﻚﻨﺑ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024-05-21 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ
company BANK OF JORDAN(10012).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10012)ﻥﺩﺭﻻﺍ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.009%
18000
4450
ﺀﺍﺮﺷ
Purchase
4450
18000
0.009%
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Other
ﻯﺮﺧﺃ
Board ofDirectors Advisor for Strategic Initiative
ﺔﻴﺠﻴﺗﺍﺮﺘﺳﻻﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺩﺎﺒﻤﻤﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺎﺸﺘﺴﻣ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﻥﺍﺯﻮﺳ
ﻢﺳﺎﻗ ﻥﺍﺯﻮﺳ :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Head of Shareholders Unit
ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﺣﻭ ﻝﻭﺆﺴﻣ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
